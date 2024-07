BANGKOK (Reuters) - The share price of Thai renewables firm Energy Absolute fell nearly 30% for a second successive day on Wednesday, after company executives were hit with fraud allegations last week.

EA share prices fell 29% against a benchmark gain of 0.22%. The executives have denied wrongdoing and the company has since announced changes to its board.

