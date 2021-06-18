Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. France
  4. Euronext Paris
  5. Energisme S.A.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ALNRG   FR0013399359

ENERGISME S.A.

(ALNRG)
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsCompanyFinancials 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

ENERGISME : Clarification of the press release of June 11, 2021.

06/18/2021 | 02:26am EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook 
ENERGISME 
ENERGISME: Clarification of the press release of June 11, 2021. 
18-Jun-2021 / 08:24 CET/CEST 
Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. 
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. 
=---------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Clarification of the press release of June 11, 2021 
 
Following the activity update communicated on June 11, 2021, Energisme wishes to provide additional clarifications. 
For the full year 2021, Energisme is confident in its ability to post a revenue above EUR 3.5 million (anticipated figure 
as of June 18), which is an expected increase of more than 75% compared to fiscal year 2020, while controlling its cost 
structure. 
The management and the board of directors reiterate their confidence in the company's model and its ambitions and 
believe that the current price does not reflect its potential. Energisme therefore reaffirms its confidence in its 
potential, based on its recent operational progress and the support of its historical shareholders. 
Energisme confirms that it is considering a capital increase in the coming months, depending on market conditions, as 
already mentioned by Thierry Chambon, CEO of Energisme, last February to support its growth and continue to accelerate 
its commercial momentum. 
In order to answer the questions of its institutional and individual retail investors, Energisme invites you to join a 
videoconference during which the management will present the latest developments of Energisme's business on June 24, 
2021 at 12:00 CET. This one-hour session will also be designed to answer investors' questions that can be submitted in 
advance to the following address: investisseurs@energisme.com 
The management recalls that at the time of the IPO, it had committed to retain its shares and reiterates this 
commitment today. 
 
A propos d'ENERGISME 
Founded in 2004 and taken over at the end of 2015 by energy sector specialists, ENERGISME has developed a SaaS 
technology platform to accelerate companies' and buildings' energy performance (energy service providers, energy 
suppliers and distributors, manufacturers and property managers) by using intelligent data. Bolstered by its platform's 
technological and operational attributes, ENERGISME already has 120 large account clients. A white-label solution is 
also being marketed to top industry players. ENERGISME (ISIN code: FR0013399359/Ticker: ALNRG) has been listed on the 
Euronext Growth market since July 2020. 
ENERGISME is eligible for SME personal equity plans and qualifies as a BPI Innovative Company. 
 
For more information see: https://energisme.com/investisseurs/ 
 
Contacts 
ENERGISME                   Relations presse         Relations investisseurs 
Thierry Chambon             Jennifer Jullia          Nicolas Lin 
investisseurs@energisme.com jjullia@actifin.fr       nlin@actifin.fr 
Tel. +33 (1) 81 89 33 90    Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 19 Tel. +33 (1) 56 88 11 11 ----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- Regulatory filing PDF file File: Energisme - Clarification PR EN

1209443 18-Jun-2021 CET/CEST

 
Image link: 
https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1209443&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

June 18, 2021 02:25 ET (06:25 GMT)

All news about ENERGISME S.A.
02:26aENERGISME  : Précision apportée au communiqué de presse du 11 juin 2021.
DJ
02:26aENERGISME  : Clarification of the press release of June 11, 2021.
DJ
06/16ENERGISME  : Loamics et MyDataModels s'allient pour lancer une offre « Augmented..
DJ
06/16ENERGISME  : Loamics and MyDataModels have joined forces to launch an Augmented ..
DJ
06/11ENERGISME  : Point sur l'activité.
DJ
05/06GLOBAL MARKETS LIVE : Uber, AB Inbev, PayPal...
05/06PUBLIC JOINT STOCK GAZPROM  : Gazprom To Use Energisme's Platform For Clients' E..
MT
05/05ENERGISME  : Gazprom choisit la plateforme N'Gage d'Energisme pour accélérer la ..
DJ
05/05ENERGISME : Gazprom chooses Energisme's N'Gage platform to accelerate its custom..
DJ
04/30ENERGISME  : Mise à disposition du rapport financier annuel 2020.
DJ
More news
Financials
Sales 2018 2,33 M 2,78 M 2,78 M
Net income 2018 -4,54 M -5,41 M -5,41 M
Net Debt 2018 0,13 M 0,15 M 0,15 M
P/E ratio 2018 -
Yield 2018 -
Capitalization 22,7 M 27,0 M 27,0 M
EV / Sales 2017 -
EV / Sales 2018 -
Nbr of Employees 72
Free-Float 82,7%
Chart ENERGISME S.A.
Duration : Period :
Energisme S.A. Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGISME S.A.
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishBearishBearish
Income Statement Evolution
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Thierry Chambon Chief Executive Officer & Director
Richard Paul Ingmar Wilhelm Chairman
Alexis Tran Director & Chief Technical Officer
Ramez Nasser Director
Wissam Anastas Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGISME S.A.-47.31%27
MICROSOFT CORPORATION15.72%1 938 477
SEA LIMITED38.05%144 104
ZOOM VIDEO COMMUNICATIONS, INC.10.56%106 612
ATLASSIAN CORPORATION PLC12.25%62 409
DASSAULT SYSTÈMES SE18.30%62 210