ENERGOUS CORPORATION

(WATT)
Delayed Quote. Delayed Nasdaq - 11/09 04:00:00 pm
2.34 USD   +8.84%
Energous : XBRL Q3 2020

11/09/2020 | 05:37pm EST

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)

Document and Entity Information

Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type 10-Q
Amendment Flag false
Document Period End Date Sep. 30, 2020
Document Fiscal Year Focus 2020
Document Fiscal Period Focus Q3
Trading Symbol WATT
Entity Registrant Name Energous Corp
Entity Central Index Key 0001575793
Current Fiscal Year End Date --12-31
Entity Filer Category Accelerated Filer
Entity Small Business true
Entity Shell Company false
Entity Emerging Growth Company false
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding 44,546,728
Title of 12(b) Security Common Stock, $0.00001 par value
Security Exchange Name NASDAQ
Entity Current Reporting Status Yes
Entity Interactive Data Current Yes
Entity File Number 001-36379
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code DE
Entity Tax Identification Number 46-1318953
Entity Address, Address Line One 3590 North First Street
Entity Address, Address Line Two Suite 210
Entity Address, City or Town San Jose
Entity Address, State or Province CA
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code 95134
City Area Code 408
Local Phone Number 963-0200
Document Quarterly Report true
Document Transition Report false

Disclaimer

Energous Corporation published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:36:05 UTC
Financials (USD)
Sales 2020 0,73 M - -
Net income 2020 - - -
Net Debt 2020 - - -
P/E ratio 2020 -2,56x
Yield 2020 -
Capitalization 89,5 M 89,5 M -
Capi. / Sales 2020 123x
Capi. / Sales 2021 10,5x
Nbr of Employees 51
Free-Float 93,2%
Managers
NameTitle
Stephen R. Rizzone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Robert J. Griffin Chairman
Cesar Johnston Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Brian J. Sereda Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Daniel W. Fairfax Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGOUS CORPORATION21.47%90
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED150.40%92 841
SAMSUNG SDI CO., LTD.125.85%29 470
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD137.57%17 203
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD57.22%7 192
VARTA AG-4.53%5 569
