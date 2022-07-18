Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #5

In the period from 11 July 2022 to 15 July 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 880 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.

The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:

Date Total number of shares repurchased (units) Weighted average price (Euro) Aggregate volume (Euro) 07.15.2022 100 83.9350 8,393.50 07.14.2022 120 83.1000 9,972 07.13.2022 420 84.9000 35,658 07.12.2022 180 85.7333 15,432 07.11.2022 60 80.0000 4,800

The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 4,410.

The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback

Bremen, 18 July 2022

Energiekontor AG

The Management Board