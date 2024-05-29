Energiekontor AG is a Germany-based wind farm operator and project developer. The Company operates through three segments: Project Development and Sales (Wind, Solar), Power Generation in Group-owned Wind and solar parks and Operation Development, Innovation and Others. The Project Development and Sales (Wind, Solar) segment comprises of project development for onshore wind farms and solar parks for sale outside the Group, including business development, planning and financing, construction and sale. Power Generation in Group-owned Wind and Solar parks segment operates their own wind and solar parks which generates electricity. The Operation Development, Innovation and Others segment includes various activities, such as operational management of wind farms, maintenance, marketing of generated power and rotor blade extension.

Sector Independent Power Producers