Energisa S A : Group's investment forecast for 2022

ENERGISA S.A., along with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, communicate to its shareholders and the market in general, that the item 10.8 of the Reference Form 2021, resubmitted on this date (version 7), was updated with the Group's investment forecast for 2022, as shown below::

Investment Projections 2022 Elestric Non-electric Own Assets - Special 2022 (R$ million) Assets Assets total Obligations* Total EMG 86.3 14.1 100.4 12.0 112.4 ENF 20.6 2.8 23.5 0.9 24.3 ESE 197.0 11.9 208.9 14.6 223.4 EBO 17.4 4.1 21.5 2.3 23.8 EPB 220.9 28.5 249.4 26.9 276.3 EMT 652.0 38.8 690.8 101.8 792.6 EMS 530.5 25.4 555.9 64.9 620.8 ETO 280.0 22.1 302.1 62.6 364.7 ESS 153.9 15.4 169.3 55.7 225.0 ERO 551.1 32.8 583.9 158.1 742.0 EAC 229.3 13.2 242.5 177.2 419.7 DisCos 2,939.2 209.0 3,148.2 676.8 3,825.0 Energisa Soluções e Construções 0.0 18.1 18.1 - 18.1 Transmission 362.3 - 362.3 - 362.3 Goiás - - - - - Pará I - - - - - Pará II 40.6 - 40.6 - 40.6 Tocantins 225.4 - 225.4 - 225.4 Tocantins II 4.2 - 4.2 - 4.2 Amazonas 75.0 - 75.0 - 75.0 Amapá 15.7 - 15.7 - 15.7 GPTE 1.3 - 1.3 - 1.3 ALSOL 1,030.9 - 1,030.9 - 1,030.9 VOLTZ - 4.7 4.7 - 4.7 Holding - 97.9 97.9 - 97.9 Generation 248.5 - 248.5 - 248.5 Coremas 0.6 - 0.6 - 0.6 Rio do Peixe I 122.7 - 122.7 - 122.7 Rio do Peixe II 96.1 - 96.1 - 96.1 Sobradinho 29.2 - 29.2 - 29.2 Other - 3.0 3.0 - 3.0 Total 4,580.9 332.6 4,913.5 676.8 5,590.3

Values after tax credit and expense capitalization. | (*) Resources from CDE, CCC, PFC and R&D/PE

Cataguases, February 01, 2022.

Maurício Perez Botelho

CFO and IRO

