Energisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Feb 2023

Consumption in January 2023:consolidated free and captive electricity consumption (3,081.0 GWh) in Energisa Group's concessions dropped 1.2% compared with the same month last year. The sectors contributing most to the result in the month were rural, commercial and residential. Most of these sectors are in the captive market, and were affected by the shorter invoicing calendar at most distribution companies (0.7 less days on aggregate), and heavy rainfall in certain distribution companies, such as EMR, as well as the impact of distributed generation. Sales would have risen by 1.1% were it not for the invoicing calendar effect.

In the month, 5 of our 10 distribution companies reported lower energy consumption in their concession areas, led by EMS (-5.7% or -30.0 GWh), EMT (-2.8% or -21.4 GWh) and ESS (-4.0% or -16.1 GWh). The rural sector (-9.3% or -26.4 GWh) reported the highest consumption decrease in the month, with EMT (-10.1% or -9.2 GWh), EMS (-16.6% or -9.1 GWh) and ESS (-13.9% or -3.9 GWh) suffering the largest