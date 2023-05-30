Advanced search
    EKT   DE0005313506

ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
Real-time Estimate Tradegate  -  01:18:36 2023-05-30 pm EDT
69.95 EUR   -1.06%
01:01pNvr : Energiekontor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution
EQ
05/25Cms : Energiekontor AG: Release of a capital market information
EQ
05/19Energiekontor : 19.05.2023 - Energiekontor AG resolves renewed share buyback
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsAnalyst Reco.Other languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

NVR: Energiekontor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

05/30/2023 | 01:01pm EDT
EQS Total Voting Rights Announcement: Energiekontor AG / Total Voting Rights Announcement
Energiekontor AG: Release according to Article 41 of the WpHG [the German Securities Trading Act] with the objective of Europe-wide distribution

30.05.2023 / 19:00 CET/CEST
Total Voting Rights Announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Publication of total number of voting rights

1. Details of issuer
Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany

2. Type of capital measure
  Type of capital measure Date of status / date of effect
  Conditional capital increase (Sec. 41 para. 2 WpHG)
X Other capital measure (Sec. 41 para. 1 WpHG) 26 May 2023

3. New total number of voting rights:
13.959.359


30.05.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Energiekontor AG
Mary-Somerville-Straße 5
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.energiekontor.de

 
End of News EQS News Service

1644255  30.05.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1644255&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 291 M 311 M 311 M
Net income 2023 51,5 M 55,1 M 55,1 M
Net Debt 2023 351 M 375 M 375 M
P/E ratio 2023 19,9x
Yield 2023 1,30%
Capitalization 988 M 1 059 M 1 059 M
EV / Sales 2023 4,60x
EV / Sales 2024 4,05x
Nbr of Employees 188
Free-Float 45,9%
Chart ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Duration : Period :
Energiekontor AG Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGIEKONTOR AG
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 4
Last Close Price 70,70 €
Average target price 132,00 €
Spread / Average Target 86,7%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
Peter Szabo Chairman-Management Board & CEO
Bodo Wilkens Chairman-Supervisory Board
Günter Lammers Vice Chairman-Supervisory Board
Darius Oliver Kianzad Member-Supervisory Board
Till Gießmann Head-Investor Relations
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGIEKONTOR AG-8.18%1 059
EDP RENOVÁVEIS, S.A.-7.19%20 692
HUANENG LANCANG RIVER HYDROPOWER INC.15.30%19 364
NORTHLAND POWER INC.-19.39%5 555
NEOEN-17.92%4 616
CLEARWAY ENERGY, INC.-5.58%3 385
