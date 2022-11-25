Energisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Nov 2022

Energisa Consolidated - Electricity market in October and year to date

3.5% (-21.0 GWh), with the concessions most impacting

(+2.5% or 199.5 GWh), ERO (+6.5% or 178.6 GWh) and ETO

the year-to-date result by 54%. In the first ten months, 8

Residential consumption was influenced by the shorter

(-5.6% or -22.9 GWh) and EPB (-3.6% or -6.1 GWh).

with the highest drops at EMS (-13.1% or -22.9 GWh), EMT

warmer weather in the Midwest and the low comparison

March, April and August saw the highest increases due to

the effects of the resolution were factored out).

compared with the same period last year. The months of

901 (rural consumption would have diminished by 3.3% if

(31,139.5 GWh) rose 1.6% in the first ten months of 2022

Consumption in the first ten months of 2022: Energisa

-5.7 GWh) and EPB (-15.5% or -5.0 GWh) recording the

the month, with EMS (-18.3% or -9.5 GWh), ESS (-18.5% or

GWh), mainly due to food products, paper and vehicle

and ESE (-4.5% or -11.0 GWh). The rural sector (-8.6% or

food and nonmetallic industries; and ESS (5.5% or 6.1

by EMS (-9.4% or -46.8 GWh), EMT (-2.1% or -18.8 GWh)

food products; ETO (18.0% or 6.2 GWh), driven by the

concessions EMT (3.5% or 6.6 GWh), driven by mining and

In the month, 7 of our 11 distribution companies reported

experienced growth (3.1% or 20.1 GWh) thanks to the

sector other. Lastly, the industrial sector also

government authorities shaped the performance in the

(5.7% or 3.5 GWh). Public education, the courts and

October were: greater use of distributed generation,

(10.1% or 3.7 GWh), ETO (12.6% or 3.7 GWh) and EPB

factors driving the energy consumption changes in

the month being determined by the concessions of ERO

residential, accounting for 70% of the downturn. The main

consumption rise by 1.9% (7.7 GWh), with the result for

most to the result in the month were rural and

the commercial sector. The sector other, in turn, saw

with the same month last year. The sectors contributing

and greater use of distributed generation also affected

or -8.3 GWh) and EPB (-4.8% or -3.3 GWh). The weather

this result being: EMS (-13.3% or -12.5 GWh), EMT (-5.3%

Investor Relations Newsletter - November 25, 2022 Edition

In relation to the same period of 2021.

Note: data on electricity consumption by segment in each service area is available at ri.energisa.com.br

Total Losses (%)

Total Losses 3Q20 4Q20 1Q21 2Q21 3Q21 4Q21 1Q22 2Q22 3Q22 Oc t/22 ANEEL % Injec ted Energy (12 meses) EMG 9.91 9.64 9.99 9.39 9.43 9.24 9.05 8.97 8.20 8.98 11.01 ENF 4.13 4.07 4.09 3.83 3.75 3.73 3.76 3.73 3.76 3.80 5.11 ESE 10.6 10.53 10.77 10.26 10.23 10.16 10.25 10.30 10.51 10.33 10.55 EBO 6.33 6.36 6.45 6.27 6.21 6.11 6.04 5.92 5.84 5.76 6.11 EPB 13.51 13.53 13.52 13.05 13.07 12.78 12.71 12.38 12.25 12.22 13.17 EMT 14.20 14.28 14.21 13.76 13.48 13.62 13.75 13.95 13.80 13.81 13.55 EMS 12.93 13.11 13.06 12.34 12.42 12.32 11.83 12.08 11.39 12.15 12.91 ETO 12.74 12.45 13.02 12.39 11.92 12.13 11.70 11.78 11.82 11.97 13.74 ESS 6.68 6.47 6.81 6.31 6.20 6.05 5.67 5.82 5.37 5.94 6.82 ERO 27.15 26.68 26.49 24.97 24.65 24.31 23.52 23.26 23.18 22.81 22.45 EAC 19.32 18.23 17.83 16.75 16.44 16.47 15.95 15.42 15.31 15.36 19.88 Consolidated Energy 13.82 13.74 13.77 13.11 12.96 12.89 12.67 12.71 12.50 12.67 13.20

Notes: The percentages above were calculated based on unbilled sales. The A1 Free Market was included in the calculation of the Total Realized and Regulatory Loss.

Click herefor data by company in an Excel file.

