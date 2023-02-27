Energisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Feb 2023
02/27/2023 | 05:46pm EST
Investor Relations Newsletter - February 27, 2023 Edition
Total energy consumption shrinks 1.2% in January 2023
Consumption in January 2023:consolidated free and captive electricity consumption (3,081.0 GWh) in Energisa Group's concessions dropped 1.2% compared with the same month last year. The sectors contributing most to the result in the month were rural, commercial and residential. Most of these sectors are in the captive market, and were affected by the shorter invoicing calendar at most distribution companies (0.7 less days on aggregate), and heavy rainfall in certain distribution companies, such as EMR, as well as the impact of distributed generation. Sales would have risen by 1.1% were it not for the invoicing calendar effect.
In the month, 5 of our 10 distribution companies reported lower energy consumption in their concession areas, led by EMS (-5.7% or -30.0 GWh), EMT (-2.8% or -21.4 GWh) and ESS (-4.0% or -16.1 GWh). The rural sector (-9.3% or -26.4 GWh) reported the highest consumption decrease in the month, with EMT (-10.1% or -9.2 GWh), EMS (-16.6% or -9.1 GWh) and ESS (-13.9% or -3.9 GWh) suffering the largest
falls. In addition to the negative calendar effect, rural consumption was affected by the re-registration of rural customers for subsidized rate discounts under REN 901. Commercial consumption dropped -2.5%(-14.9 GWh), with the highest drops at EMS (-8.2% or --8.3 GWh), EMT (-5.1% or -7.3 GWh) and ESS (-7.4% or -5.4 GWh). The residential sector reported a decrease of -0.5%(-6.2 GWh), with the concessions most impacting this result being: EMS (-9.3% or -18.6 GWh), ESS (-7.4% or -10.3 GWh) and EMT (-1.4% or -
4.0 GWh). These companies were affected by the shorter invoicing calendar as well as milder temperatures. The sector other saw consumption rise by 0.1% (0.4 GWh), with the result for the month being determined by the concessions of EPB (3.8% or 2.3 GWh), EAC (4.6% or 0.8 GWh) and ERO (2.2% or 0.7 GWh). Lastly, the industrial consumption rose by 1.4% (8.7 GWh), driven by the concessions EMS (6.8% or 7.8 GWh), ETO (18.2% or 4.7 GWh) and ESS (3.7% or 4.3 GWh), thanks to the food, nonmetallic minerals and fertilizer sectors at ETO.
Consolidated Energisa - Energy sales in January 2023
Description
Amounts in GWh
Residential
Industrial
Captive Industrial
Free Industrial
Commercial
Captive Commercial
Free Commercial
Rural
Captive Rural
Free Rural
Other
Captive Other
Free Other
1
Energy sales to captive consumers
2
Energy associated with free consumers (TUSD)
3 Captive sales + TUSD (1+2)
Jan/23
1,235.9
630.7
140.4
490.3
572.4
442.6
129.8
256.3
246.9
9.3
385.8
351.0
34.8
2,416.8
664.2
3,081.0
Month
Jan/22
1,242.1
622.0
144.6
477.4
587.2
473.6
113.6
282.7
274.1
8.6
385.4
357.0
28.5
2,491.3
628.1
3,119.5
Change %
- 0.5 + 1.4
- 2.9 + 2.7
- 2.5
- 6.6 + 14.2
- 9.3
- 9.9 + 8.6
+ 0.1
- 1.7 + 22.2
- 3.0
+ 5.7
- 1.2
4 Unbilled sales
5 Captive sales + TUSD + unbilled supply (3+4)
33.3
-21.2
3,114.3
3,098.3
-
+ 0.5
Company
North
Energisa Tocantins (ETO)
Energisa Acre (EAC)
Energisa Rondônia (ERO)
Northeast
Energisa Paraíba (EPB)
Energisa Sergipe (ESE)
Energisa Borborema (EBO)
Midwest
Energisa Mato Grosso (EMT) Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul (EMS)
South/South-east Region
Energisa Minas Rio (EMR) (2) Energisa Sul-Sudeste (ESS)
Total (Distribution companies)
Captive Sales + TUSD
579.6
198.8
95.3
285.5
729.7
414.7
254.6
60.3
1,235.5
737.8
497.7
536.3
155.0
381.3
3,081.0
January 2023
Electricity sales (GWh)
Market
Change (1) (%)
Captive + TUSD +
Unbilled
+ 2.7
580.3
+ 6.1
198.3
+ 1.5
97.8
+ 0.9
284.2
+ 2.4
741.2
+ 4.1
420.9
+ 0.2
259.8
- 0.2
60.5
- 4.0
1,235.7
- 2.8
721.3
- 5.7
514.4
- 3.4
557.0
- 2.0
163.3
- 4.0
393.8
- 1.2
3,114.3
Change (1) (%)
+ 4.0
+ 9.0 + 1.3 + 1.6
+ 4.5
+ 6.0 + 2.8 + 1.8
- 2.9
- 3.1 - 2.7
- 0.2
+ 1.9 - 1.0
+ 0.5
In relation to the same period in 2022.
On 11/30/2022 the company ENF - Energisa Nova Friburgo was merged into the company EMG - Energisa Minas Gerais, which is now called EMR - Energisa Minas Rio. The 2022 figures are based on the combined results of the two companies.
Note: energy consumption by sector for each distribution company can be seen on the site ri.energisa.com.br
Total Losses (%)
Total Losses
1Q21
2Q21
3Q21
4Q21
1Q22
2Q22
3Q22
4Q22
jan/23
Regulatory
% Injec ted Energy (12 month)
limit (**)
EMR (*)
9.06
8.50
8.52
8.37
8.23
8.17
7.84
7.88
7.73
9.97
ESE
10.77
10.26
10.23
10.16
10.25
10.30
10.51
10.26
10.03
10.66
EBO
6.45
6.27
6.21
6.11
6.04
5.92
5.84
5.86
5.68
6.11
EPB
13.52
13.05
13.07
12.78
12.71
12.38
12.25
12.26
12,24
13.13
EMT
14.21
13.76
13.48
13.62
13.75
13.95
13.80
13.49
13.50
13.45
EMS
13.06
12.34
12.42
12.32
11.83
12.08
11.39
11.44
11.07
12.84
ETO
13.02
12.39
11.92
12.13
11.70
11.78
11.82
11.65
11.40
13.69
ESS
6.81
6.31
6.20
6.05
5.67
5.82
5.37
5.64
5.56
6.82
ERO
26.49
24.97
24.65
24.31
23.52
23.26
23.18
22.46
22.35
22.46
EAC
17.83
16.75
16.44
16.47
15.95
15.42
15.31
14.95
14.94
19.82
Consolidated Energisa
13.77
13.11
12.96
12.89
12.67
12.71
12.51
12.38
12.26
13.23
Nb.: To calculate the percentages presented above, we considered the values of unbilled energy.
On 11/30/2022 the company ENF - Energisa Nova Friburgo was merged into the company EMG - Energisa Minas Gerais, which is now called
(**) The companies' regulatory limits were updated with the realized market data of the distribution companies in 2023 and EMR is using the and ENF concessions.
EMR - Energisa Minas Rio. combined data for the EMG
