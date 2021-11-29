Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #27

In the period from 22 November 2021 to 26 November 2021, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 1,600 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 11/26/2021 433 77.1538 33,407.60 11/25/2021 126 81.1619 10,226.40 11/24/2021 141 78.1702 11,022.00 11/23/2021 530 79.9679 42,382.99 11/22/2021 370 81.5230 30,163.50

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 100,723.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 29 November 2021

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board