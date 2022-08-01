Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information

Interim report #7
In the period from 25 July 2022 to 27 July 2022, Energiekontor AG acquired a total of 320 shares within the framework of the share buyback announced on 20 May 2022 and published pursuant to Art. 2 Par. 1 of the delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052.
The total number of shares repurchased, the weighted average price and the aggregated volume were as follows for each day of the period mentioned:
|Date
|Total number of shares repurchased (units)
|Weighted average price (Euro)
|Aggregate volume (Euro)
|07/27/2022
|40
|91.5000
|3,660.00
|07/26/2022
|160
|92.0000
|14,616.00
|07/25/2022
|120
|91.5000
|11,040.00
The total number of shares bought back under the share buyback programme since 13 June 2022 is 5,560.
The acquisition of the shares of Energiekontor AG was carried out by a credit institution commissioned by Energiekontor AG exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
Further information on the individual transactions of the share buyback pursuant to Art. 5 para. 1 lit. b) and para. 3 of the Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 para. 1, para. 2 and para. 3 of the Delegate Regulation (EU) No. 2016/1052 is available on the Internet at www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/share-buyback
Bremen, 1 August 2022
Energiekontor AG
The Management Board