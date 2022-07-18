Log in
  Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Energiekontor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:59 2022-07-18 am EDT
86.25 EUR   -0.17%
01:31aENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/11ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
07/04ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Release of a capital market information
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

07/18/2022 | 01:31am EDT
DGAP Post-admission Duties announcement: Energiekontor AG / Announcement pursuant to Article 5 (1b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 and Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052
Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

18.07.2022 / 07:30
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Interim report #5

In the period from 11 July 2022 to 15 July 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 880 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro)
07.15.2022 100 83.9350 8,393.50
07.14.2022 120 83.1000 9,972
07.13.2022 420 84.9000 35,658
07.12.2022 180 85.7333 15,432
07.11.2022 60 80.0000 4,800

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 4,410.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 18 July 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board


18.07.2022 The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1399345  18.07.2022 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1399345&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 271 M 273 M 273 M
Net income 2022 41,0 M 41,3 M 41,3 M
Net Debt 2022 265 M 267 M 267 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,7x
Yield 2022 1,00%
Capitalization 1 208 M 1 219 M 1 219 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,44x
EV / Sales 2023 4,17x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 44,6%
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 86,40 €
Average target price 111,67 €
Spread / Average Target 29,2%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Alex Peter Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG21.69%1 219
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.9.77%23 302
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.7.59%18 887
CONSTELLATION ENERGY CORPORATION0.00%18 184
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.13.88%8 023
NORTHLAND POWER INC.4.77%7 107