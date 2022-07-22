Log in
    WATT   US29272C1036

ENERGOUS CORPORATION

(WATT)
  Report
Real-time Estimate Cboe BZX  -  01:40 2022-07-22 pm EDT
1.070 USD   +2.88%
01:01pEnergous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results
BU
06/29Energous and Atmosic Announce Availability of Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit
BU
06/29Energous Corporation and Atmosic Technologies, Inc. Announces Availability of Wirelessly Powered Sensor Evaluation Kit
CI
Energous Corporation Announces Conference Call for Second-Quarter 2022 Financial Results

07/22/2022 | 01:01pm EDT
Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based wireless power networks, today announced that it will hold a conference call on Wednesday, August 10, at 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) to discuss its financial results for the second quarter ended June 30, 2022.

Interested parties can access the call by dialing 888-317-6003 within the United States or +1 412-317-6061 from international locations and providing the participant entry number 1959899. The call also will be broadcasted on the Energous website at www.energous.com, where it will be archived through August 2023.

For those unable to attend the live call, a replay will be available through August 23, 2022, by dialing 877-344-7529 within the United States or +1 412-317-0088 from international locations and using replay access code 9285851.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or other similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include, but are not limited to, our statements about the future of the global wireless charging industry and our technology. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of any necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, together with the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q, as well as any other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2022
