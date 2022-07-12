Log in
Log in
E-mail
Password

Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Become a member for free
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Energisa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI3   BRENGIACNOR0

ENERGISA S.A.

(ENGI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-07-12 pm EDT
13.19 BRL   +4.68%
05:34pENERGISA S A : Aneel approves Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews of EBO and ESE
PU
07/05ENERGISA S A : Aneel approves tariff readjustment for ESS
PU
06/30ENERGISA S A : Acquisition of lot 12 of transmission auction nº 01/2022
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energisa S A : Aneel approves Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews of EBO and ESE

07/12/2022 | 05:34pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENERGISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF 00.864.214/0001-06

A publicly held company

PRESS RELEASE

Aneel ratifies Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews of EBO and ESE

Energisa S.A. ("Energisa" or "Company") hereby announces that at an ordinary public meeting by its board held on this date, the National Electricity Regulatory Agency ("Aneel") approved the Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews of Energisa Borborema ("EBO") and Energisa Sergipe ("ESE"), in compliance with Law 14.385/2022, which addresses the returning to consumers in the concession area of tax credits associated with overtaxation as a result of adding ICMS to the PIS / COFINScalculation base.

These two tariff revisions use PIS/Confins tax credits to reduce customers' current tariff by 5.26% at EBO and 4.47% at ESE. The measure is possible due to the favorable court decision obtained by the concessionaires to reduce the calculation basis of the two taxes. These lawsuits have already been judged and the tax credits have been recognized by the Federal Revenue Service, which provides legal certainty for their application. The new rate will apply from July 13, 2022.

Law 14.385/2022 determined that as from qualification of the credit by the Brazilian federal tax authorities (RFB), the entire credit already offset should be returned to consumers, and a 12 months advanced made based on the monthly offsetting capacity of each distribution company. The 2022 annual rate adjustments (RTAs) of EBO and ESE had already applied the entire amount to be offset, meaning these RTEs are only considering the amounts for the next 12 months.

Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews Discos:

Average Effect

High Voltage

Low voltage

DisCo

RTEs

(HV)

(LV)

EBO

- 5.26%

-5.02%

-5.34%

ESE

-4.47%

-3.80%

-4.75%

Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews Discos:

PIS/COFINS Credits

PIS/ COFINS

(RTE)

DisCo

Credits (RTA)

Total

EBO

9,426,653.15

17,375,296.31

26,801,949.46

ESE

62,845,427.48

74,130,645.65

136,976,073.13

Energisa is tracking the development of measures approved to mitigate rate adjustments in all its concessions, in order to ensure that the changes are applied with legal security and transparency for customers and companies.

Cataguases, July 12, 2022.

Maurício Perez Botelho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Energisa S.A. - HEAD OFFICE

Energisa S.A. - BRANCH

Praça Rui Barbosa, 80/parte | Centro |

Rua Praia de Botafogo, 228/13º andar | Edifício Argentina

Cataguases | MG | CEP 36770-901

Botafogo | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | 22250-906

(32) 3429 6000 | CNPJ 00.864.214/0001-06 | Insc. Mun.: 12560-1

(21) 2122 6900 | CNPJ: 00.864.214/0002-97

www.grupoenergisa.com.br

Disclaimer

Energisa SA published this content on 12 July 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 12 July 2022 21:33:00 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENERGISA S.A.
05:34pENERGISA S A : Aneel approves Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews of EBO and ESE
PU
07/05ENERGISA S A : Aneel approves tariff readjustment for ESS
PU
06/30ENERGISA S A : Acquisition of lot 12 of transmission auction nº 01/2022
PU
06/28ENERGISA S A : Aneel approve tariff readjustment for ETO
PU
06/24ENERGISA S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, May 2022
PU
06/21ENERGISA S A : Aneel approves tariff readjustment for EMG and ENF
PU
06/10ENERGISA S A : Completion of the acquisition of Gemini Energy S.A.
PU
05/27Energisa S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the First Quarter Ended March 31, 2022
CI
05/13TRANSCRIPT : Energisa S.A., Q1 2022 Earnings Call, May 13, 2022
CI
04/26ENERGISA S A : Aneel approval for the acquisition of 100% of Gemini
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 25 174 M 4 649 M 4 649 M
Net income 2022 1 531 M 283 M 283 M
Net Debt 2022 18 164 M 3 355 M 3 355 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 16 477 M 3 043 M 3 043 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
EV / Sales 2023 1,41x
Nbr of Employees 16 737
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart ENERGISA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Energisa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Maurício Perez Botelho Chief Financial Officer
Cláudio Brandão Silveira Director-Corporate Finance
Ivan Müller Botelho Chairman
Ricardo Perez Botelho Vice Chairman
Omar Carneiro da Cunha Sobrinho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGISA S.A.-7.68%3 079
NEXTERA ENERGY-13.58%158 496
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION2.92%83 118
SOUTHERN COMPANY3.81%76 257
IBERDROLA, S.A.-2.50%65 026
DOMINION ENERGY, INC.1.55%64 795