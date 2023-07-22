ENERGISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 00.864.214/0001-06

ENERGISA SUL-SUDESTE - DISTRIBUIDORA DE ENERIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº º 07.282.377/0001-20

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Aneel ratifies ESS's rate adjustment

Pursuant to CVM Directive 44/2021 issued August 23, 2021, which revoked CVM Directive 358 issued January 03, 2002, ENERGISA S.A. ("Energisa" or "Company") hereby announces that at an ordinary public meeting of the board held on this date, the National Electricity Regulatory Agency ("Aneel") approved the rate adjustment of Energisa Sul-Sudeste - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("ESS"). The rate adjustment will be applied from July 12, 2023.

The average effect to be felt by consumers will be an increase of 10.65%, with +11.58% for low-voltage consumers and +8.58% for medium-high-voltage consumers. B1 Residential consumers will enjoy a increase of +11.13%. The table below shows the adjustment rates approved: