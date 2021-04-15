Log in
ENERGIEKONTOR AG

(EKT)
PRESS RELEASE : Energiekontor AG: Capital Dynamics acquires 13 MW Sorbie Wind Project from Energiekontor

04/15/2021
DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Contract/Disposal 
Energiekontor AG: Capital Dynamics acquires 13 MW Sorbie Wind Project from Energiekontor 
2021-04-15 / 07:30 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
- Realisation of the Scottish pipeline picks up speed 
- Second transaction with renowned investor Capital Dynamics 
- Project estimated to reduce greenhouse emissions by over 0.7 million metric tons during its lifetime and contribute 
to Scotland's pursuit of net-zero carbon targets 
 
Bremen/London, 15 April 2021 Energiekontor and Capital Dynamics, an independent global private asset management firm, 
today announced the acquisition of a 100 percent equity stake in the Sorbie onshore wind project from Energiekontor AG. 
Sorbie, a 13 MW shovel-ready, subsidy-free onshore wind project located in North Ayrshire, Scotland, represents Capital 
Dynamics' second acquisition of 2021 from Energiekontor and follows the 50 MW Longhill wind farm transaction in March. 
Sorbie is estimated to reduce greenhouse emissions by over 0.7 million metric tons during its lifetime - the equivalent 
of emissions produced by over 150,000 passenger vehicles driven for a year or the electricity to power over 110,000 
homes for a year. The project will commence construction in July 2021 and is expected to achieve commercial operations 
in the second half of 2022. Once operational, the project will benefit from Capital Dynamics' Clean Energy 
Infrastructure subsidiary platform, Arevon Energy, and Energiekontor's longstanding operations management experience 
and optimisation support. 
"We are delighted that our multi-discipline collaboration with Energiekontor has yielded a second successful 
transaction in 2021, and together we look forward to bringing this critical UK infrastructure to fruition," said Barney 
Coles, Managing Director, Clean Energy Infrastructure at Capital Dynamics. "This year Scotland plays host to the COP 26 
UN Climate Change Conference; we are proud to contribute to the region's pursuit of meeting ambitious net-zero carbon 
targets and to support the UK's post-pandemic 'green recovery' plan." 
"We have always considered our Scottish pipeline, which we have built up over the last few years, to be of great value. 
With the sale of the Sorbie wind farm project the value has been confirmed a second time," explains Peter Szabo, CEO of 
Energiekontor. "We are delighted about the renewed cooperation with such a renowned investor like Capital Dynamics." 
The parties have agreed not to disclose the purchase price. 
 
About Energiekontor AG: 
A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: Energiekontor has stood for this for more than 
30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the Company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of the 
leading German project developers. The core business ranges from planning and construction to the operational 
management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded to include solar energy in 2010. In addition, 
Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of almost 280 megawatts in its own portfolio. 
Energiekontor also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in 
all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. 
In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, 
Augsburg, Bernau near Berlin and Potsdam. The Company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, 
Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Austin/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen). 
The proud record since the Company was founded: 126 realised wind farms and twelve solar parks with a total output of 
over 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of around 1.7 billion euros. 
The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The share of Energiekontor AG (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the 
General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges. 
Contact: 
Investor Relations / Press 
Peter Alex 
Tel.: +49 421 3304-126 
E-Mail: ir@energiekontor.com 
www.energiekontor.de 
About Capital Dynamics 
Capital Dynamics is an independent global asset management firm focusing on private assets including private equity, 
private credit and clean energy infrastructure. 
Capital Dynamics' Clean Energy Infrastructure is one of the largest renewable energy investment managers in the world 
with USD 6.6 billion AUM and has one of the longest track records in the industry. The CEI strategy was established to 
capture attractive investment opportunities in the largest and fastest growing sector of global infrastructure - proven 
renewable energy technologies, primarily in North America and Europe, across solar, onshore wind, energy storage and 
related infrastructure with a focus on both utility-scale and distributed generation technologies. The CEI platform's 
fully-integrated asset management affiliate provides highly-specialized services to ensure optimal performance and 
value from projects. The CEI strategy currently manages 7.9 GW of contracted gross power generation across more than 
150 projects in the United States and Europe and is one of the top 3 global solar PV owners. 
As a sustainable asset manager, we have gone beyond standard ESG requirements by designing, implementing and 
trademarking the Capital Dynamics R-Eye(TM) Rating System - a unique, best-in-class approach to diligence and rating of 
each investment based on PRI principles and UN Sustainable Development Goals. Since Capital Dynamics' Clean Energy 
Infrastructure platform's inception in 2010, over 19 million metric tons of greenhouse gas emissions have been avoided 
as a result of the firm's renewable investments. This is equivalent to the emissions produced by over 4.0 million 
passenger vehicles driven for a year or the electricity to power over 3.2 million homes for a year. 
In 2020, the CEI strategy received top rankings from GRESB (the ESG benchmark for real assets) for commitment to 
sustainability, and in 2019 awarded Global PE Energy Firm of the Year by Private Equity International. For more 
information, please visit: www.capdyn.com. 
Contact: 
Capital Dynamics 
Nicholas Rust 
Vice President | Prosek Partners 
NRust@prosek.com 
T: +1 646 818 9252 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
2021-04-15 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. 
Archive at www.dgap.de 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:     English 
Company:      Energiekontor AG 
              Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 
              28359 Bremen 
              Germany 
Phone:        04 21/33 04-126 
Fax:          04 21/33 04-4 44 
E-mail:       ir@energiekontor.de 
Internet:     www.energiekontor.de 
ISIN:         DE0005313506 
WKN:          531350 
Listed:       Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, 
              Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange 
EQS News ID:  1184922 
 
End of News   DGAP News Service 
=------------

1184922 2021-04-15

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

April 15, 2021 01:30 ET (05:30 GMT)

