Energiekontor : Interim report Q3 2022

Brief portrait of Energiekontor AG

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That is what Energiekontor has been committed to for over 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers and operators of wind and solar parks. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind and solar parks in Germany and abroad.

In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a nominal output of almost 370 megawatts (MW) in its own portfolio. The company is also taking on a pioneering role in economic terms and wants to realise wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

Along with its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin, Potsdam, Berlin-Spandau and Hildesheim. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud track record since the company was founded: 138 realised wind parks and 14 solar parks with a total output of over 1.2 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of more than 1.8 billion euros.

Energiekontor AG is listed on the SDAX of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Investor Information

Listing: Deutsche Börse, Frankfurt Market Segment: General Standard Indices: SDAX, MSCI Global Small Cap Index Class of shares: Bearer Shares Industry: Renewable Energy IPO: 25 May 2000 WKN: 531350 ISIN: DE0005313506 Reuters: EKT Founder 50.85%; Own shares 0.05%; Union Shareholder Structure Investment Privatfonds GmbH 5.18%; Universal- Investment-Gesellschaft mbH 2.77%, Freefloat 41.15% First Berlin, Bankhaus Metzler, Bankhaus M. M. Research: Warburg, Hauck & Aufhäuser, STIFEL Bank Europe Designated Sponsor: ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG

