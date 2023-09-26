Integration features Energous PowerBridge and InPlay 100 SoC for optimal Bluetooth Low Energy (BLE) beacon efficiency. Experience the live demonstration at Wireless IoT Tomorrow, in Wiesbaden, Germany on October 18-19, Booths #1 and #6

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT), an industry leader in RF-based wireless power network solutions, has partnered with InPlay Inc., a fabless semiconductor company dedicated to engineering advanced low-power wireless communication technologies for the Industrial IoT market, to demonstrate a battery-free temperature and humidity IoT sensor solution. This innovation harnesses the strengths of Energous' PowerBridge technology and InPlay's cutting-edge Bluetooth low-energy beacon system. This solution has the potential to expand into multiple markets within the Industrial IoT ecosystem that Energous is currently focusing on. This collaborative endeavor aims to offer these industries a reliable, cost-effective, and energy-efficient sensor solution.

“As IoT expands, particularly within industrial applications, the need to retrofit costly sensor solutions becomes evident. By eliminating cables, removing disposable batteries, and cutting down maintenance costs, we can significantly reduce overall expenses and help deploy sensors at a much larger scale,” stated Cesar Johnston, CEO of Energous. “Our PowerBridge technology delivers consistent power to multiple devices simultaneously, offering greater design flexibility, waterproofing capabilities, and alleviating power-related challenges.”

“Energous PowerBridge technology enables wireless power transmission with minimal size and maximum power and cost efficiency,” said Jason Wu, CEO of InPlay. “Our InPlay NanoBeacon SoC solution benefits wireless sensors customers by providing ultra-low-cost, low-power and a programming free design where manufacturers are able to cut down on development costs and achieve a shorter time to market.”

Energous and InPlay will be at the Wireless IoT Tomorrow in Wiesbaden (near Frankfurt airport), Germany from October 18-19, 2023. To schedule a demo at the event, please visit https://energous.com/schedule-a-demo/ or stop by the Energous booth #1 or the InPlay booth #6.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (NASDAQ: WATT) has been pioneering wireless charging over distance technology since 2012. Today, as the global leader in wireless charging over distance, its networks are safely and seamlessly powering its customers’ RF-based systems in a variety of industries, including retail, industrial, healthcare and more. Its total network solution is designed to support a variety of applications, including inventory and asset tracking, smart manufacturing, electronic shelf labels, IoT sensors, digital supply chain management, inventory management, loss prevention, patient/people tracking and sustainability initiatives. The number of industries and applications it serves is rapidly growing as it works to support the next generation of the IoT ecosystem.

Forward-Looking Statements

About InPlay

InPlay Inc is a fabless semiconductor company whose mission is to provide highly scalable, low-latency, low-power wireless communications technologies that unlock the vast potential of the VR/AR, healthcare and wireless industrial IoT markets. The company was founded by a group of wireless engineers experienced in wireless and mobile communication systems with unique technologies in RF, analog mixed-signal circuits, and low-power circuit design. InPlay has a research and development team in Irvine, California, with operations and business development in both the United States and China.

