Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, today announced financial results for its third quarter ended September 30, 2023.

Unaudited 2023 Third-Quarter Financial Results

For the third quarter ended September 30, 2023, Energous reported:

Revenue of approximately $168,708, a 44% increase over Q2 2023

Costs and expenses of approximately $5.3 million, with approximately $48,394 in cost of revenue, $2.5 million in research and development expenses, and $2.5 million in sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses

Net loss of approximately $(4.1) million, or $(0.86) per basic and diluted share, compared to a net loss of approximately $(6.0) million, or $(1.54) per basic and diluted share in the third quarter of 2022

Adjusted net non-GAAP loss of approximately $(4.2) million

Adjusted non-GAAP costs and expenses of $4.6 million, an 18.0% reduction from Q3 2022

Approximately $16.6 million in cash and cash equivalents at the end of the third quarter, with no debt

Partnership Momentum

Energous and WiGL — On August 8, the Company announced the next phase of its partnership with WiGL, a developer of touchless wireless charging for IoT devices for wireless power networks, to develop and commercialize IoT products that will be wirelessly powered over distance. The Air Force Research Lab at the U.S. Department of Defense funded the first phase of the project early last year to develop and design tWPT products for military and commercial use. In the project's second phase, Energous’ PowerBridges will continue to provide radio frequency-based (RF) wireless power over distance for WiGL’s tWPT networks.

Energous and Veea — On September 20, the Company announced it had joined with Veea Inc., a leader in integrated smart edge connectivity, computing and security technologies, to combine wireless power and edge computing for real-time asset tracking in rapidly growing IoT sectors. The combined technologies were showcased in a proof of concept at the AT&T Mexico Innovation Lab in Mexico City that was designed to demonstrate the real-world relevance and transformative potential of the solutions offered by Energous and Veea in expanding the IoT landscape.

Energous and InPlay — On September 26, the Company announced a partnership with InPlay Inc., a fabless semiconductor company, to demonstrate a battery-free temperature and humidity IoT sensor solution. This innovation harnesses the strengths of Energous' PowerBridge technology and InPlay's cutting-edge Bluetooth low-energy beacon system.

“In the third quarter of 2023, we continued to see strong growth in the number of customers utilizing Energous technology in proof of concept deployments, where it is not only proving to be an effective wireless power solution but also demonstrates its potential to optimize IoT environments,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “Aiding this growth is the expansion of our partnership platform, as we continue to seek to bring on additional technology, distribution and IoT System Integrator partners that can help validate our core technology, amplify the benefits of our solutions in key markets, and increase our commercial potential.”

2023 Third-Quarter Conference Call

Energous will host a conference call to discuss third-quarter financial results, recent progress and prospects for the future.

When : Thursday, November 9, 2023

: Thursday, November 9, 2023 Time : 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET)

: 1:30 p.m. PT (4:30 p.m. ET) Phone : 800-830-9649 (domestic); + 1-213-992-4624 (international)

: 800-830-9649 (domestic); + 1-213-992-4624 (international) Conference replay : Accessible through November 23, 2023

800-645-7964 (domestic); + 757-849-6722 (international); passcode 7514 #

: Accessible through November 23, 2023 800-645-7964 (domestic); + 757-849-6722 (international); passcode 7514 # Webcast: Accessible at Energous.com ; archive available through November 2024

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) has been pioneering wireless charging over distance technology since 2012. Today, as the global leader in wireless charging over distance, its networks are safely and seamlessly powering its customers’ RF-based systems in a variety of industries, including retail, industrial, healthcare and more. Its total network solution is designed to support a variety of applications, including inventory and asset tracking, smart manufacturing, electronic shelf labels, IoT sensors, digital supply chain management, inventory management, loss prevention, patient/people tracking and sustainability initiatives. The number of industries and applications it serves is rapidly growing as it works to support the next generation of the IoT ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations and are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to statements about our financial results and projections, statements about the success of our collaborations with our partners, statements about our technology and its expected functionality, and statements with respect to expected company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from current expectations include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequently filed quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may have been subsequently filed by Energous, from time to time, with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

We have provided in this release financial information that has not been prepared in accordance with accounting standards generally accepted in the United States of America (“GAAP”). We use these non-GAAP financial measures internally in analyzing our financial results and believe they are useful to investors, as a supplement to GAAP measures, in evaluating our ongoing operational performance. We believe that the use of these non-GAAP financial measures provides an additional tool for investors to use in evaluating ongoing operating results and trends, and in comparing our financial results with other companies in our industry, many of which present similar non-GAAP financial measures to investors.

Non-GAAP financial measures should not be considered in isolation from, or as a substitute for, financial information prepared in accordance with GAAP. Investors are encouraged to review the reconciliation of these non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP financial measures below.

Our reported results include certain non-GAAP financial measures, including net non-GAAP loss, non-GAAP costs and expenses, non-GAAP sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses (SG&A) and non-GAAP research and development expenses (R&D). Net non-GAAP loss excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense, severance expense, offering costs relating to warrant liability and change in fair value of warrant liability. Non-GAAP costs and expenses excludes depreciation and amortization, stock-based compensation expense and severance expense. Non-GAAP SG&A excludes depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. Non-GAAP R&D excludes depreciation and amortization and stock-based compensation expense. A reconciliation of our non-GAAP financial measures to their most directly comparable GAAP measures has been provided in the financial statement tables included below in this press release.

Energous Corporation BALANCE SHEETS (Unaudited) As of September 30, 2023 December 31, 2022 ASSETS Current assets: Cash and cash equivalents $ 16,578,659 $ 26,287,293 Accounts receivable, net 120,198 143,353 Inventory 199,616 105,821 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 896,253 827,551 Total current assets 17,794,726 27,364,018 Property and equipment, net 388,505 429,035 Operating lease right-of-use assets 1,411,930 1,959,869 Total assets $ 19,595,161 $ 29,752,922 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current liabilities: Accounts payable $ 768,941 $ 900,765 Accrued expenses 1,672,936 1,790,414 Accrued severance expense 202,946 416,516 Warranty liability 450,000 - Operating lease liabilities, current portion 696,573 705,894 Deferred revenue 24,341 29,727 Total current liabilities 3,815,737 3,843,316 Operating lease liabilities, long-term portion 739,767 1,264,131 Total liabilities 4,555,504 5,107,447 Commitments and contingencies Stockholders’ equity: Preferred Stock, $0.00001 par value, 10,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; no shares issued or outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022 - - Common Stock, $0.00001 par value, 200,000,000 shares authorized at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022; 5,046,994 and 3,947,267 shares issued and outstanding at September 30, 2023 and December 31, 2022, respectively. 925 789 Additional paid-in capital 392,476,298 387,319,985 Accumulated deficit (377,437,566 ) (362,675,299 ) Total stockholders’ equity 15,039,657 24,645,475 Total liabilities and stockholders’ equity $ 19,595,161 $ 29,752,922

Energous Corporation STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Revenue $ 168,708 $ 223,201 $ 382,517 $ 672,133 Costs and expenses: Cost of revenue 48,394 420,060 270,025 894,693 Research and development 2,460,123 2,885,830 8,418,779 9,622,886 Sales and marketing 774,141 1,093,640 3,074,163 3,865,322 General and administrative 1,698,380 1,931,386 5,763,811 5,983,845 Severance expense 269,109 - 359,419 633,444 Total costs and expenses 5,250,147 6,330,916 17,886,197 21,000,190 Loss from operations (5,081,439 ) (6,107,715 ) (17,503,680 ) (20,328,057 ) Other income (expense): Offering costs related to warrant liability - - (591,670 ) - Change in fair value of warrant liability 788,000 - 2,685,000 - Interest income 178,845 142,840 648,083 192,715 Total other income 966,845 142,840 2,741,413 192,715 Net loss $ (4,114,594 ) $ (5,964,875 ) $ (14,762,267 ) $ (20,135,342 ) Basic and diluted net loss per common share $ (0.86 ) $ (1.54 ) $ (3.30 ) $ (5.21 ) Weighted average shares outstanding, basic and diluted 4,762,187 3,879,804 4,467,436 3,867,330

Energous Corporation Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Information (Unaudited) For the Three Months Ended September 30, For the Nine Months Ended September 30, 2023 2022 2023 2022 Net loss (GAAP) $ (4,114,594 ) $ (5,964,875 ) $ (14,762,267 ) $ (20,135,342 ) Add (subtract) the following items: Depreciation and amortization 47,442 73,684 137,772 200,995 Stock-based compensation 368,907 698,222 1,394,877 2,071,253 Severance expense * 269,109 - 359,419 633,444 Offering costs related to warrant liability - - 591,670 - Change in fair value of warrant liability (788,000 ) - (2,685,000 ) - Adjusted net non-GAAP loss $ (4,217,136 ) $ (5,192,969 ) $ (14,963,529 ) $ (17,229,650 ) * Note: Severance expense includes $87,662 in stock-based compensation for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 Total costs and expenses (GAAP) $ 5,250,147 $ 6,330,916 $ 17,886,197 $ 21,000,190 Subtract the following items: Depreciation and amortization (47,442 ) (73,684 ) (137,772 ) (200,995 ) Stock-based compensation (368,907 ) (698,222 ) (1,394,877 ) (2,071,253 ) Severance expense * (269,109 ) - (359,419 ) (633,444 ) Adjusted non-GAAP costs and expenses $ 4,564,689 $ 5,559,010 $ 15,994,129 $ 18,094,498 * Note: Severance expense includes $87,662 in stock-based compensation for the nine months ended September 30, 2022 Total research and development expenses (GAAP) $ 2,460,123 $ 2,885,830 $ 8,418,779 $ 9,622,886 Subtract the following items: Depreciation and amortization (42,631 ) (53,026 ) (126,980 ) (118,672 ) Stock-based compensation (138,976 ) (273,923 ) (557,767 ) (922,447 ) Adjusted non-GAAP research and development expenses $ 2,278,516 $ 2,558,881 $ 7,734,032 $ 8,581,767 Total sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses (GAAP) $ 2,472,521 $ 3,025,026 $ 8,837,974 $ 9,849,167 Subtract the following items: Depreciation and amortization (4,811 ) (20,658 ) (10,792 ) (82,323 ) Stock-based compensation (229,931 ) (424,299 ) (837,110 ) (1,148,806 ) Adjusted non-GAAP sales, marketing, general and administrative expenses $ 2,237,779 $ 2,580,069 $ 7,990,072 $ 8,618,038

