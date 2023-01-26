Advanced search
    ENGI3   BRENGIACNOR0

ENERGISA S.A.

(ENGI3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  03:53:30 2023-01-26 pm EST
13.36 BRL   +1.60%
01/24Energisa S A : Clarification on CVM/B3 questions about atypical securities trading
PU
01/04Energisa S A : joins the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3)
PU
2022Energisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Nov 2022
PU
Energisa S A : Energization of Transmission Function 3 of Energisa Tocantins Transmissora

01/26/2023 | 05:25pm EST
ENERGISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 00.864.214/0001-06

- A publicly held Company -

ENERGISA TRANSMISSÃO DE ENERGIA S.A.

CNPJ/MF: 28.201.130/0001-01

- A publicly held Company-

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

Energization of the 230kV Dianópolis II - - Barreiras II Transmission Line

and substations associated with the line inputs

Energisa S.A. ("Energisa") and its direct subsidiary Energisa Transmissão de Energia S.A. ("ETE"), in compliance with Article 157, paragraph 4, of Law No. 6,404, of December 15, 1976, as amended ("Corporate Law") and CVM Resolution No. 44/2021, issued on August 23, 2021, which revoked CVM Instruction No. 358, issued on January 3, 2002, in continuation of the notice to the market disclosed on December 21, 2022, informs its shareholders and the market in general, that the National System Operator ("ONS"), issued on January 26, 2023, the Term of Release of the transmission function 3 of Energisa Tocantins Transmissora de Energia S.A ("ETT" and together with "ETE" and "Energisa", the "Grupo Energisa") with base date of that function since January 20, 2023. The Transmission function 3 covers the 230kV Dianópolis II - Barreiras II transmission line and Barreiras II and Dianópolis II substations. This part has 255 km of transmission line and adds 25.6% of the project's total RAP to the Group's result.

The third and final stage of the project was completed 46 months after the signing of the concession contract, 14 months ahead of the expected regulatory date. The first and second phases of the project, referring to the 230kV Dianópolis II - Palmas transmission line, Palmas and Dianópolis II substations and the 230kV Dianópolis II - Gurupi transmission line, Gurupi and Dianópolis II substations, were energized in 7 November 2022 and December 17, 2022, respectively, representing 74.4% of the total RAP of the project.

ETT comprises the facilities of lot 4 of the ANEEL - 04/202018 auction, located in the states of Bahia and Tocantins, which comprises the following transmission functions: transmission line 230 kV Dianópolis II - Barreiras II, C1, with 255 kilometers (FT3), transmission line 230 kV Dianópolis II - Gurupi, C1, with 256 kilometers (FT2), transmission line 230 kV Dianópolis II - Palmas 2, C1, with 261 kilometers, Substation 500/230 kV Gurupi - (3+1 Res) x 150 MVA and Substation 230/138 kV Dianópolis II - 2 x 200 MVA (FT1).

This project is very important for the disposal of the potential of hydraulic and photovoltaic generation in the states of Bahia and Tocantins, in addition to supplying the region of Dianópolis and Gurupi in the state of Tocantins. This line will be operated by (re)energisa, group's energy solutions brand, and the operation will take place from the Transmission Operations Center (COT) and the Transmission Line Operation and Maintenance Department, both at the headquarters located in Cataguases-MG.

Cataguases, January 26, 2022.

Maurício Perez Botelho

CFO and IRO

Energisa S.A. - MATRIZ

Energisa S.A. - FILIAL

Praça Rui Barbosa, 80/parte | Centro |

Rua Praia de Botafogo, 228/13º andar | Edifício Argentina

Cataguases | MG | CEP 36770-901

Botafogo | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | 22250-906

(32) 3429 6000 | CNPJ 00.864.214/0001-06 | Insc. Mun.: 12560-1

(21) 2122 6900 | CNPJ: 00.864.214/0002-97

www.grupoenergisa.com.br

Disclaimer

Energisa SA published this content on 26 January 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 26 January 2023 22:24:22 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
