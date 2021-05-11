Log in
    WATT   US29272C1036

ENERGOUS CORPORATION

(WATT)
  Report
Energous : WattUp PowerHub Receives European Regulatory Approval

05/11/2021 | 06:06am EDT
Approval will allow groundbreaking PowerHub-based systems to enable unlimited distance, over-the-air wireless charging to be launched in Europe

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT), the developer of WattUp®, a revolutionary wireless charging 2.0 technology, today announced that the WattUp PowerHub has completed regulatory review with an internationally accredited European Notified Body. The results of this review verify that the Energous WattUp PowerHub wireless charging transmitter complies with European technical requirements for radio equipment.

“This milestone demonstrates our leadership in RF based wireless charging and the advancement of our vision and mission to increase power levels and establishes our ability to enable over-the-air wireless 2.0 power transfer beyond 15 feet,” said Cesar Johnston, chief operating officer and executive vice president of engineering for Energous. “We are excited to offer our partners this unique technology as they look to launch next generation wirelessly charged consumer devices, as well as retail and industrial products in the European market.”

The European Notified Body has determined that Energous WattUp PowerHub complies with international radio-frequency requirements including RF safety (SAR) and has no receiver distance limitation.

“Energous continues to lead the way for wireless power transfer (WPT) regulatory progress, and this is another example of a landmark approval for our RF-based WPT technology,” said Daniel Lawless, vice president of regulatory affairs at Energous. “We believe this is the first European approval for a WPT distance charging solution that transmits more than 1 watt.”

Energous WattUp PowerHub comprises the DA14682 (Bluetooth low energy 5.0), DA4100 (Wireless Power Transfer), EN3913M (efficient GaN power amplifier) and EN3921 (controller) transmitters alongside the DA2223 (RF-to-DC) and DA14585 (ultralow power Bluetooth low energy) receivers. For more information on Energous WattUp PowerHub or to request a developer kit, please visit https://energous.com/applications/wattup-powerhub/.

About Energous Corporation

Energous Corporation (Nasdaq: WATT) is the global leader of Wireless Charging 2.0 technology. Its award-winning WattUp® solution is the only technology that supports both contact and distance charging through a fully compatible ecosystem. Built atop fast, efficient, and highly scalable RF-based charging technology, WattUp is positioned to offer improvements over older, first generation coil-based charging technologies in power, efficiency, foreign device detection, freedom of movement and overall cost for consumer electronics, medical devices, retail, military, industrial/commercial IoT, automotive, military, retail and industrial applications. Energous develops silicon-based wireless power transfer (WPT) technologies and customizable reference designs, and provides worldwide regulatory assistance, a reliable supply chain, quality assurance, and sales and technical support to global customers. The company received the world’s first FCC Part 18 certification for at-a-distance wireless charging and has been awarded 236 U.S. patents for its WattUp wireless charging technology to-date.

Safe Harbor Statement

This press release contains “forward-looking statements” within the meaning of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, and the safe-harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements other than statements of historical fact included in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements may describe our future plans and expectations are based on the current beliefs, expectations and assumptions of Energous. These statements generally use terms such as “believe,” “expect,” “may,” “will,” “should,” “could,” “seek,” “intend,” “plan,” “estimate,” “anticipate” or similar terms. Examples of our forward-looking statements in this release include but are not limited to our statements about our preliminary financial results, the future of the global wireless charging industry, our ability to successfully collaborate with our current or future business partners, our technology or statements with respect to its expected functionality and company growth. Factors that could cause actual results to differ from what we expect include: uncertain timing of necessary regulatory approvals; timing of customer product development and market success of customer products; our dependence on distribution partners; and intense industry competition. We urge you to consider those factors, and the other risks and uncertainties described in our most recent annual report on Form 10-K as filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), any subsequent quarterly reports on Form 10-Q as well as in other documents that may be subsequently filed by Energous from time to time with the SEC, in evaluating our forward-looking statements. In addition, any forward-looking statements represent Energous’ views only as of the date of this release and should not be relied upon as representing its views as of any subsequent date. Energous does not assume any obligation to update any forward-looking statements unless required by law.


© Business Wire 2021
Financials (USD)
Sales 2021 2,06 M - -
Net income 2021 - - -
Net Debt 2021 - - -
P/E ratio 2021 -5,21x
Yield 2021 -
Capitalization 153 M 153 M -
Capi. / Sales 2021 74,4x
Capi. / Sales 2022 11,3x
Nbr of Employees 54
Free-Float 68,0%
Managers and Directors
NameTitle
Stephen R. Rizzone President, Chief Executive Officer & Director
Brian J. Sereda Chief Financial Officer, Secretary & Senior VP
Daniel W. Fairfax Chairman
Cesar Johnston Chief Operating Officer & Executive VP-Engineering
Rahul G. Patel Independent Director
Sector and Competitors
1st jan.Capitalization (M$)
ENERGOUS CORPORATION38.89%153
CONTEMPORARY AMPEREX TECHNOLOGY CO., LIMITED4.61%133 679
EVE ENERGY CO., LTD4.50%26 269
ANKER INNOVATIONS LIMITED-16.22%9 106
VARTA AG-4.70%5 538
SUNWODA ELECTRONIC CO.,LTD-34.09%5 387