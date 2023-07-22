ENERGISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 00.864.214/0001-06

ENERGISA SUL-SUDESTE - DISTRIBUIDORA DE ENERIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº º 07.282.377/0001-20

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Aneel ratifies ESS's rate adjustment

Pursuant to CVM Directive 44/2021 issued August 23, 2021, which revoked CVM Directive 358 issued January 03, 2002, ENERGISA S.A. ("Energisa" or "Company") hereby announces that at an ordinary public meeting of the board held on this date, the National Electricity Regulatory Agency ("Aneel") approved the rate adjustment of Energisa Sul-Sudeste - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("ESS"). The rate adjustment will be applied from July 12, 2023.

The average effect to be felt by consumers will be an increase of 10.65%, with +11.58% for low-voltage consumers and +8.58% for medium-high-voltage consumers. B1 Residential consumers will enjoy a increase of +11.13%. The table below shows the adjustment rates approved:

Average Effect for

Voltage Level

ETO's consumers

Low voltage

+11.58%

Medium-High voltage

+8.58%

B1 Residential

+11.13%

Total

+10.65%

The annual rate adjustment process consists of passing through to consumers the uncontrollable concession costs (Parcel A - energy purchases, sector charges and transmission charges) and the restatement of manageable costs (Parcel B - distribution) by the variance of the IPCA price index less the X Factor, which passes through to consumers the annual productivity gains made by the concession operator.

The change in A Portion costs was + 10.04%, amounting to R$ 1,827.2 million, primarily impacted by the increase of Transmission

cost.The average pass-through price of energy purchase contracts ("PMix") was set at R$ 235.01/MWh.

ESS Rate Breakdown

Energy cost

Taxes

Unrecoverable

19,7%

29,0%

revenue

0,4%

Transmission

cost

14,8%

Distribution

Sector charges

17,3%

18,7%

The change in the B Portion was 2.3%, amounting to R$ 503.2 million, reflecting the inflation accumulated (IPCA) since the last adjustment of 3.55%, less the X Factor, of -0.72%.

Cataguases, July 11, 2023.

Maurício Perez Botelho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Energisa S.A. - MATRIZ

Energisa S.A. - FILIAL

Praça Rui Barbosa, 80/parte | Centro |

Rua Praia de Botafogo, 228/13º andar | Edifício Argentina

Cataguases | MG | CEP 36770-901

Botafogo | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | 22250-906

CNPJ 00.864.214/0001-06 | Insc. Mun.: 12560-1

CNPJ: 00.864.214/0002-97

ri.energisa.com.br

Attachments

  • Original Link
  • Original Document
  • Permalink

Disclaimer

Energisa SA published this content on 21 July 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 22 July 2023 02:08:10 UTC.