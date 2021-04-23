Log in
E-mail
Password
Remember
Forgot password ?
Become a member for free
Sign up
Sign up
New member
Sign up for FREE
New customer
Discover our services
Settings
Settings
Dynamic quotes 
OFFON
  1. Homepage
  2. Equities
  3. United States
  4. Nasdaq
  5. Energous Corporation
  6. News
  7. Summary
    WATT

ENERGOUS CORPORATION

(WATT)
  Report
SummaryQuotesChartsNewsRatingsCalendarCompanyFinancialsConsensusRevisions 
SummaryMost relevantAll NewsOther languagesPress ReleasesOfficial PublicationsSector newsMarketScreener Strategies

Energous Corporation : President and CEO, Stephen R. Rizzone, to Take a Leave of Absence for Health Reasons, Office of CEO Formed

04/23/2021 | 04:02pm EDT
share with twitter
share with LinkedIn
share with facebook

Announces Preliminary Results for the First Quarter 2021

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced that the company’s president, and chief executive officer, Stephen R. Rizzone is taking a leave of absence due to health reasons effective immediately. The company has formed an Office of the CEO, comprised of executive officers Brian Sereda, Senior Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, Cesar Johnston, Chief Operating Officer and Executive Vice President of Engineering, and Neeraj Sahejpal, Senior Vice President of Marketing and Business Development. The Office of CEO will report directly to the company’s board of directors.

“We wish Steve a speedy recovery,” said Dan Fairfax, chairman of the board. “Energous has developed innovative technology that’s well-positioned for growth with its broad range of wireless power offerings and the Board has tremendous faith in the company’s executive leadership and its employees.”

After an initial review of its first quarter 2021 performance, Energous today announced its preliminary financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2021.

  • Revenue of approximately $145,000;
  • GAAP operating expenses between $8.7 million and $9.0 million;
  • Depreciation and amortization expenses of approximately $65,000;
  • Stock-based compensation expense between $2.2 million and $2.5 million; and
  • Cash and cash equivalents of approximately $44.8 million as of March 31, 2021.

The estimates presented are subject to completion of the applicable quarter-end closing procedures. Energous’s actual results for the quarter ended March 31, 2021 may vary from these estimates. In addition, estimated financial information is necessarily speculative in nature, and it can be expected that some or all of the assumptions underlying the estimated financial information described above will not materialize or will vary significantly from actual results. Accordingly, undue reliance should not be placed on these estimates.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 234 U.S. patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to our statements about our preliminary financial results, the future of the wireless charging industry and our technology, and statements with respect to its expected functionality and company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may be subsequently filed by Energous from time to time with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’s views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
All news about ENERGOUS CORPORATION
04:22pENERGOUS  : CEO Take Leave of Absence for Unspecified Health Reasons; Company Al..
MT
04:02pENERGOUS CORPORATION  : President and CEO, Stephen R. Rizzone, to Take a Leave o..
BU
04/22ENERGOUS  : 5 Breakthroughs Powering the Future of Wireless Charging
PU
04/16ENERGOUS  : Thinking about buying stock in Dolphin Entertainment, Golden Ocean G..
PR
03/24ENERGOUS  : Management's Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Resu..
AQ
03/15INSIDER TRENDS : 90-Day Insider Buying Trend Reduced with Disposition of Energou..
MT
02/26ENERGOUS CORP  : Results of Operations and Financial Condition, Financial Statem..
AQ
02/26ENERGOUS  : Transcript FY 2020
PU
02/25ENERGOUS : 4Q Earnings Snapshot
AQ
02/25ENERGOUS  : Partners With e-peas to Advance At-a-Distance Wireless Charging Appl..
BU
More news
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,83 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 200 M 200 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 70,7x
Capi. / Sales 2022 14,8x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 67,3%
Chart ENERGOUS CORPORATION
Duration : Period :
Energous Corporation Technical Analysis Chart | MarketScreener
Full-screen chart
Technical analysis trends ENERGOUS CORPORATION
Short TermMid-TermLong Term
TrendsBearishNeutralNeutral
Income Statement Evolution
Consensus
Sell
Buy
Mean consensus BUY
Number of Analysts 2
Average target price 6,50 $
Last Close Price 3,23 $
Spread / Highest target 117%
Spread / Average Target 101%
Spread / Lowest Target 85,8%
EPS Revisions
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen R. Rizzone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Sereda Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Daniel W. Fairfax Chairman
Cesar Johnston Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Rahul G. Patel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGOUS CORPORATION79.44%200
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED5.81%130 069
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD5.03%24 519
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-0.23%10 080
VARTA AG0.85%5 789
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-28.79%5 317
Categories
Free services
Mobile App
SOLUTIONS
About
Stock Market Quotes Interactive brokers The best of tweets Stock Market News Börse: Aktien, Kurse und Nachrichten
Copyright © 2021 Surperformance. All rights reserved. Stock quotes are provided by Factset, Morningstar and S&P Capital IQ