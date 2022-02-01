Log in
Delayed Quote. Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo - 02/01 04:05:00 pm
14.2 BRL   -2.07%
05:59pENERGISA S A : Group's investment forecast for 2022
PU
04:27pENERGISA S A : Aneel approves tariff readjustment for EBO
PU
01/18ENERGISA S A : Resignation of a Board of Directors' Members
PU
Energisa S A : Group's investment forecast for 2022

02/01/2022 | 05:59pm EST
ENERGISA S.A.

CNPJ/MF nº 00.864.214/0001-06

A publicly held Company

NOTICE TO THE MARKET

ENERGISA S.A., along with its direct and indirect subsidiaries, communicate to its shareholders and the market in general, that the item 10.8 of the Reference Form 2021, resubmitted on this date (version 7), was updated with the Group's investment forecast for 2022, as shown below::

Investment Projections 2022

Elestric

Non-electric

Own Assets -

Special

2022 (R$ million)

Assets

Assets

total

Obligations*

Total

EMG

86.3

14.1

100.4

12.0

112.4

ENF

20.6

2.8

23.5

0.9

24.3

ESE

197.0

11.9

208.9

14.6

223.4

EBO

17.4

4.1

21.5

2.3

23.8

EPB

220.9

28.5

249.4

26.9

276.3

EMT

652.0

38.8

690.8

101.8

792.6

EMS

530.5

25.4

555.9

64.9

620.8

ETO

280.0

22.1

302.1

62.6

364.7

ESS

153.9

15.4

169.3

55.7

225.0

ERO

551.1

32.8

583.9

158.1

742.0

EAC

229.3

13.2

242.5

177.2

419.7

DisCos

2,939.2

209.0

3,148.2

676.8

3,825.0

Energisa Soluções e Construções

0.0

18.1

18.1

-

18.1

Transmission

362.3

-

362.3

-

362.3

Goiás

-

-

-

-

-

Pará I

-

-

-

-

-

Pará II

40.6

-

40.6

-

40.6

Tocantins

225.4

-

225.4

-

225.4

Tocantins II

4.2

-

4.2

-

4.2

Amazonas

75.0

-

75.0

-

75.0

Amapá

15.7

-

15.7

-

15.7

GPTE

1.3

-

1.3

-

1.3

ALSOL

1,030.9

-

1,030.9

-

1,030.9

VOLTZ

-

4.7

4.7

-

4.7

Holding

-

97.9

97.9

-

97.9

Generation

248.5

-

248.5

-

248.5

Coremas

0.6

-

0.6

-

0.6

Rio do Peixe I

122.7

-

122.7

-

122.7

Rio do Peixe II

96.1

-

96.1

-

96.1

Sobradinho

29.2

-

29.2

-

29.2

Other

-

3.0

3.0

-

3.0

Total

4,580.9

332.6

4,913.5

676.8

5,590.3

Values after tax credit and expense capitalization. | (*) Resources from CDE, CCC, PFC and R&D/PE

Click hereto access the Reference Form.

Cataguases, February 01, 2022.

Maurício Perez Botelho

CFO and IRO

Energisa S.A. - MATRIZ

Energisa S.A. - FILIAL

Praça Rui Barbosa, 80/parte | Centro |

Rua Praia de Botafogo, 228/13º andar | Edifício Argentina

Cataguases | MG | CEP 36770-901

Botafogo | Rio de Janeiro | RJ | 22250-906

(32) 3429 6000 | CNPJ 00.864.214/0001-06 | Insc. Mun.: 12560-1

(21) 2122 6900 | CNPJ: 00.864.214/0002-97

www.grupoenergisa.com.br

Disclaimer

Energisa SA published this content on 01 February 2022 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 01 February 2022 22:58:06 UTC.


© Publicnow 2022
