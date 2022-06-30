Energy Absolute Public : Notification of Resolutions of the BOD's Meeting re the investment of subsidiaries in Beyond Securities PCL by the acquisition of newly issued ordinary shares to specific investor (Private Placement) and the disposition of investment in subsidiaries

บริษัทพลังงานบริสุทธิ์จ ากัด(มหาชน)

Energy Absolute Public Company Limited

89 อาคารเอไอเอ แคปปิ ตอล เซ็นเตอร์ชั้น16 ถนนรัชดาภิเษกแขวงดินแดงเขตดินแดงกรุงเทพฯ10400 โทรศัพท์02 248 2488-92, 02 002 3667-9 แฟกซ์02 248 2493 ทะเบียนเลขที่0107551000061

Ref EA 6506/015LT

Date: 30 June 2022 Subject Notification of the Resolutions of the Board of Directors' Meeting regarding the investment of subsidiaries in Beyond Securities Public Company Limited by the acquisition of newly issued ordinary shares to specific investors (Private Placement) and the disposition of investment in subsidiaries To The President The Stock Exchange of Thailand Enclosure Information Memorandum on the Acquisition and Disposition of Investment in subsidiaries resulting in the subsidiaries ceasing to be the Company's subsidiaries

The Board of Directors' Meeting of Energy Absolute Public Company Limited (the "Company") No. 2/2022 (Extra), held on 30 June 2022, was considered and approved the significant resolutions as follows:

1. Approved EA Mobility Holding Co., Ltd. ("EMH"), a subsidiary of the Company, to invest in Beyond Securities Plc ("BYD"), Ace Corporation Co., Ltd. ("ACE") and Thai Smile Bus Co., Ltd. ("TSB") (collectively the "Target Group") by acquiring newly issued ordinary shares to specific investors (Private Placement or "PP") of BYD at 23.63% of BYD's paid-up capital after the capital increase.

The aforementioned transaction is considered as an acquisition of the Company's assets in accordance with the Notification of the Capital Market Supervisory Board No. Tor Chor. 20/2551. Re: Rues on Entering into Material Transactions Deemed as Acquisition or Disposal of Assets (as amended), and the Notification of the Board of Governors of the Stock Exchange of Thailand Re: Disclosure of Information and Other Acts of Listed Companies Concerning the Acquisition and Disposition of Assets, B.E. 2547 (A.D. 2004) (as amended) (the "Notifications on Acquisition or Disposal of Assets"). Having considering the size of transaction by means of calculations based on the relevant criteria under the Notifications on Acquisition or Disposition of Assets, based on the Consolidated Financial Statements of the Company for the three months ended 31 March 2022, the Consolidated Financial Statements of BYD for the three months ended 31 March 2022, and the Financial Statements for the fiscal year ended 31 December 2021 of TSB, which were reviewed by their auditors, the investment in the Target Group is considered as acquisitions of assets with a maximum transaction size of 7.80245% based on the total value of consideration. And when combining the acquisition of assets generated in the last 6 months of 13.78087%, the transaction is classified in a Category 2 Transactions in accordance with the

Notifications on Acquisition or Disposal of Assets. The transaction is equal to 15% or higher, but less than 50%.Therefore, the Company is obliged to