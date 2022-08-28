Energisa S A : Dados Econômico-Financeiros

Energisa S/A | Results for the 2nd quarter of 2022
Cataguases, August 11, 2022 - The management of Energisa S/A ("Energisa" or "Company") hereby presents its results for the second quarter (2Q22) and the first six months (6M22) of 2022. The following financial and operational information is being presented in accordance with international financial reporting standards (IFRS), except when stated otherwise.
Quick Facts
Net income in the second quarter rose by 32.1% to R$ 989.7 million and investments
totaled R$ 2,96 billion, up 60.2% in the first half of 2022.
Net income rose by 32.1% (R$ 240.7 million) and closed the quarter at R$ 989.7 million. Net income amounted to R$ 1,570.4 million in the half, a decrease of 3.2%. Recurrent net income was R$ 376.9 million, a decrease of R$ 70.2 million;
Consolidated adjusted EBITDA (EBITDA + Interest on Energy Bills)amounted to R$ 1,798.3 million in 2Q22, an increase of 20.1% (R$ 300.8 million) on 2Q21. This half the Adjusted EBITDA was R$ 3,681.0 million, growth of 26.0% (R$ 758.9 million) more than 1H21;
Energy sales (captive sales + TUSD) advanced 1.4% in 2Q22 compared with 2Q21, to 9,180.1 GWh. If unbilled consumption is taken into account the growth was 0.8% (9,024.3 GWh);
Manageable operating PMSO costs remained below inflation for the period and increased by 4.5% (R$ 29.8 million), to R$ 693.5 million in the quarter. The figure this half was R$ 1,311.8 million, an increase of 3.6% (R$ 45.6 million) between the periods;
Consolidated net debt amounted to R$ 20,840.7 million in June, compared with R$ 17,223.5 million in March 2022. This resulted in a ratio between net debt and Adjusted EBITDA of 2.8 at the end of the quarter;
Consolidated cash, cash equivalents, short-term investments and sector credits stood at R$ 6,993.0 million in June, compared with R$ 7,460.2 million in March 2022;
Consolidated investment of R$ 1,591.3 million in 2Q22, an increase of 75.0% (R$ 682.1 million) on the same period of the previous year. Investments amounted to R$ 2,956.9 million in the half, an increase of 60.2%.
Financial and Operating Headlines
Quarter
Accumulated
Description
2Q22
2Q21
Change %
6M22
6M21
Change %
Financial Indicators - R$ million
Gross Operating Revenue
Net Operating Revenue, without construction revenue Total manageable costs and expenses (1)
EBITDA
Adjusted EBITDA
Net Income (Loss)
Net Indebtedness (2)
Investment
8,946.9
5,034.4
826.6
1,693.4
1,798.3
989.7
20,840.7
1,591.3
8,622.8
+ 3.8
18,334.9
16,534.2
+ 10.9
5,294.7
- 4.9
10,560.7
10,199.1
+ 3.5
742.9
+ 11.3
1,598.6
1,322.4
+ 20.9
1,385.4
+ 22.2
3,468.1
2,692.5
+ 28.8
1,497.5
+ 20.1
3,681.0
2,922.0
+ 26.0
749.0
+ 32.1
1,570.4
1,622.3
- 3.2
13,906.4
+ 49.9
20,840.7
13,906.4
+ 49.9
909.2
+ 75.0
2,956.9
1,846.0
+ 60.2
Consolidated Operating Indicators
Billed captive energy sales (GWh)
7,255.6
7,317.2
- 0.8
14,734.5
14,783.5
- 0.3
Captive sales + Billed TUSD (GWh)
9,180.1
9,049.4
+ 1.4
18,582.3
18,227.0
+ 1.9
Captive sales + Unbilled TUSD (GWh)
9,024.3
8,950.8
+ 0.8
18,431.3
18,068.9
+ 2.0
Total Number of Consumers
8,300,279
8,142,187
+ 1.9
Number of Own Staff
16,972
15,042
+ 12.8
Work Force (own + outsourced staff) (3)
22,834
21,006
+ 8.7
PMSO + Provisions (2) Includes sector credits (CDE, CCC, CVA). | (3) Excludes outsourced construction workers and outsourced workers of the DisCos registered as company staff at the Group's service providers.
1. Corporate structure and profile
Energisa Group completed 117 years of history on February 26, 2022, and serves approximately 8.2 million consumers in eleven Brazilian states, which accounts for approximately 10% of Brazil's population.
The Company controls 11 DisCos located in the states of Minas Gerais, Sergipe, Paraíba, Rio de Janeiro, Mato Grosso, Mato Grosso do Sul, Tocantins, São Paulo, Paraná, Acre and Rondônia, with a concession area embracing 2,034 thousand Km2, equal to 24% of Brazil's landmass.
Energisa Group's activities also include the trading of energy and the provision of electricity-related services, operating in the distributed energy generation segment with a capacity of 96.6 MWp up to August 05, 2022, in addition to energy transmission, including assets in operation and under construction, amassing 3,227 km of transmission lines and 14,383 MVA of transformation capacity.
LXTE - Linhas de Xingu Transmissora de Energia S/A | LMTE - Linhas de Macapá Transmissora de Energia S.A | LTTE - Linhas de Taubaté Transmissora de Energia S/A
1.1. Corporate Structure of Energisa Group
Energisa Group's share control is exercised by Gipar S.A., controlled by the Botelho Family. The Company is listed in Level 2 Corporate Governance of B3 and its most liquid shares are traded under the symbol ENGI11 (Units- certificates comprising one common share and four preferred shares). In addition to these securities, it has shares traded under the symbols ENGI3 (common shares) and ENGI4 (preferred shares).
See below the simplified ownership structure of Energisa Group:
Voting Capital | CT - Total Capital
Shareholding held directly and indirectly through investment vehicles.
Share position including Treasury stock.
By way of Denerge and Energisa Participações, Energisa holds 94.63% of Rede Energia.
The holding company Gemini Energy S/A controls the transmission assets:
100% of Linhas de Itacaiúnas de Transmissora de Energia Ltda.;
100% of Linhas de Taubaté Transmissora de Energia S/A;
85.04% of Linhas de Macapá Transmissora de Energia S/A and
83.34% of Linhas de Xingu Transmissora de Energia S/A.
Data for 07/31/2022.
2. Operating performance
2.1. Electricity sales
Sales performance in the 2nd quarter:
In the second quarter of 2022 (2Q22), Energisa Group's total (free and captive) electricity consumption in the concession areas of Energisa Group's 11 DisCos was 9,180.1 GWh, an increase of 1.4% over the same period last year. In the period before the pandemic (2Q19) consumption rose by 4.1%, driven by the residential and industrial sectors.
The best performing segments in the quarter were the Commercial (+5.8% or 93.9 GWh), Other (+7.7% or 85.1 GWh) and Industrial (+4.0% or 74.6 GWh) segments. Commercial consumption rose at 10 of our 11 DisCos, a result shaped by the more intensive resumption of face-to-face activities. Food distributors, shopping malls, supermarkets and retailers spearheaded this result. The sector Other was influenced by the highest increase in 22 years in energy consumption by Government Authorities (+28.0%), primarily due to schools, the courts and other authorities resuming energy consumption. Industrial consumption rose at 9 of our 11 DisCos, led by the food segment (increase in 9 companies, especially grains and cold storage), as well as paper and pulp.
Consumption shrank in the sectors residential (-0.8% or -28.7 GWh) and rural (-10.6% or -94.2 GWh). Residential consumption contracted at 4 of our 11 DisCos, as a result of the shorter billing period in April and June, greater use of distributed generation and milder and rainier weather, especially in the Midwest, North-east and Southeast regions. Rural consumption contracted at all DisCos. In addition to the factors undermining residential consumption, the lower use of pivot irrigation (due to the rainier weather) and the register revision of around 100 thousand customers (REN 901) also took their toll. If we deduct the effect of the resolution, the rural segment will decrease by 4.3% compared with -10.6%.
Description
(Amounts in GWh)
Billed sales to the captive market
Energy transportation to free clients (TUSD)
Subtotal (Captive Sales + Billed TUSD)
Unbilled consumption
Subtotal (Captive Sales + Unbilled TUSD)
DisCo Energy sales
Quarter
Accumulated
2Q22
2Q21
Change %
6M22
6M21
Change %
7,255.6
7,317.2
- 0.8
14,734.5
14,783.5
- 0.3
1,924.4
1,732.2
+ 11.1
3,847.8
3,443.5
+ 11.7
9,180.1
9,049.4
+ 1.4
18,582.3
18,227.0
+ 1.9
(155.8)
(98.6)
+ 57.9
(151.0)
- 158.0
- 4.5
9,024.3
8,950.8
+ 0.8
18,431.3
18,068.9
+ 2.0
