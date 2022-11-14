Energiekontor : Interim report Q3 2022

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That is what Energiekontor has been committed to for over 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar parks. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad.
In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of almost 370 megawatts (MW) in its own portfolio. The company is also taking on a pioneering role in economic terms and wants to realise wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.
Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).
The proud track record since the company was founded: 138 realised wind parks and 14 solar parks with a total output of over 1.2 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 1.8 billion euros.
Energiekontor AG is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.
Investor Information
Listing:
Deutsche Börse, Frankfurt
Market Segment:
General Standard
Indices:
SDAX, MSCI Global Small Cap Index
Class of shares:
Bearer Shares
Industry:
Renewable Energy
IPO:
25 May 2000
WKN:
531350
ISIN:
DE0005313506
Reuters:
EKT
Founder 50.85%; Own shares 0.05%; Union
Shareholder Structure
Investment Privatfonds GmbH 5.18%; Universal-
Investment-Gesellschaft mbH 2.77%, Freefloat
41.15%
First Berlin, Bankhaus Metzler, Bankhaus M. M.
Research:
Warburg, Hauck & Aufhäuser, STIFEL Bank
Europe
Designated Sponsor:
ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG
1
Energiekontor AG set for expansion -
17 sites in 5 countries
Group's own portfolio of wind and solar park
2
Table of conennts
Brief portrait of Energiekontor AG................................................................................................
1
The Energiekontor share .............................................................................................................
4
Sector and market development in the first nine months of the 2022 business year ..................
The war in Ukraine has had a firm grip on the stock and financial markets since 24 February 2022. At the same time, the Corona-related bottlenecks in the transport and supply chains have dissipated less quickly than initially expected. Among other things, China's "zero covid" strategy has contributed to this. The lockdown of Shanghai at the beginning of the year, whose container port is one of the main arteries of global trade, stood in the way of a faster normalisation in the first half of 2022. Possible future restrictions related to the Corona virus can still not be ruled out.
The global economic development has also been negatively influenced by the war in Ukraine and its consequences. Speculation about the availability, but also the physical reduction of the supply of fossil fuels, especially gas, but also coal and oil, led to an extreme and unprecedented price increase of these energy sources in Europe and in Germany. In addition, numerous other raw materials and intermediate products, such as steel, were also affected by price increases, some of which were considerable.
Europe and Germany are thus currently facing an energy crisis, triggered by the high dependence of the European economies on fossil energy imports. To solve this crisis, a radical restructuring of the European energy market is needed.
4
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.
Energiekontor AG published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:11:04 UTC.