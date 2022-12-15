Energous Announces Cisper Electronics B.V. as Distribution Partner in the Netherlands

Partnership with Cisper will expand Energous’ ability to reach more potential customers with its WattUp wireless power network technology for IoT deployments

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced Cisper, an international distributor of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) products and systems including RFID, as a value-added distribution partner in Europe. Through its partnership with Cisper, Energous gains access to more system integrators, solutions providers, independent software vendors and OEMs building RFID-based IoT deployments across a wide range of applications.

“IoT deployments are expanding in every corner of the globe, bringing with them challenges around how to provide them with reliable power sources,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “As a value-added partner in the Netherlands, Cisper will help open new markets, new applications and new customers for our RF-based WattUp technology.”

IDC projects the global IoT ecosystem to grow more than threefold over the next few years, from 12 billion devices today to 39.3 billion by 2025. These devices will demand reliable power to function. Most, however, are currently fueled by batteries, which don’t all lose power at the same time, or by cumbersome charging cables and cords that present logistical nightmares and hidden costs to IT teams and large-scale IoT deployments.

“For over three decades, Cisper has helped global companies penetrate, promote and distribute their products across Europe,” said Arthur Fioole and Leon de Ridder, Directors at Cisper. “IoT deployments across a range of applications are quickly seeing their power needs grow, and Energous, which has been a leading company in the wireless power market for years, is well-positioned to help provide the market with a solution to this problem. We’re excited to become a value-added partner and source for their technology.”

Netherlands-based Cisper supplies RAIN RFID products to system integrators, solutions providers, independent software vendors and OEMs. RFID readers, antennas and tags are used to build RFID systems that improve processes in a wide range of applications and markets. RAIN RFID technology is a state-of-the-art answer for tracking and tracing ‘things’ such as retail merchandise, containers, tools and more without line-of-sight. RFID solutions and RFID applications are used to automatically identify objects in different markets. Cisper's complete portfolio includes RAIN RFID hardware, RFID tags and labels and reader chips and modules.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry, statements based on third parties’ market analyses, statements about our technology and its expected functionality, statements with respect to the potential total addressable market for our current technologies and future products, and statements with respect to the success of our collaborations with our partners. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

About Cisper:

Cisper is an international distributor of Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC) products and systems. At Cisper you will find the most comprehensive range of best-performing UHF/RAIN RFID hardware and tags from world-leading manufacturers. Cisper offers equipment such as UHF/RAIN RFID readers, antennas and tags, BLE gateways and BLE-tags and wireless 4G/5G and NB-IoT routers. For more information on Cisper visit cisper.nl

