BREMEN (dpa-AFX) - The wind and solar farm operator Energiekontor is raising its profit forecast following the completed sale of a wind farm project in Scotland. The SDax company announced in Bremen on Friday evening that pre-tax earnings are now expected to increase by around 30 to 60 percent to 80 to 100 million euros this year.

Previously, the management had planned a pre-tax profit increase of 10 to 20 percent. The onshore wind farm project sold is the Garbet project near the town of Dufftown in the north-east of the Highlands of Scotland. The Energiekontor share rose by five percent on the Tradegate trading platform compared to the Xetra close./men/ck