Energiekontor : Status Report on the third quarter of 2021 (2 MB)

Brief portrait of Energiekontor AG

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That is what Energiekontor stands for for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a total generation capacity of 311.2 megawatt (MW) in its own portfolio.

Energiekontor AG is also taking on a pioneering role in economic terms and wants to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of government subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Bernau (Berlin), Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Augsburg. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas, Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud balance sheet since the Company was founded: 129 realised wind farms and twelve solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt (GW). This corresponds to an investment volume of over € 1.8 billion.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Investor Information