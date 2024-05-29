Annual General Meeting of Energiekontor AG on 29 May 2024

Information pursuant to Table 8 of the Annex to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212 to distribute a dividend in the amount of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share

(ex-dividend day: 30.05.2024; record day: 31.05.2024; dividend payout day: 03.06.2024)

Type of Information

Description

A. Specification of the corporate event

1. Unique identifier of the corporate event

EKT062024DIV

2. Type of corporate event

Profit distribution

3. ISIN

DE0005313506

4. ISIN (further)

k.A.

5. URL

https://www.energiekontor.de/en/investor-relations/annual-general-

meeting.html

B. Key dates applicable to the corporate event

1. Last Participation date

2. Ex-Date

3. Record date

31.05.2024

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240531]

4. Start of the election period

5. Last day of the election period

6. Issuer deadline

7. Payment date

03.06.2024

[format pursuant to Implementing Regulation (EU) 2018/1212:

20240603]

8. Buyer protection deadline

Further information

Distribution of a dividend of EUR 1.20 per dividend-bearing share

ex-dividend day: 20240530

1

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Energiekontor AG published this content on 29 May 2024 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 29 May 2024 19:12:00 UTC.