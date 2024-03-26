Total energy consumption rises by 13.0% in the first two months of 2024

Consumption in February 2023: consolidated free and captive electricity consumption (3,414.9 GWh) in Energisa

Group's concessions rose by 12.4% compared with the same month last year. The main sectors recorded growth in the month, led by residential. High temperatures, especially in the Midwest and Southeast, along with a longer billing cycle (in 7 of the 9 companies and 0.6 days in aggregate) drove the increase.

In the month, our 9 distribution companies reported higher energy consumption in their concession areas, led by EMT (15.6%), EMS (11.9%) and ESS (11.1%). The residential sector (17.4%) reported the highest consumption growth in the month at all companies, with EMT (22.8%), EPB (12.5%) and EMS (14.4%) enjoying the largest increases. The residential result was mainly propelled by the climate.

The industrial sector experienced growth of 10.7% (65.9 GWh), with the highest growth at EMT (13.1%), EMS (15.9%) and ESS (7.7%). This movement was driven by food and mineral production. The commercial sector also reporteda meaningful increase of 8.0%, with the concessions most impacting this result being: EMT (7.5%), ERO (12.5%) and ESS (9.3%), with an emphasis on the food chain (warehouses and retailers).

The rural sector saw consumption rise by 12.3% (31.1 GWh), with the result for the month being determined by the concessions EMT (17.1%), ESS (24.2%) and EMS (12.0%), led by agriculture. Lastly, the 'others' category recorded an increase driven by the concessions EMT (9.3%), ERO (3.3%) and ETO (9.5%).

Consumption in the first two months of 2024: Energisa

Group's captive and free electricity consumption (6,914.3

GWh) rose 13.0% in the 1st two months of 2024 in relation to the same period last year. The residential and industrial sectors accounted for 70% of consumption growth. In the two-month period, all companies increased consumption, with 7 showing an increase above 10%, notably EMT (+17.7%), EMS (+11.3%), ESS (+12.7%) and ETO (+15.4%).

Consolidated Energisa - Energy sales in the first two months of 2024

Description Amounts in GWh

Residential Industrial

Captive

Free Commercial

Captive

Free Rural

Captive

Free Other

Captive Free

1 Energy sale to captive consumers 2 Energy associated with free consumers (TUSD)

3 Captive sales + TUSD (1+2)

4 Unbilled sales

5 Captive sales + TUSD + Uninvoiced supply (3+4)

Monthfeb/24

1,431.7

684.4

621.8

446.2

175.6

285.1

266.4 18.7

391.9

345.8 46.1 2,603.1

811.93,414.9

-77.5 3,337.4

Accumulatedfeb/23

Var. %

2M24

2M23

Var. %

1,222.4

618.5 136.6 481.9 575.8 441.9 133.9 254.0 243.5 10.5 367.1 335.5 31.6

+ 17.1 + 10.7 - 17.3

2,914.6 1,360.3

2,458.5 1,249.4

224.8 1,135.5 1,243.9

277.1

+ 18.6 + 18.5 + 8.9 - 18.9 972.3 1,148.8

+ 8.0 + 1.0 + 16.8 900.1 885.1

+ 31.1 + 8.3 + 1.7 343.8 263.7

+ 12.3 + 9.4 + 30.4 594.2 510.3

+ 78.0 + 16.4 553.9 40.2 490.5 19.8

+ 6.7 + 3.1 + 12.9 + 102.9 802.3 753.0 2,379.9 + 6.5 707.4 94.9 5,300.71,614.56,915.3 657.93,037.8 686.6 66.4 4,797.81,322.26,120.0

+ 45.9 + 3.0 + 42.9

+ 9.4

+ 23.4 + 10.5 + 22.1

+ 12.4

+ 13.0 -68.92,968.9

+ 12.5 -110.2 6,805.0

+ 12.4

-35.66,084.4

+ 209.2

+ 11.8

Companies North Region 637.6 + 14.1 618.2 + 13.1 1,306.0 + 14.7 1,269.9 + 12.7 Energisa Tocantins (ETO) 225.1 + 13.5 218.6 + 9.3 458.2 + 15.4 450.1 + 13.0 Energisa Acre (EAC) 103.1 + 14.5 100.8 + 18.4 211.9 + 14.3 206.7 + 13.0 Energisa Rondônia (ERO) 309.4 + 14.3 298.7 + 14.3 635.9 + 14.3 613.1 + 12.3 Northeast Region 778.3 + 10.1 776.9 + 15.1 1,568.7 + 9.2 1,567.6 + 10.7 Energisa Paraíba (EPB) 504.6 + 8.1 503.6 + 15.6 1,017.3 + 8.0 1,014.4 + 10.6 Energisa Sergipe (ESE) 273.7 + 14.1 273.2 + 14.2 551.4 + 11.5 553.1 + 10.8 Midwest 1,418.6 + 14.1 1,376.1 + 13.1 2,853.6 + 15.1 2,790.1 + 13.7 Energisa Mato Grosso (EMT) 866.8 + 15.6 845.0 + 12.4 1,751.0 + 17.7 1,682.7 + 14.2 Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul (EMS) 551.8 + 11.9 531.2 + 14.2 1,102.7 + 11.3 1,107.5 + 13.0 South/Southeast Region 580.4 + 9.8 566.3 + 6.8 1,186.9 + 11.4 1,177.4 + 8.3 Energisa Minas Rio (EMR) 165.4 + 6.6 164.2 + 4.6 335.9 + 8.3 332.3 + 3.8 Energisa Sul-Sudeste (ESS)(2) 415.0 + 11.1 402.1 + 7.8 851.0 + 12.7 845.1 + 10.2 Total (Distribution companies) 3,414.9 + 12.4 3,337.4 + 12.4 6,915.3 + 13.0 6,805.0 + 11.8

(1)

In relation to the same period of 2023.

On 4/30/2023 the company EBO - Energisa Borborema was merged into the company EPB - Energisa Paraíba. As of 2Q23 we are considering the consolidated values. Note: data on electricity consumption by segment in each service area is available atri.energisa.com.br.

1/2

Total Losses (%)

Total Losses % Injected Energy (12 month)

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

4Q22

1Q23

EMR

8.23

8.17

7.84

7.88

7.64

ESE EPB (*)

10.25

10.30

10.51

10.26

10.07

12.71

12.38

12.25

12.26

12.15

EMT EMS ETO ESS ERO EAC

13.75

13.95

13.80

13.49

13.71

11.83

12.08

11.39

11.44

11.46

11.70

11.78

11.82

11.65

11.1

5.67

5.82

5.37

5.64

5.8

23.52

23.26

23.18

22.46

22.19

Consolidated Energisa

2Q23 (**)

7.99

10.09

11.88

13.60

10.98

11.01

5.51

21.89

15.95 12.67

15.42 12.71

15.31 12.51

14.95 12.38

14.91 12.42

14.78 12.29

Nb.: To calculate the percentages presented above. we considered the values of unbilled energy.

3Q23

14.55 12.53

10,00

11.87

13.88

11.69

11.16

8.23

6.07

21.7

4Q23

14.69 12.63

12,00

11,00

10.17

14.09

11.47

22.23

8.33

5.90

jan/24

14.79 12.67

10.37

12.29

11.42

10.88

22.26

8.55

14.1

5.75

feb/24

14.66 12.75

10.39

12.13

14.05

11.88

10.97

22.13

8.67

6.27

(*) On 4/30/2023 the company EBO - Energisa Borborema was merged into the company EPB - Energisa Paraíba. As of 2Q23 we are considering the consolidated values. (**) The data presented is obtained from ANEEL databases and can be changed if requested by the regulator.

i) these are preliminary data and have not been audited by independent auditors; and (ii) do not represent an anticipation of financial information by the Company.

