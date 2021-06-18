ENERGISME ENERGISME: Clarification of the press release of June 11, 2021. 18-Jun-2021 / 08:24 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. =---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Clarification of the press release of June 11, 2021 Following the activity update communicated on June 11, 2021, Energisme wishes to provide additional clarifications. For the full year 2021, Energisme is confident in its ability to post a revenue above EUR 3.5 million (anticipated figure as of June 18), which is an expected increase of more than 75% compared to fiscal year 2020, while controlling its cost structure. The management and the board of directors reiterate their confidence in the company's model and its ambitions and believe that the current price does not reflect its potential. Energisme therefore reaffirms its confidence in its potential, based on its recent operational progress and the support of its historical shareholders. Energisme confirms that it is considering a capital increase in the coming months, depending on market conditions, as already mentioned by Thierry Chambon, CEO of Energisme, last February to support its growth and continue to accelerate its commercial momentum. In order to answer the questions of its institutional and individual retail investors, Energisme invites you to join a videoconference during which the management will present the latest developments of Energisme's business on June 24, 2021 at 12:00 CET. This one-hour session will also be designed to answer investors' questions that can be submitted in advance to the following address: investisseurs@energisme.com The management recalls that at the time of the IPO, it had committed to retain its shares and reiterates this commitment today. A propos d'ENERGISME Founded in 2004 and taken over at the end of 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by its platform's technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the Euronext Growth market since July 2020. ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/ Contacts ENERGISME Relations presse Relations investisseurs Thierry Chambon Jennifer Jullia Nicolas Lin investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr nlin@actifin.fr Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - Clarification PR EN

