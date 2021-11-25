Log in
    ENGI3   BRENGIACNOR0

ENERGISA S.A.

(ENGI3)
End-of-day quote Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 11/24
15.89 BRL   +1.34%
01:50pENERGISA S A : 2Q21 Corporate Presentation
PU
11/15Energisa S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended September 30, 2021
CI
11/12ENERGISA S A : Apresentação de Resultados do 3T21
PU
Energisa S A : 2Q21 Corporate Presentation

11/25/2021 | 01:50pm EST
3Q21 Corporate Presentation

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain statements pertaining to expectations related to future events or results, in accordance to the regulation set by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on assumptions and analysis performed by the Company according to its experience, the economic environment, market conditions and expected future events, many of which are out of the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between actual results and forward-looking statements include: the Company's business strategy, the Brazilian and international economic scenario, technology, financial strategy, development of the public services industry, hydrological conditions, financial markets situation, uncertainty related to future operations' results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, among others. In view of the aforementioned factors, the Company's actual results may differ significantly from those indicated or implicit in forward looking statements.

The information and opinions contained in this document shall not be interpreted as a recommendation to possible investors, and no investment decision should be taken based on such opinions. No Company member or related parties will be held responsible for any loss resulted in the use of this presentation content.

2

1

OVERVIEW

Grupo Energisa

EAM

EPA II

Distribution

Transmission

Generation

HIGHLIGHTS

Net Revenue

R$ 22.4 billion

Concession area

2,034 mil km2

Number of consumers

8.2 million

Population supplied

~20 million

EPA I

EAC ERO

ETO

EPB EBO

ETT ESE

Employees (own + outsourced)

~21 thousand

ETT ll

EMT

EGO

EMS ESS

ESS

ESS ESS

ESS

Distribution Concessions privatized in 2018

EMG ENF

Energy Sales

37 TWh

  • 11 distribution concessions
  • 3 Transmission concessions under operation*
  • 4 transmission projects under construction*
  • 1 solar generation company
  • Operation and maintenance of power plants

Other Distribution Concessions

Regarding EAM, regarded as "under operation" and "under

construction", Energisa will take over existing operational assets, build

4

new installations and remodel existing ones.

Transmission Projects under construction

Transmission Lines under operation

Grupo Energisa

#5 among the largest distribution

companies and #4 largest among private

companies

77.2

Captive market + Free Clients (in TWh) - 2020

65.9

57.0

5º

44.3

36.5

32.0

# of concessions

29.2

24.1 23.9

4

4

5

1

11

6

1

2

1

Considers CEB (Neoenergia) and CEEE / CEA (Equatorial)

5

Source: Companies' reports

This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.

Disclaimer

Energisa SA published this content on 25 November 2021 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 25 November 2021 18:49:01 UTC.


© Publicnow 2021
Financials
Sales 2021 23 005 M 4 142 M 4 142 M
Net income 2021 2 319 M 418 M 418 M
Net Debt 2021 15 501 M 2 791 M 2 791 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 19 571 M 3 522 M 3 524 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,52x
EV / Sales 2022 1,46x
Nbr of Employees 15 446
Free-Float 20,4%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 15,89 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Maurício Perez Botelho Chief Financial Officer
Cláudio Brandão Silveira Director-Corporate Finance
Ivan Müller Botelho Chairman
Ricardo Perez Botelho Vice Chairman
Omar Carneiro da Cunha Sobrinho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGISA S.A.-6.58%3 500
NEXTERA ENERGY13.04%171 118
ENEL S.P.A.-14.87%80 141
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION9.41%77 073
IBERDROLA, S.A.-13.80%69 717
SOUTHERN COMPANY2.72%66 874