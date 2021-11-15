Energiekontor : Status Report on the third quarter of 2021 (2 MB)

Log in
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
Energiekontor : Status Report on the third quarter of 2021

11/15/2021
Report on the third quarter of 2021

Brief portrait of Energiekontor AG

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That is what Energiekontor stands for for more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a total generation capacity of 311.2 megawatt (MW) in its own portfolio.

Energiekontor AG is also taking on a pioneering role in economic terms and wants to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of government subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Bernau (Berlin), Berlin-Spandau, Potsdam and Augsburg. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas, Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud balance sheet since the Company was founded: 129 realised wind farms and twelve solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt (GW). This corresponds to an investment volume of over € 1.8 billion.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Investor Information

Listing:

Deutsche Börse, Frankfurt (tradable on the Frankfurt Stock

Exchange, XETRA and all other German trading venues)

Market segment:

General Standard

Class of shares:

Bearer shares

Industry:

Renewable Energies

IPO:

25 May 2000

WKN:

531350

ISIN:

DE0005313506

Reuters:

EKT

Shareholder structure as at

50.35% Executiev bodies; Universal-Investment-Gesellschaft mbH

6.73%, Union Investment Privatfonds GmbH 5.13%, 0.56% Own

09/30/2021:

shares, 37.23 % Free float

Research:

First Berlin, Metzler Capital Markets, Warburg Research, Hauck &

Aufhäuser

Designated Sponsor:

ODDO BHF Corporates & Markets AG

Financial calendar:

11/22-11/24/2021: German Equity Forum

2

Energiekontor -

Pioneer in renewable energies and a leading German project developer and independent power producer from wind and solar energy with more than 30 years of experience.

Our vision: a world powered to 100% by renewable energy. At Energiekontor we work hard every day, to turn this vision into reality.

As at 30 Sep 2021

3

TABLE OF CONTENTS

Our mission statement.................................................................................................................

5

The Energiekontor share .............................................................................................................

6

Sector and market development................................................................................................

10

Wind and solar energy in Germany ....................................................................................

11

International markets..........................................................................................................

11

The Company............................................................................................................................

12

Business model of Energiekontor AG .................................................................................

12

Goals and strategy .............................................................................................................

15

Business performance...............................................................................................................

19

Project development and sales (wind, solar)..........................................................................

19

Power generation in the Group's own wind farms ..................................................................

20

Operational development, innovation and other .....................................................................

21

Outlook - Energiekontor continues to grow ................................................................................

21

Supplementary Report...............................................................................................................

22

Other .........................................................................................................................................

22

Opportunities and Risks.........................................................................................................

22

Imprint .......................................................................................................................................

23

4

Our mission statement

5

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Energiekontor AG published this content on 15 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 15 November 2021 08:49:03 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 251 M 288 M 288 M
Net income 2021 27,4 M 31,4 M 31,4 M
Net Debt 2021 239 M 274 M 274 M
P/E ratio 2021 39,9x
Yield 2021 1,04%
Capitalization 1 080 M 1 237 M 1 237 M
EV / Sales 2021 5,26x
EV / Sales 2022 4,27x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBullishBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Last Close Price 77,00 €
Average target price 86,33 €
Spread / Average Target 12,1%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Alex Peter Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG32.76%1 237
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO., LTD.4.23%71 193
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-0.35%24 984
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.34.30%16 902
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-14.43%7 044
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.52.03%5 630