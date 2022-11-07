Advanced search
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nyse
  5. Energizer Holdings, Inc.
  6. News
  7. Summary
    ENR   US29272W1099

ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC.

(ENR)
  Report
Delayed Nyse  -  04:00 2022-11-07 pm EST
29.23 USD   +0.55%
ENERGIZER HOLDINGS, INC. DECLARES QUARTERLY DIVIDEND ON ITS COMMON STOCK

11/07/2022 | 04:41pm EST
ST. LOUIS, Nov. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Energizer Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: ENR) announced that its Board of Directors declared a dividend on its common stock of $0.30 per share. The dividend will be payable on December 16, 2022 to shareholders of record as of the close of business on November 28, 2022.

About Energizer Holdings, Inc.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. ("Energizer", NYSE: ENR), headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, is one of the world's largest manufacturers and distributors of primary batteries, portable lights, and auto care appearance, performance, refrigerant, and fragrance products. Our portfolio of globally recognized brands includes Energizer®, Armor All®, Eveready®, Rayovac®, STP®, Varta®, A/C Pro®, Refresh Your Car!®, California Scents®, Driven®, Bahama & Co.®, LEXOL®, Eagle One®, Nu Finish®, Scratch Doctor®, and Tuff Stuff®. As a global branded consumer products company, Energizer's mission is to lead the charge to deliver value to our customers and consumers better than anyone else. Visit www.energizerholdings.com for more details.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/energizer-holdings-inc-declares-quarterly-dividend-on-its-common-stock-301670798.html

SOURCE Energizer Holdings, Inc.


© PRNewswire 2022
