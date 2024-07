Energy Absolute Public Company Limited is a Thailand-based company, which is engaged in business of manufacturing and distributing crude palm oil, biodiesel products and glycerol, operating renewable power plants, and developing, manufacturing, and distributing electric batteries. Its segment includes manufacturing and distributing crude palm oil, biodiesel products, and pure glycerin products; manufacturing and distributing electricity from solar, wind power and biomass; consulting in the project regarding alternative electric energy; manufacturing and distributing electric vehicles; manufacturing and distributing battery and head office, and others. It operates a business of producing and distributing of biodiesel (B100), pure glycerin and by-products. It produces and distributes solar electric power. The Company operates Solar Power Plant four Projects with total production capacity of 278 megawatts and Wind Power Plant eight Projects with total production capacity of 386 megawatts.

Sector Electric Utilities