Energisa S A : 2Q21 Corporate Presentation

This presentation may contain statements pertaining to expectations related to future events or results, in accordance to the regulation set by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on assumptions and analysis performed by the Company according to its experience, the economic environment, market conditions and expected future events, many of which are out of the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between actual results and forward-looking statements include: the Company's business strategy, the Brazilian and international economic scenario, technology, financial strategy, development of the public services industry, hydrological conditions, financial markets situation, uncertainty related to future operations' results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, among others. In view of the aforementioned factors, the Company's actual results may differ significantly from those indicated or implicit in forward looking statements.
The information and opinions contained in this document shall not be interpreted as a recommendation to possible investors, and no investment decision should be taken based on such opinions. No Company member or related parties will be held responsible for any loss resulted in the use of this presentation content.
OVERVIEW
Grupo Energisa
EAM
EPA II
Distribution
Transmission
Generation
HIGHLIGHTS
Net Revenue
R$ 22.4 billion
Concession area
2,034 mil km2
Number of consumers
8.2 million
Population supplied
~20 million
EPA I
EAC ERO
ETO
EPB EBO
ETT ESE
Employees (own + outsourced)
~21 thousand
ETT ll
EMT
EGO
EMS ESS
ESS
ESS ESS
ESS
Distribution Concessions privatized in 2018
EMG ENF
Energy Sales
37 TWh
11 distribution concessions
3 Transmission concessions under operation*
4 transmission projects under construction*
1 solar generation company
Operation and maintenance of power plants
Other Distribution Concessions
Regarding EAM, regarded as "under operation" and "under
construction", Energisa will take over existing operational assets, build
new installations and remodel existing ones.
Transmission Projects under construction
Transmission Lines under operation
Grupo Energisa
#5 among the largest distribution
companies and #4 largest among private
companies
77.2
Captive market + Free Clients (in TWh) - 2020
65.9
57.0
5º
44.3
36.5
32.0
# of concessions
29.2
24.1 23.9
4
4
5
1
11
6
1
2
1
Considers CEB (Neoenergia) and CEEE / CEA (Equatorial)
Source: Companies' reports
This is an excerpt of the original content. To continue reading it, access the original document here.