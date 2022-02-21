Log in
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

02/21/2022
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
21.02.2022 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #37

In the period from 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,500 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
02/18/2022 500 59.9000 29,950.00
02/17/2022 400 60.5000 24,200.00
02/16/2022 600 61.2500 36,750.00
02/15/2022 306 58.6900 17,959.14
02/14/2022 694 58.7000 40,737.80

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 123,173.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 21. February 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


21.02.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1283929  21.02.2022 

© EQS 2022
