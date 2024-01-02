Energisa S.A. ("Energisa"), in compliance with article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporate Law") and CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, informs its shareholders and the market in general, as indirect controller of Energisa Distribuidora de Gás I S.A. ("EDG I") and Companhia de Gás do Espírito Santo - ES Gás ("ES Gás") which, in extraordinary general meetings of EDG I and ES Gás held on December 29, 2023, the corporate merger of EDG I by ES Gás ("Corporate Reorganization") was unanimously approved..

The Corporate Reorganization resulted in a capital increase in ES Gás in the amount of R$ 145,159,961.00 (one hundred and forty-five million, one hundred and fifty- nine thousand, nine hundred and sixty-one reais), subscribed and paid in through version of EDG I's net assets, already disregarding the investment in shares that EDG I held in ES Gás ("ES Gás Capital Increase"), providing an increase in its cash position of R$ 199,999,820.00 ( one hundred and ninety-nine million, nine hundred and ninety-nine thousand, eight hundred and twenty reais) and a gross debt of R$812,158,832.00 (eight hundred and twelve million, one hundred and fifty-eight thousand, eight hundred and thirty-two reais ).

ES Gás' Capital Increase will expand its investment capacity, especially in expanding ES Gás' distribution network, which could result in (i) growth in the number of customers served; (ii) the best use of existing infrastructure; and, consequently, (iii) the expansion of ES Gás' operational revenues with the generation of employment and income for the State of Espírito Santo.

Considering that all the shareholders of EDG I and ES Gás approved the Corporate Reorganization, the right of withdrawal will not apply, in accordance with article 137 of Federal Law nº 6404/76.

The Corporate Reorganization aims to simplify the corporate and administrative structure, providing greater managerial and organizational efficiency to ES Gás, which will rationalize its operations, optimize its administration and minimize the respective expenses, as well as presenting considerable efficiency gains: a) technical; b) scope; and c) scale; resulting in greater financial robustness, thus meeting the interests of the companies involved, shareholders and consumers.

Cataguases January 2, 2024.

Maurício Perez Botelho

Chief Financial and Investor Relations Officer

