Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Energiekontor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

11/01/2021 | 02:31am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information 2021-11-01 / 07:30 Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Interim report #23

In the period from 25 October 2021 to 29 October 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,800 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016 /1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned: 

Date          Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 
10/29/2021                       200                                 75.3                     15,060.00 
10/28/2021                       550                                74.5636                   41,009.98 
10/27/2021                       600                                 74.68                    44,808.00 
10/26/2021                       850                                73.9176                   62,829.96 
10/25/2021                       600                                74.9667                   44,980.02

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 91,823.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 1 November 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

2021-11-01 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

Language:     English 
Company:      Energiekontor AG 
              Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 
              28359 Bremen 
              Germany 
Internet:     www.energiekontor.de 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1245004 2021-11-01

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1245004&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

November 01, 2021 02:30 ET (06:30 GMT)

All news about ENERGIEKONTOR AG
02:31aENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
10/28Energiekontor sells Stopfenheim solar park to Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG - group of compa..
PU
10/28PRESS RELEASE : Energiekontor sells Stopfenheim solar park to Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG - g..
DJ
10/28Energiekontor sells Stopfenheim solar park to Stadtwerke Heidenheim AG - group of compa..
EQ
10/25ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
10/25ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
10/18ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
10/11ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
10/04ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
09/27ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 251 M 290 M 290 M
Net income 2021 27,4 M 31,6 M 31,6 M
Net Debt 2021 239 M 277 M 277 M
P/E ratio 2021 40,4x
Yield 2021 1,03%
Capitalization 1 093 M 1 264 M 1 263 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,31x
EV / Sales 2022 4,31x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 77,90 €
Average target price 86,33 €
Spread / Average Target 10,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Alex Peter Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG34.31%1 264
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.10.91%75 445
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.5.70%26 769
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.52.24%19 080
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-12.88%7 261
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.44.96%5 346