  Homepage
  Equities
  Germany
  Xetra
  Energiekontor AG
  News
  Summary
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  02:10 2022-11-14 am EST
88.25 EUR   +0.17%
02:12aEnergiekontor : Interim report Q3 2022
PU
10/19ENERGIEKONTOR AG : Gets a Buy rating from Hauck & Aufhauser
MD
10/17Energiekontor Ag : Energiekontor receives approval for three solar park projects in German Mecklenburg-Western Pomerania with a total generation capacity of almost 130 MWp
EQ
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energiekontor : Interim report Q3 2022

11/14/2022 | 02:12am EST
Brief portrait of Energiekontor AG

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That is what Energiekontor has been committed to for over 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar parks. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad.

In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of almost 370 megawatts (MW) in its own portfolio. The company is also taking on a pioneering role in economic terms and wants to realise wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud track record since the company was founded: 138 realised wind parks and 14 solar parks with a total output of over 1.2 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 1.8 billion euros.

Energiekontor AG is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Investor Information

Listing:

Deutsche Börse, Frankfurt

Market Segment:

General Standard

Indices:

SDAX, MSCI Global Small Cap Index

Class of shares:

Bearer Shares

Industry:

Renewable Energy

IPO:

25 May 2000

WKN:

531350

ISIN:

DE0005313506

Reuters:

EKT

Founder 50.85%; Own shares 0.05%; Union

Shareholder Structure

Investment Privatfonds GmbH 5.18%; Universal-

Investment-Gesellschaft mbH 2.77%, Freefloat

41.15%

First Berlin, Bankhaus Metzler, Bankhaus M. M.

Research:

Warburg, Hauck & Aufhäuser, STIFEL Bank

Europe

Designated Sponsor:

ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG

1

Energiekontor AG set for expansion -

17 sites in 5 countries

Group's own portfolio of wind and solar park

2

Table of conennts

Brief portrait of Energiekontor AG................................................................................................

1

The Energiekontor share .............................................................................................................

4

Sector and market development in the first nine months of the 2022 business year ..................

10

Legal framework conditions .......................................................................................................

12

Business development Energiekontor AG - Business performance by segment ........................

14

Project development and sales (wind, solar) ..........................................................................

14

Power generation in the Group's own wind and solar farms...................................................

16

Operation development, innovation and other........................................................................

18

Outlook......................................................................................................................................

18

Supplementary report ................................................................................................................

21

Impressum ................................................................................................................................

22

3

The Energiekontor share

Overview Energiekontor share

International Securities Identification Number

DE0005167902

(ISIN)

Securities identification number (WKN)

516790

Reuters

EKT

Indices

SDAX, MSCI Global Small Cap Index

Market Segment

General Standard

Designated Sponsor

ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG

IPO

25 May 2000

Share capital as at Sep 30, 2022 (in mEUR)

EUR 13,986,900.00

Number of shares as at Sep 30, 2022

13,986,900

Share price at Sep. 30 2022*

EUR 84.50

All time high in the period Jan 1 - Sep 30, 2022*

EUR 101.20 (11 Aug 2022)

All time low in the period Jan 1 - Sep 30, 2022*

EUR 55.70 (22 Feb 2022)

Market Capitalization as at Sep 30, 2022

EUR 1,182 bn

*Source/data: Xetra

Economic and general market developments

The war in Ukraine has had a firm grip on the stock and financial markets since 24 February 2022. At the same time, the Corona-related bottlenecks in the transport and supply chains have dissipated less quickly than initially expected. Among other things, China's "zero covid" strategy has contributed to this. The lockdown of Shanghai at the beginning of the year, whose container port is one of the main arteries of global trade, stood in the way of a faster normalisation in the first half of 2022. Possible future restrictions related to the Corona virus can still not be ruled out.

The global economic development has also been negatively influenced by the war in Ukraine and its consequences. Speculation about the availability, but also the physical reduction of the supply of fossil fuels, especially gas, but also coal and oil, led to an extreme and unprecedented price increase of these energy sources in Europe and in Germany. In addition, numerous other raw materials and intermediate products, such as steel, were also affected by price increases, some of which were considerable.

Europe and Germany are thus currently facing an energy crisis, triggered by the high dependence of the European economies on fossil energy imports. To solve this crisis, a radical restructuring of the European energy market is needed.

4

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Energiekontor AG published this content on 14 November 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 14 November 2022 07:11:04 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
Financials
Sales 2022 253 M 261 M 261 M
Net income 2022 42,3 M 43,7 M 43,7 M
Net Debt 2022 269 M 278 M 278 M
P/E ratio 2022 29,3x
Yield 2022 0,98%
Capitalization 1 232 M 1 272 M 1 272 M
EV / Sales 2022 5,93x
EV / Sales 2023 4,26x
Nbr of Employees 178
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 88,10 €
Average target price 126,00 €
Spread / Average Target 43,0%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Alex Peter Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG24.08%1 272
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.0.41%21 816
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.-0.91%16 538
NORTHLAND POWER INC.4.72%7 336
NEOEN0.50%4 242
ENCAVIS AG29.82%3 360