Energiekontor : decides to cancel shares

Reduction of share capital by EUR 203,522

New share capital: EUR 14,124,638

Share buyback suspended until Annual General Meeting

Bremen, 6 May 2021 - By resolution of the ordinary general meetings of Energiekontor AG on 21 May 2015, the Executive Board was authorised pursuant to Section 71 (1) no. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to acquire and redeem treasury shares of the Company of up to 10 percent of the share capital without the redemption or its implementation requiring a further resolution of the general meeting. On the basis of this authorisation, the Company had acquired 377,144 no-par value bearer shares of the Company on the stock exchange by 8 May 2020. Using the authorisation reproduced above, the Executive Board had resolved on 30 September 2020, with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day, to reduce the share capital of the Company from € 14,678,160.00 by € 350,000.00 to € 14,328,160.00. Accordingly, 27,144 no-par bearer shares remained in Energiekontor's possession from this share buyback.

By resolution of the ordinary general meetings of Energiekontor AG on 20 May 2020, the Executive Board was authorised pursuant to Section 71 (1) No. 8 of the German Stock Corporation Act (AktG) to acquire treasury shares of up to 10 percent of the share capital. Based on this authorisation, the Company acquired 176,378 no-par value bearer shares of the Company via the stock exchange in the period from 7 July 2020 to 5 May 2021.

On the basis of both authorisations, the Company had acquired a total of 203,522 shares via the stock exchange by 5 May 2021.

Taking advantage of the above, the Executive Board resolved on 5 May 2021, with the approval of the Supervisory Board on the same day, to reduce the Company's share capital by € 203,522 from € 14,328,160 to € 14,124,638 by cancelling the 203,522 shares.

The Supervisory Board has resolved to amend the Articles of Association as required as a result of the capital reduction. The share capital of the company after the cancellation becomes effective amounts to € 14,124,638 and is divided into 14,124,638 ordinary bearer shares.

In addition, as in previous years, the Executive Board and Supervisory Board have decided to suspend the current share buyback until the Annual General Meeting (20 May 2021).

About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That's what Energiekontor has stood for for 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of almost 280 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin and Potsdam. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Austin/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud balance sheet since the company was founded: 127 realised wind farms and 12 solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of around 1.7 billion euros.

The company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact:

Investor Relations / Press

Peter Alex

Tel.: +49 421 3304-126

E-Mail: Peter.Alex@energiekontor.de

www.energiekontor.de