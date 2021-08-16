DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Contract/Disposal

Energiekontor sells wind turbine in Elstorf



16.08.2021 / 07:30

- Project sold to Danish investor Difko

- Power production sufficient for around 4,500 households

Energiekontor AG announces the sale of a wind turbine planned for the south-west of Hamburg in Lower Saxony. The buyer of the wind turbine is Difko, a Danish investment company from Herning, specialising in sustainable investments.

Originally planned with a Senvion turbine, the Elstorf wind farm will now be realised with a Vestas wind turbine (V136) with 3.6 MW and a hub height of 132 m. The wind turbine is expected to generate about 12 GWh of electricity annually; this covers the electricity needs of about 4,500 average German households. Construction, including infrastructure and grid connection, is scheduled to be completed by the end of the year.

Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, expresses his satisfaction: "Energiekontor has a large pipeline of well-developed projects. The Elstorf wind farm project is now the fourth sale we have been able to announce since the beginning of June. With Difko, we have been able to convince another investor of our capabilities who shares our vision of sustainability.

"With the acquisition of the wind turbine in Elstorf, we are further expanding our commitment in Germany," explains Niels Jørgen Pedersen, CEO of Difko. "With Energiekontor we have chosen a very experienced project developer with an excellent track record. The sales process went smoothly and efficiently. We look forward to a trusting cooperation in this and future projects."





About Energiekontor AG:

A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That's what Energiekontor has stood for in more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of more than 310 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies.

In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin and Potsdam. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen).

The proud balance sheet since the company was founded: 128 realised wind farms and 12 solar parks with a total output of more than 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of 1.8 billion euros.

The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges.

About Difko:

Difko is a Danish Investment Fund and has more than 45 years of experience in offering investment projects, brokerage of investment capital and company administration. Difko has tendered more than 190 investment projects within shipping, real estate, forestry and alternative energy, including solar, wind turbines and other business areas.

The total project sum is more than DKK 30 billion.

Difko employs (24) people.

Difko's values: Transparent, Attentive, Responsible and Innovative.

As an investor at Difko, you become part of the Danish Investment Fund, whereby you have the opportunity to influence the fund's activities.

