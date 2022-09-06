Log in
02:55aEnergiekontor AG goes SDAX
EQ
09/05ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Wind power plant project in the federal state of Bremen successfully sold
EQ
08/23Together for the energy transition - Bremen-based Energiekontor AG sells wind farm project with a total generation capacity of 11.4 MW to Hamburg-based MPC Capital AG
EQ
Energiekontor AG goes SDAX

09/06/2022 | 02:55am EDT
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous/Statement
Energiekontor AG goes SDAX

06.09.2022 / 08:53 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Bremen, September 6, 2022 - Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506, General Standard), one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar farms, is uplisted to the SDAX. This was decided by Deutsche Börse in its regular review of the small-cap index yesterday. Admission to the SDAX will be effective as of 19 September 2022. Energiekontor has been a pioneer in the energy industry for over 30 years and is characterized by high financial stability and innovative strength.

The uplisting to the SDAX marks another significant milestone in the company's more than 30-year success story and the IPO on May 25, 2000. Since then, the share price of Energiekontor has increased from EUR 19.60 at the first day of trading to EUR 85.40 on 5 September 2022. The market capitalization stands at some 1.2 billion Euro.

"The future listing in the SDAX is a great success and a special award for the hard work done by all employees of the company over the past years. It is also an incentive and motivation for us to continue our successful growth course”, says Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG. "The ongoing and negative effects of global climate change and the goal of achieving energy sovereignty in Germany have significantly increased the importance of our entrepreneurial activities. As a pioneer of the energy transition, we will continue to be a driving force for the expansion and success of renewable energies. With our solar and wind parks, we make an active contribution to climate protection and the worldwide reduction of CO2 emissions as well as to the affordable and secure energy supply of tomorrow”, Szabo continues.

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: This is what Energiekontor has stood for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of around 360 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud record of accomplishment since the Company was founded: 132 realised wind farms and 13 solar parks with a total output of well over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approx. 1.8 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact:
Investor Relations / Press
Till Gießmann
Phone: +49 421 3304-126
E-mail: till.giessmann@energiekontor.com
www.energiekontor.de


06.09.2022 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Phone: 04 21/33 04-126
Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44
E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de
Internet: www.energiekontor.de
ISIN: DE0005313506
WKN: 531350
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1436021

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1436021  06.09.2022 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1436021&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2022
