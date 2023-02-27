Advanced search
Log in
Log in
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
Sign up
Email Registration
Or log in with
GoogleGoogle
Twitter Twitter
Facebook Facebook
Apple Apple     
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. Brazil
  4. Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo
  5. Energisa S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENGI3   BRENGIACNOR0

ENERGISA S.A.

(ENGI3)
  Report
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:10:45 2023-02-27 pm EST
11.78 BRL   -4.15%
05:46pEnergisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Feb 2023
PU
02/08Energisa S A : Clarification on CVM/B3 questions about atypical securities trading
PU
01/31Energisa S A : Group's investment forecast for 2023
PU
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsRevisionsFunds 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector news

Energisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Feb 2023

02/27/2023 | 05:46pm EST
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Investor Relations Newsletter - February 27, 2023 Edition

Total energy consumption shrinks 1.2% in January 2023

Consumption in January 2023:consolidated free and captive electricity consumption (3,081.0 GWh) in Energisa Group's concessions dropped 1.2% compared with the same month last year. The sectors contributing most to the result in the month were rural, commercial and residential. Most of these sectors are in the captive market, and were affected by the shorter invoicing calendar at most distribution companies (0.7 less days on aggregate), and heavy rainfall in certain distribution companies, such as EMR, as well as the impact of distributed generation. Sales would have risen by 1.1% were it not for the invoicing calendar effect.

In the month, 5 of our 10 distribution companies reported lower energy consumption in their concession areas, led by EMS (-5.7% or -30.0 GWh), EMT (-2.8% or -21.4 GWh) and ESS (-4.0% or -16.1 GWh). The rural sector (-9.3% or -26.4 GWh) reported the highest consumption decrease in the month, with EMT (-10.1% or -9.2 GWh), EMS (-16.6% or -9.1 GWh) and ESS (-13.9% or -3.9 GWh) suffering the largest

falls. In addition to the negative calendar effect, rural consumption was affected by the re-registration of rural customers for subsidized rate discounts under REN 901. Commercial consumption dropped -2.5%(-14.9 GWh), with the highest drops at EMS (-8.2% or --8.3 GWh), EMT (-5.1% or -7.3 GWh) and ESS (-7.4% or -5.4 GWh). The residential sector reported a decrease of -0.5%(-6.2 GWh), with the concessions most impacting this result being: EMS (-9.3% or -18.6 GWh), ESS (-7.4% or -10.3 GWh) and EMT (-1.4% or -

4.0 GWh). These companies were affected by the shorter invoicing calendar as well as milder temperatures. The sector other saw consumption rise by 0.1% (0.4 GWh), with the result for the month being determined by the concessions of EPB (3.8% or 2.3 GWh), EAC (4.6% or 0.8 GWh) and ERO (2.2% or 0.7 GWh). Lastly, the industrial consumption rose by 1.4% (8.7 GWh), driven by the concessions EMS (6.8% or 7.8 GWh), ETO (18.2% or 4.7 GWh) and ESS (3.7% or 4.3 GWh), thanks to the food, nonmetallic minerals and fertilizer sectors at ETO.

Consolidated Energisa - Energy sales in January 2023

Description

Amounts in GWh

Residential

Industrial

Captive Industrial

Free Industrial

Commercial

Captive Commercial

Free Commercial

Rural

Captive Rural

Free Rural

Other

Captive Other

Free Other

1

Energy sales to captive consumers

2

Energy associated with free consumers (TUSD)

3 Captive sales + TUSD (1+2)

Jan/23

1,235.9

630.7

140.4

490.3

572.4

442.6

129.8

256.3

246.9

9.3

385.8

351.0

34.8

2,416.8

664.2

3,081.0

Month

Jan/22

1,242.1

622.0

144.6

477.4

587.2

473.6

113.6

282.7

274.1

8.6

385.4

357.0

28.5

2,491.3

628.1

3,119.5

Change %

- 0.5 + 1.4

- 2.9 + 2.7

- 2.5

- 6.6 + 14.2

- 9.3

- 9.9 + 8.6

+ 0.1

- 1.7 + 22.2

- 3.0

+ 5.7

- 1.2

4 Unbilled sales

5 Captive sales + TUSD + unbilled supply (3+4)

33.3

-21.2

3,114.3

3,098.3

-

+ 0.5

Company

North

Energisa Tocantins (ETO)

Energisa Acre (EAC)

Energisa Rondônia (ERO)

Northeast

Energisa Paraíba (EPB)

Energisa Sergipe (ESE)

Energisa Borborema (EBO)

Midwest

Energisa Mato Grosso (EMT) Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul (EMS)

South/South-east Region

Energisa Minas Rio (EMR) (2) Energisa Sul-Sudeste (ESS)

Total (Distribution companies)

Captive Sales + TUSD

579.6

198.8

95.3

285.5

729.7

414.7

254.6

60.3

1,235.5

737.8

497.7

536.3

155.0

381.3

3,081.0

January 2023

Electricity sales (GWh)

Market

Change (1) (%)

Captive + TUSD +

Unbilled

+ 2.7

580.3

+ 6.1

198.3

+ 1.5

97.8

+ 0.9

284.2

+ 2.4

741.2

+ 4.1

420.9

+ 0.2

259.8

- 0.2

60.5

- 4.0

1,235.7

- 2.8

721.3

- 5.7

514.4

- 3.4

557.0

- 2.0

163.3

- 4.0

393.8

- 1.2

3,114.3

Change (1) (%)

+ 4.0

+ 9.0 + 1.3 + 1.6

+ 4.5

+ 6.0 + 2.8 + 1.8

- 2.9

- 3.1 - 2.7

- 0.2

+ 1.9 - 1.0

+ 0.5

  1. In relation to the same period in 2022.
  2. On 11/30/2022 the company ENF - Energisa Nova Friburgo was merged into the company EMG - Energisa Minas Gerais, which is now called EMR - Energisa Minas Rio. The 2022 figures are based on the combined results of the two companies.

Note: energy consumption by sector for each distribution company can be seen on the site ri.energisa.com.br

1/2

Investor Relations Newsletter - February 27, 2023 Edition

Total Losses (%)

Total Losses

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

jan/23

Regulatory

% Injec ted Energy (12 month)

limit (**)

EMR (*)

9.06

8.50

8.52

8.37

8.23

8.17

7.84

7.88

7.73

9.97

ESE

10.77

10.26

10.23

10.16

10.25

10.30

10.51

10.26

10.03

10.66

EBO

6.45

6.27

6.21

6.11

6.04

5.92

5.84

5.86

5.68

6.11

EPB

13.52

13.05

13.07

12.78

12.71

12.38

12.25

12.26

12,24

13.13

EMT

14.21

13.76

13.48

13.62

13.75

13.95

13.80

13.49

13.50

13.45

EMS

13.06

12.34

12.42

12.32

11.83

12.08

11.39

11.44

11.07

12.84

ETO

13.02

12.39

11.92

12.13

11.70

11.78

11.82

11.65

11.40

13.69

ESS

6.81

6.31

6.20

6.05

5.67

5.82

5.37

5.64

5.56

6.82

ERO

26.49

24.97

24.65

24.31

23.52

23.26

23.18

22.46

22.35

22.46

EAC

17.83

16.75

16.44

16.47

15.95

15.42

15.31

14.95

14.94

19.82

Consolidated Energisa

13.77

13.11

12.96

12.89

12.67

12.71

12.51

12.38

12.26

13.23

Nb.: To calculate the percentages presented above, we considered the values of unbilled energy.

  1. On 11/30/2022 the company ENF - Energisa Nova Friburgo was merged into the company EMG - Energisa Minas Gerais, which is now called
    (**) The companies' regulatory limits were updated with the realized market data of the distribution companies in 2023 and EMR is using the and ENF concessions.

EMR - Energisa Minas Rio. combined data for the EMG

Click hereto see the tables for each company in Excel.

Further information and queries: ri@energisa.com.br

2/2

Disclaimer

Energisa SA published this content on 27 February 2023 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 27 February 2023 22:43:55 UTC.


© Publicnow 2023
All news about ENERGISA S.A.
05:46pEnergisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Feb 2023
PU
02/08Energisa S A : Clarification on CVM/B3 questions about atypical securities trading
PU
01/31Energisa S A : Group's investment forecast for 2023
PU
01/26Energisa S A : Energization of Transmission Function 3 of Energisa Tocantins Transmissora
PU
01/24Energisa S A : Clarification on CVM/B3 questions about atypical securities trading
PU
01/04Energisa S A : joins the Carbon Efficient Index (ICO2 B3)
PU
2022Energisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Nov 2022
PU
2022Energisa S A : Update of Section 11 of the Company's Reference Form
PU
2022Transcript : Energisa S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
2022Energisa S.A. Reports Earnings Results for the Third Quarter and Nine Months Ended Sept..
CI
More news
Financials
Sales 2022 24 186 M 4 651 M 4 651 M
Net income 2022 2 056 M 395 M 395 M
Net Debt 2022 22 015 M 4 233 M 4 233 M
P/E ratio 2022 -
Yield 2022 -
Capitalization 18 109 M 3 482 M 3 482 M
EV / Sales 2022 1,66x
EV / Sales 2023 1,71x
Nbr of Employees 17 148
Free-Float 18,1%
Chart ENERGISA S.A.
Duration : Period :
Energisa S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
Ricardo Perez Botelho Vice Chairman & Chief Executive Officer
Maurício Perez Botelho Chief Financial Officer & Director-IR
Ivan Müller Botelho Chairman
Antônio José de Almeida Carneiro Independent Director
Jose Luiz Alqueres Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capi. (M$)
ENERGISA S.A.-11.25%3 491
NEXTERA ENERGY-12.78%144 928
DUKE ENERGY CORPORATION-5.89%74 628
IBERDROLA, S.A.-0.37%72 024
SOUTHERN COMPANY-9.59%70 300
ENEL S.P.A.4.06%56 105