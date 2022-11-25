Advanced search
    ENGI3   BRENGIACNOR0

ENERGISA S.A.

(ENGI3)
Delayed Bolsa de Valores de Sao Paulo  -  04:05 2022-11-25 pm EST
13.60 BRL   -5.23%
05:05pEnergisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Nov 2022
PU
11/21Energisa S A : Update of Section 11 of the Company's Reference Form
PU
11/11Transcript : Energisa S.A., Q3 2022 Earnings Call, Nov 11, 2022
CI
Energisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Nov 2022

11/25/2022 | 05:05pm EST
Investor Relations Newsletter - November 25, 2022 Edition

Total energy consumption drops 1.6% in October

Consumption in October 2022:consolidated free and

this result being: EMS (-13.3% or -12.5 GWh), EMT (-5.3%

captive electricity consumption (3,213.1 GWh) in

or -8.3 GWh) and EPB (-4.8% or -3.3 GWh). The weather

Energisa Group's concessions shrank by -1.6% compared

and greater use of distributed generation also affected

with the same month last year. The sectors contributing

the commercial sector. The sector other, in turn, saw

most to the result in the month were rural and

consumption rise by 1.9% (7.7 GWh), with the result for

residential, accounting for 70% of the downturn. The main

the month being determined by the concessions of ERO

factors driving the energy consumption changes in

(10.1% or 3.7 GWh), ETO (12.6% or 3.7 GWh) and EPB

October were: greater use of distributed generation,

(5.7% or 3.5 GWh). Public education, the courts and

lower energy recovery volume, higher than average

government authorities shaped the performance in the

rainfall and a shorter invoicing calendar at EMT.

sector other. Lastly, the industrial sector also

experienced growth (3.1% or 20.1 GWh) thanks to the

In the month, 7 of our 11 distribution companies reported

concessions EMT (3.5% or 6.6 GWh), driven by mining and

lower energy consumption in their concession areas, led

food products; ETO (18.0% or 6.2 GWh), driven by the

by EMS (-9.4% or -46.8 GWh), EMT (-2.1% or -18.8 GWh)

food and nonmetallic industries; and ESS (5.5% or 6.1

and ESE (-4.5% or -11.0 GWh). The rural sector (-8.6% or

GWh), mainly due to food products, paper and vehicle

-30.4 GWh) reported the highest consumption decrease in

parts.

the month, with EMS (-18.3% or -9.5 GWh), ESS (-18.5% or

-5.7 GWh) and EPB (-15.5% or -5.0 GWh) recording the

Consumption in the first ten months of 2022: Energisa

largest falls. Rural consumption was primarily driven by

Group's captive and free electricity consumption

heavier rainfall, greater distributed generation and REN

(31,139.5 GWh) rose 1.6% in the first ten months of 2022

901 (rural consumption would have diminished by 3.3% if

compared with the same period last year. The months of

the effects of the resolution were factored out).

March, April and August saw the highest increases due to

Residential consumption changed by -2.4%(-30.2 GWh),

warmer weather in the Midwest and the low comparison

with the highest drops at EMS (-13.1% or -22.9 GWh), EMT

basis. The commercial sector (+4.3%) and energy

(-5.6% or -22.9 GWh) and EPB (-3.6% or -6.1 GWh).

consumption by the government sector (+18.8%) boosted

Residential consumption was influenced by the shorter

the year-to-date result by 54%. In the first ten months, 8

invoicing calendar (-0.3 days), greater distributed

distribution companies reported growth, led by EMT

generation, lower energy recovery volume and the

(+2.5% or 199.5 GWh), ERO (+6.5% or 178.6 GWh) and ETO

weather. The commercial sector reported a decrease of -

(+5.1% or 106.7 GWh).

3.5% (-21.0 GWh), with the concessions most impacting

Energisa Consolidated - Electricity market in October and year to date

Description

Month

Accumulated

Amounts in GWh

Oct-22

Oct -21

Var. %

10M22

10M21

Var. %

Residential

1,226.6

1,256.8

- 2.4

11,911.4

11,780.4

+ 1.1

Industrial

671.0

650.8

+ 3.1

6,581.4

6,338.5

+ 3.8

Captive

161.9

170.7

- 5.2

1,611.3

1,664.8

- 3.2

Free

509.1

480.1

+ 6.0

4,970.0

4,673.7

+ 6.3

Commercial

576.7

597.7

- 3.5

5,778.9

5,542.7

+ 4.3

Captive

454.9

489.1

- 7.0

4,591.2

4,578.2

+ 0.3

Free

121.8

108.6

+ 12.2

1,187.7

964.5

+ 23.1

Rural

324.2

354.6

- 8.6

2,934.7

3,190.6

- 8.0

Captive

308.5

335.4

- 8.0

2,812.7

3,079.1

- 8.7

Free

15.8

19.2

- 18.0

122.0

111.5

+ 9.4

Other Classes

414.6

407.0

+ 1.9

3,933.1

3,790.2

+ 3.8

Captive

383.3

378.5

+ 1.3

3,639.1

3,590.3

+ 1.4

Free

31.4

28.5

+ 10.1

294.0

199.9

+ 47.1

  1. Energy sales to captive consumers
  2. Energy associated with free consumers (TUSD)
  3. Captive sales + TUSD (1+2)
  4. Unbilled sales
  5. Captive sales + TUSD + Uninvoiced supply (3+4))

2,535.1

2,630.5

(3.6)

24,565.8

24,692.8

- 0.5

678.0

636.4

6.5

6,573.7

5,949.6

+ 10.5

3,213.1

3,266.9

(1.6)

31,139.5

30,642.4

+ 1.6

118.6

116.7

1.7

44.7

81.8

- 45.4

3,331.8

3,383.6

(1.5)

31,184.1

30,724.2

+ 1.5

Oct 2022

January - Oct 2022

Electricity sales (GWh

Electricity sales (GWh

Company

Captive

Captive Sales +

Change (1) (%)

Captive Sales

Change (1)

Captive Sales

Change (1)

TUSD +

+ TUSD +

Sales +

+ TUSD

(%)

(%)

TUSD

Change (1) (%)

Uninvoiced

Uninvoiced

Região Norte

681.8

+ 5.9

700.1

+ 8.0

6,098.1

+ 5.6

6,147.2

+ 5.2

Energisa Tocantins (ETO)

256.7

+ 13.7

261.0

+ 14.4

2,214.7

+ 5.1

2,243.8

+ 5.5

Energisa Acre (EAC)

104.0

- 2.0

107.7

+ 0.3

941.7

+ 4.1

945.1

+ 4.1

Energisa Rondônia (ERO)

321.2

+ 2.9

331.4

+ 5.9

2,941.7

+ 6.5

2,958.3

+ 5.3

Região Nordeste

677.5

- 3.3

725.7

- 0.1

6,737.4

- 0.5

6,725.1

- 0.5

Energisa Paraíba (EPB)

385.2

- 2.6

415.1

+ 0.9

3,798.1

+ 0.2

3,797.6

+ 0.3

Energisa Sergipe (ESE)

233.9

- 4.5

248.6

- 1.8

2,355.3

- 1.7

2,345.0

- 1.9

Energisa Borborema (EBO)

58.4

- 2.6

62.0

- 0.1

584.0

+ 0.2

582.5

- 0.0

Região Centro-Oeste

1,324.3

- 4.7

1,381.2

- 5.2

13,006.3

+ 1.6

13,033.2

+ 1.6

Energisa Mato Grosso (EMT)

874.6

- 2.1

926.3

- 0.7

8,197.0

+ 2.5

8,292.1

+ 2.9

Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul

449.7

- 9.4

454.9

- 13.1

4,809.4

+ 0.2

4,741.2

- 0.6

(EMS)

Região Sul/Sudeste

529.5

- 0.6

524.8

- 5.0

5,297.7

- 0.0

5,278.6

- 0.2

Energisa Minas Gerais (EMG)

130.6

+ 0.2

132.6

- 4.0

1,305.1

+ 0.6

1,305.0

+ 0.7

Energisa Nova Friburgo (ENF)

27.3

+ 4.5

27.3

+ 0.0

268.1

- 2.3

268.3

- 2.2

Energisa Sul-Sudeste (ESS)

371.6

- 1.2

364.9

- 5.7

3,724.5

- 0.1

3,705.3

- 0.4

Total (Distribuidoras)

3,213.1

- 1.6

3,331.8

- 1.5

31,139.5

+ 1.6

31,184.1

+ 1.5

Further information and queries: ri@energisa.com.br

Investor Relations Newsletter - November 25, 2022 Edition

  1. In relation to the same period of 2021.

Note: data on electricity consumption by segment in each service area is available at ri.energisa.com.br

Total Losses (%)

Total Losses

3Q20

4Q20

1Q21

2Q21

3Q21

4Q21

1Q22

2Q22

3Q22

Oc t/22

ANEEL

% Injec ted Energy (12 meses)

EMG

9.91

9.64

9.99

9.39

9.43

9.24

9.05

8.97

8.20

8.98

11.01

ENF

4.13

4.07

4.09

3.83

3.75

3.73

3.76

3.73

3.76

3.80

5.11

ESE

10.6

10.53

10.77

10.26

10.23

10.16

10.25

10.30

10.51

10.33

10.55

EBO

6.33

6.36

6.45

6.27

6.21

6.11

6.04

5.92

5.84

5.76

6.11

EPB

13.51

13.53

13.52

13.05

13.07

12.78

12.71

12.38

12.25

12.22

13.17

EMT

14.20

14.28

14.21

13.76

13.48

13.62

13.75

13.95

13.80

13.81

13.55

EMS

12.93

13.11

13.06

12.34

12.42

12.32

11.83

12.08

11.39

12.15

12.91

ETO

12.74

12.45

13.02

12.39

11.92

12.13

11.70

11.78

11.82

11.97

13.74

ESS

6.68

6.47

6.81

6.31

6.20

6.05

5.67

5.82

5.37

5.94

6.82

ERO

27.15

26.68

26.49

24.97

24.65

24.31

23.52

23.26

23.18

22.81

22.45

EAC

19.32

18.23

17.83

16.75

16.44

16.47

15.95

15.42

15.31

15.36

19.88

Consolidated Energy

13.82

13.74

13.77

13.11

12.96

12.89

12.67

12.71

12.50

12.67

13.20

Notes: The percentages above were calculated based on unbilled sales. The A1 Free Market was included in the calculation of the Total Realized and Regulatory Loss.

Click herefor data by company in an Excel file.

