BREMEN (dpa-AFX) - The wind and solar park operator Energiekontor continues to see itself on course for its annual and long-term targets. Pre-tax earnings for the current year are expected to increase by 10 to 20 percent compared to the previous year's figure of EUR 62.9 million, as the SDax company announced in Bremen on Monday. The figure is expected to increase by 15 percent annually until 2028 and then reach around 120 million euros. On the Tradegate trading platform, the Energiekontor share subsequently rose by almost five percent compared to the Xetra closing price on Friday.

The company's share price had dropped significantly last week, falling by almost 15 percent. Stifel analyst Martin Tessier had lowered his rating from "buy" to "hold" on Thursday, expressing skepticism about the possible business development./ngu/stk