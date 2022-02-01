Energisa S A : Group's investment forecast for 2022

ENERGISA S.A.
CNPJ/MF nº 00.864.214/0001-06
A publicly held Company
NOTICE TO THE MARKET
ENERGISA S.A., along with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, communicate to its shareholders and the market in general, that the item 10.8 of the Reference Form 2021, resubmitted on this date (version 7), was updated with the Group's investment forecast for 2022, as shown below::
|
Investment Projections 2022
|
|
|
Elestric
|
|
|
Non-electric
|
|
|
Own Assets -
|
|
Special
|
|
|
|
2022 (R$ million)
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
Assets
|
|
|
total
|
|
Obligations*
|
|
Total
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMG
|
|
|
86.3
|
|
|
14.1
|
|
|
100.4
|
|
12.0
|
|
112.4
|
|
ENF
|
|
20.6
|
|
2.8
|
|
23.5
|
|
0.9
|
|
24.3
|
|
ESE
|
|
|
197.0
|
|
11.9
|
|
208.9
|
|
14.6
|
|
223.4
|
|
EBO
|
|
|
17.4
|
|
|
4.1
|
|
|
21.5
|
|
2.3
|
|
23.8
|
|
EPB
|
|
|
220.9
|
|
|
28.5
|
|
|
249.4
|
|
26.9
|
|
276.3
|
|
EMT
|
|
|
652.0
|
|
|
38.8
|
|
|
690.8
|
|
101.8
|
|
792.6
|
|
EMS
|
|
|
530.5
|
|
|
25.4
|
|
|
555.9
|
|
64.9
|
|
620.8
|
|
ETO
|
|
|
280.0
|
|
|
22.1
|
|
|
302.1
|
|
62.6
|
|
364.7
|
|
ESS
|
|
|
153.9
|
|
|
15.4
|
|
|
169.3
|
|
55.7
|
|
225.0
|
|
ERO
|
|
|
551.1
|
|
|
32.8
|
|
|
583.9
|
|
158.1
|
|
742.0
|
|
EAC
|
|
|
229.3
|
|
|
13.2
|
|
|
242.5
|
|
177.2
|
|
419.7
|
|
DisCos
|
|
2,939.2
|
|
209.0
|
|
3,148.2
|
|
676.8
|
|
3,825.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Energisa Soluções e Construções
|
|
0.0
|
|
18.1
|
|
18.1
|
|
-
|
|
18.1
|
|
Transmission
|
|
|
362.3
|
|
-
|
|
362.3
|
|
-
|
|
362.3
|
|
Goiás
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Pará I
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
-
|
|
Pará II
|
|
|
40.6
|
|
-
|
|
40.6
|
|
-
|
|
40.6
|
|
Tocantins
|
|
|
225.4
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
225.4
|
|
-
|
|
225.4
|
|
Tocantins II
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4.2
|
|
-
|
|
4.2
|
|
Amazonas
|
|
|
75.0
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
75.0
|
|
-
|
|
75.0
|
|
Amapá
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
15.7
|
|
-
|
|
15.7
|
|
GPTE
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1.3
|
|
-
|
|
1.3
|
|
ALSOL
|
|
|
1,030.9
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
1,030.9
|
|
-
|
|
1,030.9
|
|
VOLTZ
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
|
4.7
|
|
-
|
|
4.7
|
|
Holding
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
|
97.9
|
|
-
|
|
97.9
|
|
Generation
|
|
|
248.5
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
248.5
|
|
-
|
|
248.5
|
|
Coremas
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
0.6
|
|
-
|
|
0.6
|
|
Rio do Peixe I
|
|
|
122.7
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
122.7
|
|
-
|
|
122.7
|
|
Rio do Peixe II
|
|
|
96.1
|
|
|
-
|
|
|
96.1
|
|
-
|
|
96.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sobradinho
|
|
29.2
|
|
-
|
|
29.2
|
|
-
|
|
29.2
|
|
Other
|
|
|
-
|
|
3.0
|
|
3.0
|
|
-
|
|
3.0
|
|
Total
|
|
4,580.9
|
|
332.6
|
|
4,913.5
|
|
676.8
|
|
5,590.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Values after tax credit and expense capitalization. | (*) Resources from CDE, CCC, PFC and R&D/PE
Click hereto access the Reference Form.
Cataguases, February 01, 2022.
Maurício Perez Botelho
CFO and IRO
