Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG on 29 May 2024
Information pursuant to Table 8 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 to distribute a dividend in the amount of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share
(ex-dividend day: 30.05.2024; record day: 31.05.2024; dividend payout day: 03.06.2024)
Type of Information
Description
A. Specification of the corporate event
1. Unique identifier of the corporate event
EKT062024DIV
2. Type of corporate event
Profit distribution
3. ISIN
DE0005313506
4. ISIN (further)
k.A.
5. URL
https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-
meeting.html
B. Key dates applicable to the corporate event
1. Last Participation date
2. Ex-Date
3. Record date
31.05.2024
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240531]
4. Start of the election period
5. Last day of the election period
6. Issuer deadline
7. Payment date
03.06.2024
[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:
20240603]
8. Buyer protection deadline
Further information
Distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share
ex-dividend day: 20240530
1
