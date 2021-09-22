Log in
    ALNRG   FR0013399359

ENERGISME S.A.

(ALNRG)
ENERGISME: Verdantix study confirms the relevance of the Energisme solution and its added value for companies seeking to enhance their energy optimisation.

09/22/2021 | 11:41am EDT
ENERGISME
ENERGISME: Verdantix study confirms the relevance of the Energisme solution and its added value for companies seeking to enhance their energy optimisation.

22-Sep-2021 / 17:40 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Verdantix study confirms the relevance of the Energisme solution and its added value for companies seeking to enhance their energy optimisation

Energisme (FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) announces the publication by independent research and consulting firm Verdantix of a report assessing the value proposition of Energisme's N'Gage platform for property managers and facility managers.

 

The main characteristics identified by Verdantix confirm the added value of Energisme's solution, which "pushes new boundaries in energy optimisation", thanks particularly to:

  • Its impressive analytical capabilities and data platform, enabling companies to develop personalised algorithms
  • Powerful analytics capabilities for trend and impact modelling
  • Predictive modelling capabilities to improve action monitoring and implementation

 

Verdantix's conclusion is unequivocal: Energisme's N'Gage platform is now at the forefront of market solutions for companies looking to enhance their energy performance while benefiting from indicators concerning the return on investment from actions implemented and priority areas for improvement.

                                                                                                                                                                                          The study also includes a survey confirming the dynamic nature of the market by identifying the deployment of energy data management software solutions as a current investment priority for property managers and facility managers.

A summary of the report can be found here: https://energisme.com/telechargement-use-case/?ressource=5533

 

About Verdantix:

Verdantix is an independent UK-based research and consulting firm with expertise in digital strategies for Environment, Health & Safety, ESG & Sustainability, Operational Excellence and Smart Buildings. It is the 2021 winner of the prestigious Queen's Award for Enterprise in the International Trade category.

About ENERGISME

Founded in 2004 and taken over in 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data to achieve financial, operational and environmental gains that are substantial and, above all, measurable. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 114 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020.

ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company.

 

For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/

 

Contacts

ENERGISME

Thierry Chambon

investisseurs@energisme.com

Tel. +33 (0)1 81 89 33 90

Press Relations

Jennifer Jullia

jjullia@actifin.fr

Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19

Investor Relations

Alexandre Coulier

acoulier@actifin.fr

Tel. +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

 

Regulatory filing PDF file

File: Energisme - Verdantix EN

1235374  22-Sep-2021 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1235374&application_name=news&site_id=zonebourse_sftp

© EQS 2021
