    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energiekontor : Publication of insider information pursuant to Article 17 MAR

05/31/2021 | 04:08am EDT
Bremen, 21 May 2021 - The Management Board of Energiekontor AG today resolved, with the approval of the Supervisory Board, to buy back shares once again. In detail, the following resolutions have been passed:

1. The share buyback carried out on the basis of the Management Board and Supervisory Board resolutions of 6 July 2020, which has only been suspended to date and which was started on 7 July 2020 and interrupted on 5 May 2021, will not be resumed and is thus terminated.

2. On the basis of the authorisation granted by the Annual General Meeting on 20 May 2020, the Company shall acquire up to 150,000 of its own shares in the period from 25 May 2021 until 30 June 2022 at the latest, with the repurchase being limited to such number of shares or to a total purchase price not exceeding EUR 9,000,000. The shares shall be purchased on the stock exchange.

3. The repurchase shall be carried out under the guidance of an investment firm or a financial institution in accordance with the safe harbour rules of Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 in conjunction with the provisions of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 of 8 March 2016. The commissioned securities firm or credit institution shall make its decisions on the timing of the share purchase independently of and uninfluenced by Energiekontor AG. 4.

4. The consideration paid per share (excluding incidental acquisition costs) may not be more than 10% higher or lower than the average closing price for shares of the same class determined on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange during the last three trading days prior to the acquisition of the shares.

5. The shares acquired shall be used for all legally permissible purposes.

6. All transactions shall be announced weekly on the Company's website (www.energiekontor.de) in the Investor Relations section after their execution.

Disclaimer

Energiekontor AG published this content on 31 May 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 31 May 2021 08:07:05 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 237 M 289 M 289 M
Net income 2021 31,1 M 37,8 M 37,8 M
Net Debt 2021 239 M 292 M 292 M
P/E ratio 2021 25,2x
Yield 2021 1,46%
Capitalization 775 M 945 M 945 M
EV / Sales 2021 4,27x
EV / Sales 2022 3,04x
Nbr of Employees 165
Free-Float 38,0%
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsNeutralBullishBullish
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 3
Average target price 84,00 €
Last Close Price 54,90 €
Spread / Highest target 67,6%
Spread / Average Target 53,0%
Spread / Lowest Target 29,3%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Deputy Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Alex Peter Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG-5.34%945
CHINA YANGTZE POWER CO.,LTD.2.66%70 243
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-14.47%22 829
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.20.85%15 235
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-9.44%7 532
ZHEJIANG WEIMING ENVIRONMENT PROTECTION CO., LTD.24.30%4 611