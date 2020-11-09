Energous : XBRL Q3 2020

Quarterly report pursuant to Section 13 or 15(d)
Document and Entity Information
Document and Entity Information - shares
9 Months Ended
Cover [Abstract]
Document Type
10-Q
|
Amendment Flag
false
|
Document Period End Date
Sep. 30, 2020
|
Document Fiscal Year Focus
2020
|
Document Fiscal Period Focus
Q3
|
Trading Symbol
WATT
|
Entity Registrant Name
Energous Corp
|
Entity Central Index Key
0001575793
|
Current Fiscal Year End Date
--12-31
|
Entity Filer Category
Accelerated Filer
|
Entity Small Business
true
|
Entity Shell Company
false
|
Entity Emerging Growth Company
false
|
Entity Common Stock, Shares Outstanding
44,546,728
Title of 12(b) Security
Common Stock, $0.00001 par value
|
Security Exchange Name
NASDAQ
|
Entity Current Reporting Status
Yes
|
Entity Interactive Data Current
Yes
|
Entity File Number
001-36379
|
Entity Incorporation, State or Country Code
DE
|
Entity Tax Identification Number
46-1318953
|
Entity Address, Address Line One
3590 North First Street
|
Entity Address, Address Line Two
Suite 210
|
Entity Address, City or Town
San Jose
|
Entity Address, State or Province
CA
|
Entity Address, Postal Zip Code
95134
|
City Area Code
408
|
Local Phone Number
963-0200
|
Document Quarterly Report
true
|
Document Transition Report
false
Disclaimer
Energous Corporation published this content on 04 November 2020 and is solely responsible for the information contained therein. Distributed by Public, unedited and unaltered, on 09 November 2020 22:36:05 UTC