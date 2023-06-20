Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Energisa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI3   BRENGIACNOR0

ENERGISA S.A.

(ENGI3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:53:16 2023-06-20 pm EDT
14.02 BRL   +6.94%
05:43pEnergisa S A : Aneel ratifies EMR's rate adjustment
PU
05/26Energisa S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros
PU
05/26Energisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Apr 2023
PU
Energisa S A : Aneel ratifies EMR's rate adjustment

06/20/2023 | 05:43pm EDT
ENERGISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF 00.864.214/0001-06

A publicly held company

ENERGISA MINAS RIO - DISTRIBUIDORA DE ENERSIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF 19.527.639/0001-58

A publicly held company

PRESS RELEASE

Aneel ratifies EMR's rate adjustment

Pursuant to CVM Directive 44/2021 issued August 23, 2021, which revoked CVM Directive 358 issued January 03, 2002, ENERGISA S.A. ("Energisa" or "Company") hereby announces that at an ordinary public meeting of the board held on this date, the National Electricity Regulatory Agency ("Aneel") approved the rate adjustment of Energisa Minas Rio - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("EMR"), new corporate name of Energisa Minas Gerais - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("EMG") after incorporated Energisa Nova Friburgo - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("ENF") on November 30, 2022. The rate adjustment will be applied from June 22, 2023.

The average effect to be felt by consumers of EMG will be an increase of 4.05%, with an decrease of 3.01% for medium- and high-voltage consumers and an increase of 6.17% for low-voltage consumers, while in ENF the effect will be an decrease of 2.31%, with an decrease of 3.30% for medium- and high- voltage consumers and an increase of 2.09% for low-voltage consumers. B1 Residential consumers will enjoy a increase of 5.47% in EMG and a decrease of 2,20% in ENF in their rates. From 2024 the average effect will be unique for the concession area of EMR.

The table below shows the adjustment rates approved:

Average Effect for

Average Effect for

Voltage Level

EMG's consumers

ENF's consumers

Low Voltage

6.17%

-2.09%

High and Medium Voltage

-3.01%

-3.30%

Total

4.05%

-2.31%

The annual rate adjustment process consists of passing through to consumers the uncontrollable concession costs (Parcel A - energy purchases, sector charges and transmission charges) and the restatement of manageable costs (Parcel B - distribution) by the variance of the IPCA price index less the X Factor, which passes through to consumers the annual productivity gains made by the concession operator.

The change in A Portion costs was + 2,32%, amounting to R$ 877,6 million, primarily impacted by the increase of sector charges.

The average pass-through price of energy purchase contracts ("PMix") was set at R$ 278.28/MWh.

EMR Rate Breakdown

Unrecoverable revenue

0,5%Transmission cost

13,7%

Energy

cost

37,6%Sector charges

18,1%

Distribution

30,2%

The change in the B Portion was 7.42%, amounting to R$ 379,8 million, reflecting the inflation accumulated (IPCA) since the last adjustment of 3.94%, less the X Factor, of -1,66%.

Cataguases, June 20, 2023.

Maurício Perez Botelho

CFO and Investor Relations Officer

Energisa S.A. - HEAD OFFICE

Energisa S.A. - BRANCH

Praça Rui Barbosa, 80/parte | Centro |

Rua Praia de Botafogo, 228/13º andar | Edifício Argentina

Cataguases | MG | CEP 36770-901

Botafogo | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | 22250-906

CNPJ 00.864.214/0001-06 | Insc. Mun.: 12560-1

CNPJ: 00.864.214/0002-97

ri.energisa.com.br

Disclaimer

Energisa SA published this content on 20 June 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 20 June 2023 21:42:07 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
Financials
Sales 2023 23 803 M 4 972 M 4 972 M
Net income 2023 1 588 M 332 M 332 M
Net Debt 2023 23 281 M 4 863 M 4 863 M
P/E ratio 2023 -
Yield 2023 -
Capitalization 20 347 M 4 250 M 4 250 M
EV / Sales 2023 1,83x
EV / Sales 2024 1,79x
Nbr of Employees 16 686
Free-Float 18,1%
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus OUTPERFORM
Number of Analysts 1
Last Close Price 13,11
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Perez Botelho Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurício Perez Botelho Chief Financial Officer & Director-IR
Ivan Müller Botelho Chairman
Antônio José de Almeida Carneiro Independent Director
Jose Luiz Alqueres Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGISA S.A.-8.11%4 263
NEXTERA ENERGY-9.58%152 950
IBERDROLA, S.A.7.09%80 536
SOUTHERN COMPANY0.49%78 247
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-10.50%71 039
ENEL S.P.A.21.23%67 693
