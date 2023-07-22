Energisa S A : Aneel homologa reajuste tarifário da ESS
Yesterday at 10:10 pm
ENERGISA S.A.
CNPJ/MF nº 00.864.214/0001-06
ENERGISA SUL-SUDESTE - DISTRIBUIDORA DE ENERIA S.A.
CNPJ/MF nº º 07.282.377/0001-20
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
Aneel ratifies ESS's rate adjustment
Pursuant to CVM Directive 44/2021 issued August 23, 2021, which revoked CVM Directive 358 issued January 03, 2002, ENERGISA S.A. ("Energisa" or "Company") hereby announces that at an ordinary public meeting of the board held on this date, the National Electricity Regulatory Agency ("Aneel") approved the rate adjustment of Energisa Sul-Sudeste - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("ESS"). The rate adjustment will be applied from July 12, 2023.
The average effect to be felt by consumers will be an increase of 10.65%, with +11.58% for low-voltage consumers and +8.58% for medium-high-voltage consumers. B1 Residential consumers will enjoy a increase of +11.13%. The table below shows the adjustment rates approved:
Average Effect for
Voltage Level
ETO's consumers
Low voltage
+11.58%
Medium-High voltage
+8.58%
B1 Residential
+11.13%
Total
+10.65%
The annual rate adjustment process consists of passing through to consumers the uncontrollable concession costs (Parcel A - energy purchases, sector charges and transmission charges) and the restatement of manageable costs (Parcel B - distribution) by the variance of the IPCA price index less the X Factor, which passes through to consumers the annual productivity gains made by the concession operator.
The change in A Portion costs was + 10.04%, amounting to R$ 1,827.2 million, primarily impacted by the increase of Transmission
cost.The average pass-through price of energy purchase contracts ("PMix") was set at R$ 235.01/MWh.
ESS Rate Breakdown
Energy cost
Taxes
Unrecoverable
19,7%
29,0%
revenue
0,4%
Transmission
cost
14,8%
Distribution
Sector charges
17,3%
18,7%
The change in the B Portion was 2.3%, amounting to R$ 503.2 million, reflecting the inflation accumulated (IPCA) since the last adjustment of 3.55%, less the X Factor, of -0.72%.
Cataguases, July 11, 2023.
Maurício Perez Botelho
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
Energisa S.A. - MATRIZ
Energisa S.A. - FILIAL
Praça Rui Barbosa, 80/parte | Centro |
Rua Praia de Botafogo, 228/13º andar | Edifício Argentina
Cataguases | MG | CEP 36770-901
Botafogo | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | 22250-906
CNPJ 00.864.214/0001-06 | Insc. Mun.: 12560-1
CNPJ: 00.864.214/0002-97
ri.energisa.com.br
Energisa SA is a Brazil-based holding company involved in the energy sector. Through its subsidiaries, the Company is mainly engaged in the distribution and marketing of electric energy. It distributes energy for residential, industrial, commercial and rural consumption. The Company operates in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, Parana, Minas Gerais, Sergipe, Paraiba, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, Rondonia and Acre. In addition to entities engaged in the electric energy distribution, the Company's subsidiaries include Energisa Solucoes SA, which provides services related to generation and distribution of electric power; Energisa Servicos Aereos SA, which provides thermographic inspection services; and Energisa Planejamento e Corretagem Seguros Ltda, involved in the insurance brokerage, among others.