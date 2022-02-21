Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #37
In the period from 14 February 2022 to 18 February 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 2,500 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 21 May 2021 pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
|Date
|Total number of shares repurchased (units)
|Weighted average price (Euro)
|Aggregate volume (Euro)
|02/18/2022
|500
|59.9000
|29,950.00
|02/17/2022
|400
|60.5000
|24,200.00
|02/16/2022
|600
|61.2500
|36,750.00
|02/15/2022
|306
|58.6900
|17,959.14
|02/14/2022
|694
|58.7000
|40,737.80
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 25 May 2021 is 123,173.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 21. February 2022
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board