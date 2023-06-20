Energisa S A : Aneel ratifies EMR's rate adjustment

ENERGISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF 00.864.214/0001-06

A publicly held company

ENERGISA MINAS RIO - DISTRIBUIDORA DE ENERSIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF 19.527.639/0001-58

A publicly held company

PRESS RELEASE

Aneel ratifies EMR's rate adjustment

Pursuant to CVM Directive 44/2021 issued August 23, 2021, which revoked CVM Directive 358 issued January 03, 2002, ENERGISA S.A. ("Energisa" or "Company") hereby announces that at an ordinary public meeting of the board held on this date, the National Electricity Regulatory Agency ("Aneel") approved the rate adjustment of Energisa Minas Rio - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("EMR"), new corporate name of Energisa Minas Gerais - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("EMG") after incorporated Energisa Nova Friburgo - Distribuidora de Energia S/A ("ENF") on November 30, 2022. The rate adjustment will be applied from June 22, 2023.

The average effect to be felt by consumers of EMG will be an increase of 4.05%, with an decrease of 3.01% for medium- and high-voltage consumers and an increase of 6.17% for low-voltage consumers, while in ENF the effect will be an decrease of 2.31%, with an decrease of 3.30% for medium- and high- voltage consumers and an increase of 2.09% for low-voltage consumers. B1 Residential consumers will enjoy a increase of 5.47% in EMG and a decrease of 2,20% in ENF in their rates. From 2024 the average effect will be unique for the concession area of EMR.

The table below shows the adjustment rates approved: