Energiekontor sells Heinsberg wind farm



10.11.2020 / 07:30

- - Project Sale to Commerz Real for Impact Fund Klimavest

- - Output is sufficient for around 4,600 households

Energiekontor AG announces the sale of the Heinsberg wind farm in the district of the same name in North Rhine-Westphalia. It was acquired by Commerz Real, a subsidiary of Commerzbank AG, for the recently launched Klimavest fund. Only recently, the asset manager for real asset investments had acquired the Beckum wind farm from Energiekontor; a repowering project with two wind turbines.

The wind farm in Heinsberg comprises three Nordex wind turbines, which went into operation in 2017 The term of the guaranteed feed-in tariff under the German Renewable Energy Sources Act 2017 (EEG 2017) is 20 years, ending in 2037 With a rated output of 7.3 megawatts and an annual electricity volume of around 18.7 million kilowatt-hours, the wind farm will be able to cover the electricity requirements of almost 4,600 German households.

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "We have now sold the second wind farm to Commerz Real within a very short time. This speaks for the high level of professionalism of the parties involved and the trust we have in each other."

"Klimavest invests in assets that make a measurable and thus verifiable contribution - i. e. impact - to reducing CO2 emissions," explains Jan-Peter Müller, Head of Infrastructure Investments at Commerz Real. "Wind farms like Heinsberg are definitely one of them for us and our investors.





About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: Energiekontor has stood for this for 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the leading German project developers. The core business ranges from planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded to include solar energy in 2010. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar parks with a rated output of almost 287 megawatts in its own portfolio.

Energiekontor AG is also playing a pioneering role in economic terms and intends to realize the first wind and solar parks in all target markets as quickly as possible at market prices, independent of state subsidies. In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Bernau near Berlin, Potsdam and Augsburg. The Company also has branches in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Austin / Texas, Rapid City / South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud record since the Company was founded: 126 wind farms and ten solar parks with a total output of over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of approximately ? 1.7 billion. The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The share of Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.





