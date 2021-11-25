Energisa S A : 2Q21 Corporate Presentation

DISCLAIMER

This presentation may contain statements pertaining to expectations related to future events or results, in accordance to the regulation set by the Brazilian Securities and Exchange Commission. Such statements are based on assumptions and analysis performed by the Company according to its experience, the economic environment, market conditions and expected future events, many of which are out of the Company's control. Important factors which may lead to significant differences between actual results and forward-looking statements include: the Company's business strategy, the Brazilian and international economic scenario, technology, financial strategy, development of the public services industry, hydrological conditions, financial markets situation, uncertainty related to future operations' results, plans, objectives, expectations and intentions, among others. In view of the aforementioned factors, the Company's actual results may differ significantly from those indicated or implicit in forward looking statements.

The information and opinions contained in this document shall not be interpreted as a recommendation to possible investors, and no investment decision should be taken based on such opinions. No Company member or related parties will be held responsible for any loss resulted in the use of this presentation content.