Energisa S A : Aneel ratifies EMR's rate adjustment
06/20/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
Aneel ratifies EMR's rate adjustment
Pursuant to CVM Directive 44/2021 issued August 23, 2021, which revoked CVM Directive 358 issued January 03, 2002, ENERGISA S.A. ("Energisa" or "Company") hereby announces that at an ordinary public meeting of the board held on this date, the National Electricity Regulatory Agency ("Aneel") approved the rate adjustment of Energisa Minas Rio - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("EMR"), new corporate name of Energisa Minas Gerais - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("EMG") after incorporated Energisa Nova Friburgo - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("ENF") on November 30, 2022. The rate adjustment will be applied from June 22, 2023.
The average effect to be felt by consumers of EMG will be an increase of 4.05%, with an decrease of 3.01% for medium- and high-voltage consumers and an increase of 6.17% for low-voltage consumers, while in ENF the effect will be an decrease of 2.31%, with an decrease of 3.30% for medium- and high- voltage consumers and an increase of 2.09% for low-voltage consumers. B1 Residential consumers will enjoy a increase of 5.47% in EMG and a decrease of 2,20% in ENF in their rates. From 2024 the average effect will be unique for the concession area of EMR.
The table below shows the adjustment rates approved:
Average Effect for
Average Effect for
Voltage Level
EMG's consumers
ENF's consumers
Low Voltage
6.17%
-2.09%
High and Medium Voltage
-3.01%
-3.30%
Total
4.05%
-2.31%
The annual rate adjustment process consists of passing through to consumers the uncontrollable concession costs (Parcel A - energy purchases, sector charges and transmission charges) and the restatement of manageable costs (Parcel B - distribution) by the variance of the IPCA price index less the X Factor, which passes through to consumers the annual productivity gains made by the concession operator.
The change in A Portion costs was + 2,32%, amounting to R$ 877,6 million, primarily impacted by the increase of sector charges.
The average pass-through price of energy purchase contracts ("PMix") was set at R$ 278.28/MWh.
EMR Rate Breakdown
Unrecoverable revenue
0,5%Transmission cost
13,7%
Energy
cost
37,6%Sector charges
18,1%
Distribution
30,2%
The change in the B Portion was 7.42%, amounting to R$ 379,8 million, reflecting the inflation accumulated (IPCA) since the last adjustment of 3.94%, less the X Factor, of -1,66%.
Cataguases, June 20, 2023.
Maurício Perez Botelho
CFO and Investor Relations Officer
