Energisa S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Energisa S/A | Results for the 2nd quarter of 2022

Cataguases, August 11, 2022 - The management of Energisa S/A ("Energisa" or "Company") hereby presents its results for the second quarter (2Q22) and the first six months (6M22) of 2022. The following financial and operational information is being presented in accordance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS), except when stated otherwise.

Quick Facts

Net income in the second quarter rose by 32.1% to R$ 989.7 million and investments

totaled R$ 2,96 billion, up 60.2% in the first half of 2022.

Net income rose by 32.1% (R$ 240.7 million) and closed the quarter at R$ 989.7 million. Net income amounted to R$ 1,570.4 million in the half, a decrease of 3.2%. Recurrent net income was R$ 376.9 million, a decrease of R$ 70.2 million;

rose by 32.1% (R$ 240.7 million) and closed the quarter at R$ 989.7 million. Net income amounted to R$ 1,570.4 million in the half, a decrease of 3.2%. Recurrent net income was R$ 376.9 million, a decrease of R$ 70.2 million; Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA + Interest on Energy Bills) amounted to R$ 1,798.3 million in 2Q22, an increase of 20.1% (R$ 300.8 million) on 2Q21. This half the Adjusted EBITDA was R$ 3,681.0 million, growth of 26.0% (R$ 758.9 million) more than 1H21;

Energy sales (captive sales + TUSD) advanced 1.4% in 2Q22 compared with 2Q21, to 9,180.1 GWh. If unbilled consumption is taken into account the growth was 0.8% (9,024.3 GWh);

advanced 1.4% in 2Q22 compared with 2Q21, to 9,180.1 GWh. If unbilled consumption is taken into account the growth was 0.8% (9,024.3 GWh); Manageable operating PMSO costs remained below inflation for the period and increased by 4.5% (R$ 29.8 million), to R$ 693.5 million in the quarter. The figure this half was R$ 1,311.8 million, an increase of 3.6% (R$ 45.6 million) between the periods;

remained below inflation for the period and increased by 4.5% (R$ 29.8 million), to R$ 693.5 million in the quarter. The figure this half was R$ 1,311.8 million, an increase of 3.6% (R$ 45.6 million) between the periods; Consolidated net debt amounted to R$ 20,840.7 million in June, compared with R$ 17,223.5 million in March 2022. This resulted in a ratio between net debt and Adjusted EBITDA of 2.8 at the end of the quarter;

to R$ 20,840.7 million in June, compared with R$ 17,223.5 million in March 2022. This resulted in a ratio between net debt and Adjusted EBITDA of 2.8 at the end of the quarter; Consolidated cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and sector credits stood at R$ 6,993.0 million in June, compared with R$ 7,460.2 million in March 2022;

short-term investments and sector credits Consolidated investment of R$ 1,591.3 million in 2Q22, an increase of 75.0% (R$ 682.1 million) on the same period of the previous year. Investments amounted to R$ 2,956.9 million in the half, an increase of 60.2%.

