Energous Corporation Grants Inducement Restricted Stock Units to New Employees

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced it has issued inducement restricted stock units (“RSUs”) to three new, non-executive employees.

On November 18, 2021, one new non-executive employee was issued RSUs covering a total of 4,500 shares of common stock under the 2017 Equity Inducement Plan (“the Inducement Plan”). On August 19, 2021, two new non-executive employees were issued RSUs covering a total of 27,000 shares of common stock under the Inducement Plan. The RSUs vest over four years with 25 percent vesting on the first anniversary of the employees’ hire dates and the remainder vesting quarterly thereafter, respectively, in 12 equal installments, contingent upon the continued service through each applicable vesting date. Each RSU is subject to the term and conditions of the Inducement Plan and the terms and conditions of the respective award agreements covering each granted RSU. The grants of the RSUs were approved by the compensation committee of the Company’s board of directors and were granted as inducements to the new employees commencing employment with the Company, in accordance with Nasdaq Marketplace Rule 5635(c)(4).

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the Wireless Power Network global leader. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first-generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities and medical devices. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded over 200 patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

