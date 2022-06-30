Energy Absolute Public : Notification of Resolutions of the BOD's Meeting re the investment of subsidiaries in Beyond Securities PCL by the acquisition of newly issued ordinary shares to specific investor (Private Placement) and the disposition of investment in subsidiaries
Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting regarding the investment of
subsidiaries in Beyond Securities Public Company Limited by the acquisition of newly issued
ordinary shares to specific investors (Private Placement) and the disposition of investment in
subsidiaries
To
The President
The Stock Exchange of Thailand
Enclosure
Information Memorandum on the Acquisition and Disposition of Investment in subsidiaries
resulting in the subsidiaries ceasing to be the Company's subsidiaries
The Board of Directors' Meeting of Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (the "Company") No. 2/2022 (Extra), held on 30 June 2022, was considered and approved the significant resolutions as follows:
1. Approved EA Mobility Holding Co., Ltd. ("EMH"), a subsidiary of the Company, to invest in Beyond Securities Plc ("BYD"), Ace Corporation Co., Ltd. ("ACE") and Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd. ("TSB") (collectively the "Target Group") by acquiring newly issued ordinary shares to specific investors (Private Placement or "PP") of BYD at 23.63% of BYD's paid-up capital after the capital increase.
The aforementioned transaction is considered as an acquisition of the Company's assets in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Chor. 20/2551. Re: Rues on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (as amended), and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets, B.E. 2547 (A.D. 2004) (as amended) (the "Notifications on Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"). Having considering the size of transaction by means of calculations based on the relevant criteria under the Notifications on Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, based on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the three months ended 31 March 2022, the Consolidated Financial Statements of BYD for the three months ended 31 March 2022, and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 of TSB, which were reviewed by their auditors, the investment in the Target Group is considered as acquisitions of assets with a maximum transaction size of 7.80245% based on the total value of consideration. And when combining the acquisition of assets generated in the last 6 months of 13.78087%, the transaction is classified in a Category 2 Transactions in accordance with the
Notifications on Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. The transaction is equal to 15% or higher, but less than 50%.Therefore, the Company is obliged to
Provide a report disclosing at least the information specified in Schedule (1) regarding the acquisition and disposition of assets to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
Circulate a written notice of the decision to enter into transaction according to the Notifications on Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, Clause 17. to the Company's shareholders for acknowledgement within 21 days from the date of disclosure of above information to the Stock Exchange of Thailand.
However, the aforementioned transaction is not a connected transaction as the counter parties of the transaction is not the Company's connected persons, in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. TorJor 21/2551. Re: Rules on Connected Transaction and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Connected Transactions B.E. 2546 ("Notification of Connected Transactions").
2. Approved E Transport Holding Co., Ltd. ("ETH"), a subsidiary of the Company, to transfer all of ETH's business under the process of the Entire Business Transfer (EBT) and its operations to TSB, resulting in the 9 subsidiaries and an associate under ETH's shareholding ceasing to be the Company's subsidiaries and associate.
The disposal transaction will be the maximum transaction size of 6.69065% based on the total value of consideration. And when the disposition of 7.42926% of assets during the 6 months prior to the transaction is combined, the highest total transaction size is 14.11992%. As a result, such transaction size is not deemed to be subject to the declaration of acquisition or disposition of assets and is not considered a connected transaction, but rather a report on the disposition of investments in subsidiaries resulting in the desolation of the subsidiary as a subsidiary of the Company. Therefore, the Company is required to disclose the transaction to the Stock Exchange of Thailand. The details are described in Enclosure
In summary, the Company will acquire 990,800,000 shares in BYD, with a price of Baht 7.062 per share, for a total of Baht 6,997,029,600 through EMH's holding. EMH will earn a total of Baht 6,000,000,000 from the entire business transfer of ETH. If the acquisition and disposition of these 2 transactions are included, the Company will spend a total of Baht 997,029,600 as described in Enclosure.
Please be informed accordingly.
Yours faithfully,
(Mr. Amorn Sapthaweekul)
Deputy CEO
EA Mobility Holding Co., Ltd. ("EMH"), a subsidiary, holds 99.99% of the registered capital by the Company
There is no relationship between BYD and EMH. There is no connected persons of the Company.
on the Acquisition and Disposition of Investment in subsidiaries
resulting in the subsidiaries ceasing to be the Company's subsidiaries
1. Asset Acquisition List
Information Memorandum on the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets according to Schedule (1)
1) Date of Transaction :
30 June 2022
Related Parties and Relationships with Listed Company
Issuer of the capital increase share to Beyond Securities Public Company Limited ("BYD") specific investors (Private Placement) :
Purchaser of the capital increase share to specific investors (Private Placement):
Relationship with Listed Company :
Description of the Transaction
General Description of the Transaction
EMH will acquire 990,800,000 newly issued ordinary shares to specific investors (Private Placement) of BYD with a par value of Baht 5.00 per share, or 23.63% of BYD's paid-up capital after capital increase with a price of Baht 7.062 per share, representing the purchase of newly issued shares of Baht 6,997,029,600. At present, the Target Group operates the main business and has the following shareholding structure:
BYD is a listed company, operating its core business as securities and derivatives brokerage. BYD has received the following licenses to operate as a securities company from the Ministry of Finance, the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), and the Stock Exchange of Thailand (SET):
ACE operates the main business by holding shares in limited companies and/or public limited company, with BYD holding shares at 49% and other persons holding shares at a rate of 51%.
TSB operates the main business of providing service of buses in Bangkok and metropolitan areas, with ACE being a 100% shareholder.
However, this acquisition of newly issued shares of BYD by EMH will allow the Company to be an indirect shareholder of the above Target Group companies.
Shareholding Structure
Shareholding Structure
before the Transaction
after the Transaction
EMH
Others
BYD
BYD
49%
49%
ACE
ACE
100%
100%
TSB
TSB
Transaction Size
The size calculation of an asset acquisition by calculating it based on various criteria under the Notifications on Acquisition or Disposal of Assets, referred to the consolidated financial statements for the three months ended 31 March 2022 of the Company and BYD, which have been reviewed by the company's auditors, the following details are as follows:
Calculation Basis
Calculation formula
Transaction size
(Percent)
1.
Calculation based on
the
(NTA of investment in the company x Proportion of
0.01169
value of net tangible assets
assets acquired or disposed) x 100
(NTA)
NTA of the Company
2.
Calculation based on net
(Net operating profits of the investment x Buying or
Unable to calculate as
operating profits
selling ration) x 100
BYD has operating loss.
Net operating profits of the Company
3.
Calculation based on
total
Value of transaction paid or received x 100
7.80245
value of consideration
paid
Total assets of the Company
or received
4.
Calculation based on value
Equity shares issued for the payment of assets x 100
According to the above transaction size calculations, the maximum transaction size is 7.80245% based on the total value of the consideration and when combined with the acquisition of assets over a period of 6 months, with a total transaction size of 13.78087% prior the date of approval of the Board of Directors. The maximum total transaction size will be 21.58332%.
4) Details of the Acquired Assets
Type of Asset:
Ordinary shares of BYD
Total Number of Shares:
990,800,000 shares or equivalent to 23.63% of the issued and paid-up
ordinary shares, with a par value of Baht 5.00 per share (after
increase of PP)
Registered Capital:
Baht 18,196,712,220.00 (as of 30 June 2022)
Paid-up Capital:
Baht 14,396,712,220.00 (as of 30 June 2022)
Financial Information of BYD
Unit: Baht Thousand
Items
3 months period
Ended 31 March 2022
Total Assets
1,553,278
Total Liabilities
154,776
Issued and paid-up capital
7,198,356
Equity
1,398,502
Total Income
1,624
Total Expense
35,307
Net Profit (Loss)
(33,632)
Total value of consideration and payment conditions
The total value of all consideration for the acquisition of 990,800,000 newly issued ordinary shares in BYD at a price of Baht 7.062 each amounted to Baht 6,997,029,600. The Company will pay the share subscription for the shares in cash and/or cheques to BYD at once.
5
