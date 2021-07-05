PRESS RELEASE : Energiekontor sells Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm to CEE Group

DGAP-News: Energiekontor AG / Key word(s): Disposal/Contract Energiekontor sells Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm to CEE Group 2021-07-05 / 07:30 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- - Project sold to CEE Group - Electricity output is sufficient for around 15,000 households Energiekontor AG announces the sale of a wind farm located east of Jülich in North Rhine-Westphalia. The purchaser of the wind farm is the CEE Group, a Hamburg-based asset manager specialising in renewable energies. The Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm is being built on parcels of land in the districts of the same name in the county of Düren, North Rhine-Westphalia. The wind farm consists of three Nordex N149-4.5 turbines with a hub height of 125.4m and a rotor diameter of 149.1m. With a total rated output of 13.5 MW, the wind farm's expected annual yield is around 36 million kilowatt hours; this covers the electricity requirements of almost 15,000 average German households. Construction work has already begun. Commissioning is scheduled for the end of 2021. Peter Szabo, CEO of Energiekontor AG, is satisfied: "We have already had a very good experience with the CEE Group in the Waldfeucht wind farm project and are therefore pleased to be able to continue this trusting cooperation now with another transaction at the Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen site. "The successful cooperation with Energiekontor finds its logical continuation with the acquisition of the Jülich Barmen-Merzenhausen wind farm project," explains Detlef Schreiber, CEO of the CEE Group. "The new wind farm expands CEE Group's portfolio in the wind energy sector with a technologically mature project and will contribute to climate protection as an efficient energy source. At the same time, the project stands for long-term stable cash flows and a high degree of income security. As with the previous Waldfeucht project, the entire transaction was characterised by mutual trust between the participants involved, which ensured smooth procedures and processes." About Energiekontor AG: A solid business policy and a lot of experience in renewable energies: That's what Energiekontor has stood for in more than 30 years. Founded in Bremerhaven in 1990, the company is one of the pioneers in the industry and is now one of Germany's leading project developers. Its core business ranges from the planning and construction to the operational management of wind farms in Germany and abroad and was expanded in 2010 to include solar energy. In addition, Energiekontor operates wind and solar farms with a nominal output of more than 310 megawatts in its own portfolio. Energiekontor AG also aims to play a pioneering role in economic terms and to realise the first wind and solar parks in all target markets at market prices as quickly as possible, independently of state subsidies. In addition to its headquarters in Bremen, Energiekontor has offices in Bremerhaven, Hagen im Bremischen, Aachen, Augsburg, Bernau bei Berlin and Potsdam. The company also has offices in England (Leeds), Scotland (Edinburgh, Glasgow), Portugal (Lisbon), USA (Houston/Texas and Rapid City/South Dakota) and France (Toulouse, Rouen). The proud balance sheet since the company was founded: 128 realised wind farms and 12 solar parks with a total output of more than 1 gigawatt. This corresponds to an investment volume of 1.8 billion euros. The Company went public on 25 May 2000. The Energiekontor AG share (WKN 531350 / ISIN DE0005313506) is listed in the General Standard of the German Stock Exchange in Frankfurt and can be traded on all German stock exchanges. Contact: Investor Relations / Presse Peter Alex Tel.: +49 421 3304-126 E-Mail: Peter.Alex@energiekontor.com www.energiekontor.de About CEE Group: CEE Group is a Hamburg-based asset manager specialising in renewable energies. With assets under management of around 1.9 billion euros, the company invests in energy generation projects in the wind and solar sectors. The CEE Group has onshore wind power plants with an installed capacity of around 590 MW and photovoltaic plants with around 473 MWp. Total electricity generation in 2020 amounted to around 1.4 billion kilowatt hours. As an internationally operating company, the CEE Group offers its customers sustainable investment concepts with long-term return opportunities in the growth market for renewable energies. With its independently operating companies, the company has a comprehensive range of services for projects in this segment. Investors are mainly institutional investors with a long-term interest in renewable energies. Contact CEE Group: Jens Schnoor, Investment Director Phone: +49 (0)40 688 788-0 E-mail: schnoor@cee-group.lu www.cee-group.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 2021-07-05 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases. Archive at www.dgap.de =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Language: English Company: Energiekontor AG Mary-Somerville-Straße 5 28359 Bremen Germany Phone: 04 21/33 04-126 Fax: 04 21/33 04-4 44 E-mail: ir@energiekontor.de Internet: www.energiekontor.de ISIN: DE0005313506 WKN: 531350 Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange EQS News ID: 1214967 End of News DGAP News Service =------------

1214967 2021-07-05

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 05, 2021 01:32 ET (05:32 GMT)