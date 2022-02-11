Energisa S A : Conclusão da aquisição do controle da SPE Paranaíta

ENERGISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF 00.864.214/0001-06

A publicly held Company

ENERGISA TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 28.201.130/0001-01

A publicly held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Conclusion of SPE Paranaíta acquisition

Energisa S.A. ("Energisa" or "Company") and its subsidiary Energisa Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("ETE"), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6,404, issued December 15, 1976, as amended and CVM Resolution 44/ 2021, issued August 23, 2021, which revoked CVM Instruction No. 358, issued January 3, 2002, and in addition to the notice to the market released by the Company on January 3, 2022 and to the material fact disclosed by the Company on December 2, 2021, it informs its shareholders and the market in general that the precedent conditions for the consummation of the acquisition transaction of shares representing 100% (one hundred percent) of the total and voting capital of Geogroup Paranaíta Transmissora de Energia SPE S.A. ("Acquisition") were fulfilled, and, on this date, the Acquisition was concluded.

ETE paid for the Acquisition the amount of R$ 102,086,114.96 (one hundred and two million, eighty-six thousand, one hundred and fourteen reais and ninety-six cents), which represents the amount informed in the material fact disclosed by the Company on December 2nd, plus the variation in the CDI rate since 12/01/21, with a positive adjustment in the closing, as is customary in operations of this nature.

Cataguases, February 11, 2022.

Maurício Perez Botelho

CFO and IRO

