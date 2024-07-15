BANGKOK (Reuters) - Thai renewable energy firm Energy Absolute on Monday appointed a new board and Chairman Somchainuk Engtrakul as acting chief executive officer, after the market regulator had accused the firm's CEO and deputy of fraud over procurements.

The company said in a statement it could meet its debt obligations and was operating as normal.

On Friday, the Securities and Exchange Commission accused CEO Somphote Ahunai, Deputy CEO Amorn Sapthaweekul, and a third person, Phornlert Techarattanopas, over procurements during 2013-2015 which resulted in the three receiving benefits of about 3.5 billion baht ($97 million).

Somphote and Amorn had resigned from their positions to facilitate an investigation, the company said on Monday.

EA said debts of about 8.7 billion baht ($240 million) due in the third and fourth quarters can be paid from cash flow. The debt includes about 3.2 billion baht owed to financial institutions and 5.5 billion baht of bonds, the company said.

EA shares have slumped by 70% so far this year.

($1 = 36.20 baht)

