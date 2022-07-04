Log in
  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Energiekontor AG
  News
  Summary
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:57 2022-07-04 am EDT
79.40 EUR   +1.40%
01:31aENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/27ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
06/21ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

07/04/2022 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

04.07.2022 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #3

In the period from 27 June 2022 to 1 July 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 930 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
07.01.2022 150 77.2000 11.580
06/30/2022 120 75.3000 9.036
06/29/2022 300 80.1800 24.054
06/28/2022 180 81.9000 14.742
06/27/2022 180 81.0000 14.580

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 2,730.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 4 July 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


04.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1389441  04.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1389441&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
