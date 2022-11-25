|
Energisa S A : Investor Relations Newsletter, Nov 2022
Investor Relations Newsletter - November 25, 2022 Edition
Total energy consumption drops 1.6% in October
|
Consumption in October 2022:consolidated free and
|
this result being: EMS (-13.3% or -12.5 GWh), EMT (-5.3%
|
captive electricity consumption (3,213.1 GWh) in
|
or -8.3 GWh) and EPB (-4.8% or -3.3 GWh). The weather
|
Energisa Group's concessions shrank by -1.6% compared
|
and greater use of distributed generation also affected
|
with the same month last year. The sectors contributing
|
the commercial sector. The sector other, in turn, saw
|
most to the result in the month were rural and
|
consumption rise by 1.9% (7.7 GWh), with the result for
|
residential, accounting for 70% of the downturn. The main
|
the month being determined by the concessions of ERO
|
factors driving the energy consumption changes in
|
(10.1% or 3.7 GWh), ETO (12.6% or 3.7 GWh) and EPB
|
October were: greater use of distributed generation,
|
(5.7% or 3.5 GWh). Public education, the courts and
|
lower energy recovery volume, higher than average
|
government authorities shaped the performance in the
|
rainfall and a shorter invoicing calendar at EMT.
|
sector other. Lastly, the industrial sector also
|
|
experienced growth (3.1% or 20.1 GWh) thanks to the
|
In the month, 7 of our 11 distribution companies reported
|
concessions EMT (3.5% or 6.6 GWh), driven by mining and
|
lower energy consumption in their concession areas, led
|
food products; ETO (18.0% or 6.2 GWh), driven by the
|
by EMS (-9.4% or -46.8 GWh), EMT (-2.1% or -18.8 GWh)
|
food and nonmetallic industries; and ESS (5.5% or 6.1
|
and ESE (-4.5% or -11.0 GWh). The rural sector (-8.6% or
|
GWh), mainly due to food products, paper and vehicle
|
-30.4 GWh) reported the highest consumption decrease in
|
parts.
|
the month, with EMS (-18.3% or -9.5 GWh), ESS (-18.5% or
|
|
-5.7 GWh) and EPB (-15.5% or -5.0 GWh) recording the
|
Consumption in the first ten months of 2022: Energisa
|
largest falls. Rural consumption was primarily driven by
|
Group's captive and free electricity consumption
|
heavier rainfall, greater distributed generation and REN
|
(31,139.5 GWh) rose 1.6% in the first ten months of 2022
|
901 (rural consumption would have diminished by 3.3% if
|
compared with the same period last year. The months of
|
the effects of the resolution were factored out).
|
March, April and August saw the highest increases due to
|
Residential consumption changed by -2.4%(-30.2 GWh),
|
warmer weather in the Midwest and the low comparison
|
with the highest drops at EMS (-13.1% or -22.9 GWh), EMT
|
basis. The commercial sector (+4.3%) and energy
|
(-5.6% or -22.9 GWh) and EPB (-3.6% or -6.1 GWh).
|
consumption by the government sector (+18.8%) boosted
|
Residential consumption was influenced by the shorter
|
the year-to-date result by 54%. In the first ten months, 8
|
invoicing calendar (-0.3 days), greater distributed
|
distribution companies reported growth, led by EMT
|
generation, lower energy recovery volume and the
|
(+2.5% or 199.5 GWh), ERO (+6.5% or 178.6 GWh) and ETO
|
weather. The commercial sector reported a decrease of -
|
(+5.1% or 106.7 GWh).
|
3.5% (-21.0 GWh), with the concessions most impacting
|
Energisa Consolidated - Electricity market in October and year to date
|
|
Description
|
|
Month
|
|
|
|
Accumulated
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Amounts in GWh
|
Oct-22
|
Oct -21
|
Var. %
|
10M22
|
|
10M21
|
Var. %
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Residential
|
1,226.6
|
1,256.8
|
- 2.4
|
11,911.4
|
|
11,780.4
|
+ 1.1
|
|
|
Industrial
|
671.0
|
650.8
|
+ 3.1
|
6,581.4
|
|
6,338.5
|
+ 3.8
|
|
|
• Captive
|
161.9
|
170.7
|
- 5.2
|
1,611.3
|
|
1,664.8
|
- 3.2
|
|
|
• Free
|
509.1
|
480.1
|
+ 6.0
|
4,970.0
|
|
4,673.7
|
+ 6.3
|
|
|
Commercial
|
576.7
|
597.7
|
- 3.5
|
5,778.9
|
|
5,542.7
|
+ 4.3
|
|
|
• Captive
|
454.9
|
489.1
|
- 7.0
|
4,591.2
|
|
4,578.2
|
+ 0.3
|
|
|
• Free
|
121.8
|
108.6
|
+ 12.2
|
1,187.7
|
|
964.5
|
+ 23.1
|
|
|
Rural
|
324.2
|
354.6
|
- 8.6
|
2,934.7
|
|
3,190.6
|
- 8.0
|
|
|
• Captive
|
308.5
|
335.4
|
- 8.0
|
2,812.7
|
|
3,079.1
|
- 8.7
|
|
|
• Free
|
15.8
|
19.2
|
- 18.0
|
122.0
|
|
111.5
|
+ 9.4
|
|
|
Other Classes
|
414.6
|
407.0
|
+ 1.9
|
3,933.1
|
|
3,790.2
|
+ 3.8
|
|
|
• Captive
|
383.3
|
378.5
|
+ 1.3
|
3,639.1
|
|
3,590.3
|
+ 1.4
|
|
|
• Free
|
31.4
|
28.5
|
+ 10.1
|
294.0
|
|
199.9
|
+ 47.1
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
-
Energy sales to captive consumers
-
Energy associated with free consumers (TUSD)
-
Captive sales + TUSD (1+2)
-
Unbilled sales
-
Captive sales + TUSD + Uninvoiced supply (3+4))
|
2,535.1
|
2,630.5
|
(3.6)
|
24,565.8
|
24,692.8
|
- 0.5
|
678.0
|
636.4
|
6.5
|
6,573.7
|
5,949.6
|
+ 10.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,213.1
|
3,266.9
|
(1.6)
|
31,139.5
|
30,642.4
|
+ 1.6
|
118.6
|
116.7
|
1.7
|
44.7
|
81.8
|
- 45.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
3,331.8
|
3,383.6
|
(1.5)
|
31,184.1
|
30,724.2
|
+ 1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Oct 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
January - Oct 2022
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity sales (GWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
Electricity sales (GWh
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Company
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Captive
|
|
|
|
Captive Sales +
|
|
|
Change (1) (%)
|
|
Captive Sales
|
|
Change (1)
|
|
Captive Sales
|
|
|
|
Change (1)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
TUSD +
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ TUSD +
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Sales +
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
+ TUSD
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
(%)
|
|
|
|
|
|
TUSD
|
|
Change (1) (%)
|
|
Uninvoiced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Uninvoiced
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Região Norte
|
|
681.8
|
|
+ 5.9
|
|
700.1
|
|
|
+ 8.0
|
|
6,098.1
|
|
+ 5.6
|
|
6,147.2
|
|
|
+ 5.2
|
|
|
Energisa Tocantins (ETO)
|
256.7
|
+ 13.7
|
261.0
|
+ 14.4
|
2,214.7
|
+ 5.1
|
2,243.8
|
+ 5.5
|
|
|
Energisa Acre (EAC)
|
104.0
|
- 2.0
|
107.7
|
+ 0.3
|
941.7
|
+ 4.1
|
945.1
|
+ 4.1
|
|
|
Energisa Rondônia (ERO)
|
321.2
|
+ 2.9
|
331.4
|
+ 5.9
|
2,941.7
|
+ 6.5
|
2,958.3
|
+ 5.3
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Região Nordeste
|
|
677.5
|
|
- 3.3
|
|
725.7
|
|
|
- 0.1
|
|
6,737.4
|
|
- 0.5
|
|
6,725.1
|
|
|
- 0.5
|
|
|
Energisa Paraíba (EPB)
|
385.2
|
- 2.6
|
415.1
|
+ 0.9
|
3,798.1
|
+ 0.2
|
3,797.6
|
+ 0.3
|
|
|
Energisa Sergipe (ESE)
|
233.9
|
- 4.5
|
248.6
|
- 1.8
|
2,355.3
|
- 1.7
|
2,345.0
|
- 1.9
|
|
|
Energisa Borborema (EBO)
|
58.4
|
- 2.6
|
62.0
|
- 0.1
|
584.0
|
+ 0.2
|
582.5
|
- 0.0
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Região Centro-Oeste
|
|
1,324.3
|
|
- 4.7
|
|
1,381.2
|
|
|
- 5.2
|
|
13,006.3
|
|
+ 1.6
|
|
13,033.2
|
|
|
+ 1.6
|
|
|
Energisa Mato Grosso (EMT)
|
874.6
|
- 2.1
|
926.3
|
- 0.7
|
8,197.0
|
+ 2.5
|
8,292.1
|
+ 2.9
|
|
|
Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul
|
449.7
|
- 9.4
|
454.9
|
- 13.1
|
4,809.4
|
+ 0.2
|
4,741.2
|
- 0.6
|
|
|
(EMS)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Região Sul/Sudeste
|
|
529.5
|
|
- 0.6
|
|
524.8
|
|
|
- 5.0
|
|
5,297.7
|
|
- 0.0
|
|
5,278.6
|
|
|
- 0.2
|
|
|
Energisa Minas Gerais (EMG)
|
130.6
|
+ 0.2
|
132.6
|
- 4.0
|
1,305.1
|
+ 0.6
|
1,305.0
|
+ 0.7
|
|
|
Energisa Nova Friburgo (ENF)
|
27.3
|
+ 4.5
|
27.3
|
+ 0.0
|
268.1
|
- 2.3
|
268.3
|
- 2.2
|
|
|
Energisa Sul-Sudeste (ESS)
|
371.6
|
- 1.2
|
364.9
|
- 5.7
|
3,724.5
|
- 0.1
|
3,705.3
|
- 0.4
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Total (Distribuidoras)
|
|
3,213.1
|
|
- 1.6
|
|
3,331.8
|
|
|
- 1.5
|
|
31,139.5
|
|
+ 1.6
|
|
31,184.1
|
|
|
+ 1.5
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
Further information and queries: ri@energisa.com.br
Investor Relations Newsletter - November 25, 2022 Edition
-
In relation to the same period of 2021.
Note: data on electricity consumption by segment in each service area is available at ri.energisa.com.br
Total Losses (%)
|
Total Losses
|
3Q20
|
4Q20
|
1Q21
|
2Q21
|
3Q21
|
4Q21
|
1Q22
|
2Q22
|
3Q22
|
Oc t/22
|
ANEEL
|
% Injec ted Energy (12 meses)
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
|
EMG
|
9.91
|
9.64
|
9.99
|
9.39
|
9.43
|
9.24
|
9.05
|
8.97
|
8.20
|
8.98
|
11.01
|
ENF
|
4.13
|
4.07
|
4.09
|
3.83
|
3.75
|
3.73
|
3.76
|
3.73
|
3.76
|
3.80
|
5.11
|
ESE
|
10.6
|
10.53
|
10.77
|
10.26
|
10.23
|
10.16
|
10.25
|
10.30
|
10.51
|
10.33
|
10.55
|
EBO
|
6.33
|
6.36
|
6.45
|
6.27
|
6.21
|
6.11
|
6.04
|
5.92
|
5.84
|
5.76
|
6.11
|
EPB
|
13.51
|
13.53
|
13.52
|
13.05
|
13.07
|
12.78
|
12.71
|
12.38
|
12.25
|
12.22
|
13.17
|
EMT
|
14.20
|
14.28
|
14.21
|
13.76
|
13.48
|
13.62
|
13.75
|
13.95
|
13.80
|
13.81
|
13.55
|
EMS
|
12.93
|
13.11
|
13.06
|
12.34
|
12.42
|
12.32
|
11.83
|
12.08
|
11.39
|
12.15
|
12.91
|
ETO
|
12.74
|
12.45
|
13.02
|
12.39
|
11.92
|
12.13
|
11.70
|
11.78
|
11.82
|
11.97
|
13.74
|
ESS
|
6.68
|
6.47
|
6.81
|
6.31
|
6.20
|
6.05
|
5.67
|
5.82
|
5.37
|
5.94
|
6.82
|
ERO
|
27.15
|
26.68
|
26.49
|
24.97
|
24.65
|
24.31
|
23.52
|
23.26
|
23.18
|
22.81
|
22.45
|
EAC
|
19.32
|
18.23
|
17.83
|
16.75
|
16.44
|
16.47
|
15.95
|
15.42
|
15.31
|
15.36
|
19.88
|
Consolidated Energy
|
13.82
|
13.74
|
13.77
|
13.11
|
12.96
|
12.89
|
12.67
|
12.71
|
12.50
|
12.67
|
13.20
Notes: The percentages above were calculated based on unbilled sales. The A1 Free Market was included in the calculation of the Total Realized and Regulatory Loss.
Click herefor data by company in an Excel file.
2/1
Income Statement Evolution