DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Contract

Energiekontor sells Beckum wind farm



28.09.2020 / 07:30

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





- Project sale to Commerz Real

- Output is sufficient for around 7,000 households

Energiekontor AG announces the sale of the Beckum wind farm. This wind farm is a repowering project with two wind turbines of 4.5 MWp each, a total of 9.0 MWp.

The Beckum wind farm is currently being erected at the site of the same name in the Münsterland (NRW) and is currently scheduled to go into operation at the end of October. The buyer is Commerz Real, a subsidiary of Commerzbank AG, which is the asset manager for investments in real assets within the Commerzbank Group. Originally there were six wind turbines with a nominal output of 5.2 megawatts on the site near Beckum. These were dismantled in 2019 and will now be replaced by two much more powerful wind turbines, each with a rated output of 4.5 megawatts. Connection to the grid is planned by the end of October 2020. The expected annual electricity volume of 24 million kilowatt hours is sufficient to cover the needs of more than 7,000 average German households.

Peter Szabo, Chairman of the Board of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "The sale process of the wind farm was conducted in a cooperative and professional manner. The sale makes a significant contribution to the result for the second half of the year".

"Repowering and the more efficient use of wind power sites will become increasingly important in the future in order to achieve climate targets," explains Jan-Peter Müller, Head of Infrastructure Investments at Commerz Real. "This will create attractive investment opportunities for us and our investors".



About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: Energiekontor has stood for this for 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the leading German project developers. The core business ranges from planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded to include solar energy in 2010. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a rated output of almost 287 megawatts in its own portfolio.

Energiekontor AG is also playing a pioneering role in economic terms and intends to realize the first wind and solar parks in all target markets as quickly as possible at market prices, independent of state subsidies. In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Bernau near Berlin, Potsdam and Augsburg. The Company also has branches in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Austin / Texas, Rapid City / South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud record since the Company was founded: 126 wind farms and ten solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approximately ? 1.7 billion. The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The share of Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

Contact:

Investor Relations / Press

Peter Alex

Tel.: +49 421 3304-126

E-Mail: Peter.Alex@energiekontor.com

www.energiekontor.com

Press contact Commerz Real:

Gerd Johannsen

Tel.: +49 611 7105-4279

E-Mail: Gerd.Johannsen@Commerzreal.com

www.commerzreal.com