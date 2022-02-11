Log in
E-mail
Password
Show password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Energisa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI3   BRENGIACNOR0

ENERGISA S.A.

(ENGI3)
  Report
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/11 03:31:42 pm
14.05 BRL   +0.29%
02/01ENERGISA S A : Group's investment forecast for 2022
PU
02/01ENERGISA S A : Aneel approves tariff readjustment for EBO
PU
01/18ENERGISA S A : Resignation of a Board of Directors' Members
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energisa S A : Conclusão da aquisição do controle da SPE Paranaíta

02/11/2022 | 05:52pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

ENERGISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF 00.864.214/0001-06

A publicly held Company

ENERGISA TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 28.201.130/0001-01

A publicly held Company

MATERIAL FACT

Conclusion of SPE Paranaíta acquisition

Energisa S.A. ("Energisa" or "Company") and its subsidiary Energisa Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("ETE"), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law 6,404, issued December 15, 1976, as amended and CVM Resolution 44/ 2021, issued August 23, 2021, which revoked CVM Instruction No. 358, issued January 3, 2002, and in addition to the notice to the market released by the Company on January 3, 2022 and to the material fact disclosed by the Company on December 2, 2021, it informs its shareholders and the market in general that the precedent conditions for the consummation of the acquisition transaction of shares representing 100% (one hundred percent) of the total and voting capital of Geogroup Paranaíta Transmissora de Energia SPE S.A. ("Acquisition") were fulfilled, and, on this date, the Acquisition was concluded.

ETE paid for the Acquisition the amount of R$ 102,086,114.96 (one hundred and two million, eighty-six thousand, one hundred and fourteen reais and ninety-six cents), which represents the amount informed in the material fact disclosed by the Company on December 2nd, plus the variation in the CDI rate since 12/01/21, with a positive adjustment in the closing, as is customary in operations of this nature.

Cataguases, February 11, 2022.

Maurício Perez Botelho

CFO and IRO

Energisa S.A. - MATRIZ

Energisa S.A. - FILIAL

Praça Rui Barbosa, 80/parte | Centro |

Rua Praia de Botafogo, 228/13º andar | Edifício Argentina

Cataguases | MG | CEP 36770-901

Botafogo | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | 22250-906

(32) 3429 6000 | CNPJ 00.864.214/0001-06 | Insc. Mun.: 12560-1

(21) 2122 6900 | CNPJ: 00.864.214/0002-97

www.grupoenergisa.com.br

Disclaimer

Energisa SA published this content on 11 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 11 February 2022 22:51:02 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
All news about ENERGISA S.A.
02/01ENERGISA S A : Group's investment forecast for 2022
PU
02/01ENERGISA S A : Aneel approves tariff readjustment for EBO
PU
01/18ENERGISA S A : Resignation of a Board of Directors' Members
PU
01/03ENERGISA S A : CADE approves the acquisition of SPE Paranaíta
PU
01/03ENERGISA S.A. : Ex-dividend day for final dividend
FA
2021Fitch Assigns Compass First-Time 'BB' IDR; Outlook Negative
AQ
2021ENERGISA S A : Aneel approves tariff readjustment for ERO and EAC
PU
2021ENERGISA S A : Material Fact - Acquisition of operational transmission asset
PU
2021ENERGISA S A : Mandatory public offering for acquisitions of ERO's common shares
PU
2021ENERGISA S A : 2Q21 Corporate Presentation
PU
More news
Financials
Sales 2021 24 909 M 4 801 M 4 801 M
Net income 2021 2 419 M 466 M 466 M
Net Debt 2021 16 000 M 3 084 M 3 084 M
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 18 258 M 3 519 M 3 519 M
EV / Sales 2021 1,38x
EV / Sales 2022 1,38x
Nbr of Employees 15 446
Free-Float 20,4%
Chart ENERGISA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Energisa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Mean consensus -
Number of Analysts 0
Last Close Price 14,06 
Average target price
Spread / Average Target -
Managers and Directors
Maurício Perez Botelho Chief Financial Officer
Cláudio Brandão Silveira Director-Corporate Finance
Ivan Müller Botelho Chairman
Ricardo Perez Botelho Vice Chairman
Omar Carneiro da Cunha Sobrinho Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGISA S.A.2.41%3 519
NEXTERA ENERGY-19.18%148 043
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-4.87%76 773
ENEL S.P.A.-8.71%75 084
SOUTHERN COMPANY-0.73%69 894
IBERDROLA, S.A.-8.24%68 546