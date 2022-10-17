Energous Partners with NGK to Enable Maintenance-free IoT Applications via Wireless Power Networks

NGK’s lithium-ion rechargeable EnerCera® battery combined with Energous’ WattUp technology provides expanded power options for next-generation IoT devices

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), a leading developer of RF-based charging for wireless power networks, and NGK INSULATORS, LTD (“NGK”) — one of the world’s leading battery manufacturers — today announced a partnership to develop solutions that combine Energous’ WattUp technology with NGK’s lithium-ion rechargeable EnerCera® battery to enable maintenance-free IoT devices such as sensors and tracking devices supporting the growing IoT ecosystem.

“As the IoT ecosystem rapidly expands, its wide range of devices are in need of a consistent source of power,” said Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “This partnership with NGK allows us to develop solutions that deliver reliable wireless power over the air for IoT sensors, asset trackers and more.”

Headquartered in Nagoya, Japan, NGK developed the lithium-ion rechargeable EnerCera battery which is a completely new, compact, and thin energy storage device that combines the advantages of capacitors and lithium-ion batteries. EnerCera battery has two types: “EnerCera Pouch,” an ultra-thin and bendable cell, 0.45 mm thick, for embedding in a card, and "EnerCera Coin," a coin type cell. EnerCera Coin is the world's first SMD (surface mount devices)-type lithium-ion battery which can be mounted by Solder Reflow, commonly used as an electronic component-mounting process, and it can operate up to 105℃. As an efficient and reliable power source, the EnerCera battery can promote the sophistication of IoT sensors, asset trackers and more.

This partnership will combine NGK’s batteries with Energous’ award-winning RF-based WattUp technology to deliver reliable over-the-air power to recharge batteries to support maintenance-free IoT applications that do not require battery replacement or cumbersome power cables.

“Our batteries have various unique characteristics and are able to be used across a wide range of applications including in IoT devices such as asset trackers and tags and IoT sensors which are rapidly expanding in number,” said Iwao Ohwada, Vice President, Global Business Creation, Corporate NV Creation of NGK. “These batteries all require a source of reliable and consistent power, and we are thrilled to partner with Energous, a leader in wireless power for years.”

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is leading the advancement of Wireless Power Networks to meet the growing power demands of today’s devices and tomorrow’s innovations. Its award-winning, RF-based WattUp® technology is the only solution that supports both near field and at-a-distance wireless power, enabling flexible device designs without cumbersome power cables or replaceable batteries. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs for the expanding ecosystem of devices within industrial and retail IoT, smart homes, smart cities, and medical applications. The company has received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance WPT and has been awarded more than 200 patents for its WattUp® technology.

About NGK INSULATORS, LTD.

NGK INSULATORS (NGK) is a leading company in the field of ceramics. Since its foundation in 1919, NGK has used its unique ceramic technology to provide numerous ground-breaking products that solve social issues. Today, NGK is active in more than 20 countries worldwide, with business foci including mobility, energy, IoT and industry. As one of the largest manufacturers of ceramic substrates for automotive catalytic converters, NGK is actively reducing the strain on our global environment. Furthermore, NGK’s products include the stationary energy storage system “NAS battery”, in addition to the compact, thin, and high-energy-density lithium-ion rechargeable “EnerCera battery” series, vital tools for sustainable energy infrastructure. Through providing innovative, high-quality products, NGK is committed to contributing to our society. In order to create a future where people can coexist with nature, NGK will continue to develop and provide products that support social infrastructure while preserving the environment. https://www.ngk-insulators.com/en/

EnerCera Special website https://enercera.ngk-insulators.com/en/

