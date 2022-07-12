Energisa S A : Aneel approves Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews of EBO and ESE

ENERGISA S.A.

Aneel ratifies Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews of EBO and ESE

Energisa S.A. ("Energisa" or "Company") hereby announces that at an ordinary public meeting by its board held on this date, the National Electricity Regulatory Agency ("Aneel") approved the Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews of Energisa Borborema ("EBO") and Energisa Sergipe ("ESE"), in compliance with Law 14.385/2022, which addresses the returning to consumers in the concession area of tax credits associated with overtaxation as a result of adding ICMS to the PIS / COFINScalculation base.

These two tariff revisions use PIS/Confins tax credits to reduce customers' current tariff by 5.26% at EBO and 4.47% at ESE. The measure is possible due to the favorable court decision obtained by the concessionaires to reduce the calculation basis of the two taxes. These lawsuits have already been judged and the tax credits have been recognized by the Federal Revenue Service, which provides legal certainty for their application. The new rate will apply from July 13, 2022.

Law 14.385/2022 determined that as from qualification of the credit by the Brazilian federal tax authorities (RFB), the entire credit already offset should be returned to consumers, and a 12 months advanced made based on the monthly offsetting capacity of each distribution company. The 2022 annual rate adjustments (RTAs) of EBO and ESE had already applied the entire amount to be offset, meaning these RTEs are only considering the amounts for the next 12 months.

Extraordinary Rate-Setting Reviews Discos:

Average Effect High Voltage Low voltage DisCo RTEs (HV) (LV) EBO - 5.26% -5.02% -5.34% ESE -4.47% -3.80% -4.75%

PIS/COFINS Credits PIS/ COFINS (RTE) DisCo Credits (RTA) Total EBO 9,426,653.15 17,375,296.31 26,801,949.46 ESE 62,845,427.48 74,130,645.65 136,976,073.13

Energisa is tracking the development of measures approved to mitigate rate adjustments in all its concessions, in order to ensure that the changes are applied with legal security and transparency for customers and companies.

Cataguases, July 12, 2022.

Maurício Perez Botelho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

