ENERGISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 00.864.214/0001-06

REDE ENERGIA PARTICIPAÇÕES S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 61.584.140/0001-49

ENERGISA MATO GROSSO - ENERGISA MATO GROSSO DO SUL - DISTRIBUIDORA DE ENERGIA S.A. DISTRIBUIDORA DE ENERGIA S.A. CNPJ/MF nº 03.467.321/0001-99 CNPJ/MF nº 15.413.826/0001-50

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Aneel approves tariff adjustment for EMT and EMS

Energisa S.A. ("Energisa" or the "Company"), pursuant to Resolution CVM No. 44/2021, dated August 23, 2021, which revoked CVM Instruction No. 358, dated January 3, 2002, hereby informs its shareholders and the general market that the National Electric Energy Agency ("Aneel"), in its ordinary public board meeting held today, approved the tariff adjustments for Energisa Mato Grosso - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("EMT") and Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("EMS"), to be applied as of April 8, 2024.

The average effect to be perceived by consumers in the EMT concession will be -4.40%, with -5.61% for consumers connected at medium and high voltage and -3.90% for low-voltage consumers, while in the EMS concession, the effect will be -1.61%, with -3.65% for consumers connected at medium and high voltage and -0.84% for low-voltage consumers. B1 Residential customers of EMT will experience a tariff reduction of -3.83%, while for EMS, the reduction will be -0.65% for these customers.

Voltage Level Average Effect for EMT Consumer Average Effect for EMS Consumer Low Voltage -3,90% -0,84% High and Medium Voltage -5,61% -3,65% Total -4,40% -1,61%

EMT

The annual tariff adjustment process consists of passing on to consumers the uncontrollable costs of the concession (Part A - energy purchase, sector charges, and transmission charges) and updating the controllable costs (Part B - distribution) by the variation of the IGPM minus the X Factor, which transfers to consumers the annual productivity gains of the concessionaire.

The variation in Part A costs was +2.56%, totaling R$ 4,721.6 million, due to the new

transport tariffs. The average price of energy purchase contracts ("PMix") was set at R$ 272.74/MWh.

The variation in Part B was -6.8%, totaling R$ 2,804.06 million, reflecting the accumulated inflation (IGPM) since the last adjustment, of -4.26% deducted from the X Factor of 2.55%.