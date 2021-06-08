Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Germany
  4. Xetra
  5. Energiekontor AG
  6. News
  7. Summary
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energiekontor: Private placement of a smaller shareholding of the company founders Günter Lammers and Dr. Bodo Wilkens

06/08/2021 | 11:05am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Bremen, 8 June 2021. The two founders and major shareholders of Energiekontor AG (ISIN DE0005313506), Günter Lammers and Dr. Bodo Wilkens, have each sold 200,000 shares in Energiekontor AG, i. e. a total of 400,000 shares, which corresponds to a total of 2.8 percent of the share capital, to several institutional investors in a private placement. The free float of Energiekontor AG increases to 34.2 percent as a result of this transaction. The two company founders remain anchor shareholders of Energiekontor AG and now each own 25.2 percent of the company's shares.

First Berlin Securities Brokerage acted as placement agent in this transaction.

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That's what Energiekontor has stood for for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of almost 280 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin and Potsdam. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud balance sheet since the company was founded: 127 realised wind farms and 12 solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of almost 1.8 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact:

Investor Relations / Press
Peter Alex
Tel.: +49 421 3304-126
E-Mail: Peter.Alex@energiekontor.de
www.energiekontor.de

Disclaimer

Energiekontor AG published this content on 08 June 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 08 June 2021 15:04:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
All news about ENERGIEKONTOR AG
11:05aENERGIEKONTOR : Private placement of a smaller shareholding of the company found..
PU
10:49aPRESS RELEASE  : Energiekontor: Private placement of a smaller shareholding of t..
DJ
10:49aENERGIEKONTOR : Private placement of a smaller shareholding of the company found..
EQ
10:26aENERGIEKONTOR AG  : Notification and public disclosure of transactions by person..
EQ
06/07DGAP-CMS  : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
06/04ENERGIEKONTOR  : sells wind farm in Jülich East
PU
06/04ENERGIEKONTOR  : sells wind turbine in Jülich East
EQ
06/04PRESS RELEASE : Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Jülich East
DJ
05/31ENERGIEKONTOR  : Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR
PU
05/31DGAP-CMS  : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 237 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2021 31,1 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net Debt 2021 239 M 291 M 291 M
P/E ratio 2021 23,9x
Yield 2021 1,53%
Capitalization 738 M 900 M 899 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,12x
EV / Sales 2022 2,94x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 84,00 €
Last Close Price 52,30 €
Spread / Highest target 75,9%
Spread / Average Target 60,6%
Spread / Lowest Target 35,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Alex Peter Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG-9.83%900
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.3.03%70 174
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-18.51%21 767
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.21.75%15 278
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-10.82%7 600
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.20.55%4 452